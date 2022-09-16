Organizational Change / Appointment of Executives and Staff [PDF:54KB]

*This translation is based on the original press release in Japanese. The content of the translation may not be coincident with the original press and mainly focuses on the appointment of executives and staff within divisions relevant to overseas business, e.g. Business Management Line, Global Markets Division, Global Investment Banking Division, Corporate Business Division, and Overseas Offices.

16th September 2022

Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.

Organizational Change / Appointment of Executives and Staff

[ Daiwa Securities Group Inc. ]

I. Organizational Change (as of 1st October 2022)

(1) Work & Life Balance Promotion Office under Human Resources Dept. is renamed to Diversity & Inclusion Office.

[Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.]

I. Organizational Change (as of 1st October 2022)

Work & Life Balance Promotion Office under Human Resources Dept. is renamed to Diversity & Inclusion Office.

II. Appointment of Executive (as of 20th September 2022)

New Name Present Senior Managing Director Tomokazu Furuhashi Senior Managing Director Head of Regional Marketing Head of Regional Marketing (Osaka Branch) (Osaka Branch, Umeda Branch) Head of Osaka Branch Head of Osaka Branch III. Appointment of Executive (as of 1st October 2022) Senior Managing Director Yoshinori Nakazawa Senior Managing Director Head of FICC Head of FICC Head of Product Marketing Dept. IV. Appointment of Staff (as of 1st October 2022) (New) (Name) (Present) Head of Product Marketing Dept. Kazuhiro Arai Head of Okayama Branch Head of Osaka Corporate Clients Banking Dept.（Ⅱ） Yoshitaka Yonemura Corporate Clients Banking Dept. （Ⅱ） Managing Director Head of Wealth Management Advisory Dept. Takeyoshi Chin Retail Marketing Strategy Dept. Managing Director

