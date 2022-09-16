Advanced search
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Organizational Change / Appointment of Executives and Staff [PDF:54KB]

09/16/2022 | 03:10am EDT
*This translation is based on the original press release in Japanese. The content of the translation may not be coincident with the original press and mainly focuses on the appointment of executives and staff within divisions relevant to overseas business, e.g. Business Management Line, Global Markets Division, Global Investment Banking Division, Corporate Business Division, and Overseas Offices.

16th September 2022

Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.

Organizational Change / Appointment of Executives and Staff

[ Daiwa Securities Group Inc. ]

I. Organizational Change (as of 1st October 2022)

(1) Work & Life Balance Promotion Office under Human Resources Dept. is renamed to Diversity & Inclusion Office.

[Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.]

I. Organizational Change (as of 1st October 2022)

  1. Work & Life Balance Promotion Office under Human Resources Dept. is renamed to Diversity & Inclusion Office.

II. Appointment of Executive (as of 20th September 2022)

New

Name

Present

Senior Managing Director

Tomokazu Furuhashi

Senior Managing Director

Head of Regional Marketing

Head of Regional Marketing

(Osaka Branch)

(Osaka Branch, Umeda Branch)

Head of Osaka Branch

Head of Osaka Branch

III. Appointment of Executive (as of 1st October 2022)

Senior Managing Director

Yoshinori Nakazawa

Senior Managing Director

Head of FICC

Head of FICC

Head of Product Marketing Dept.

IV. Appointment of Staff (as of 1st October 2022)

(New)

(Name)

(Present)

Head of Product Marketing Dept.

Kazuhiro Arai

Head of Okayama Branch

Head of Osaka Corporate Clients Banking Dept.（Ⅱ）

Yoshitaka Yonemura

Corporate Clients Banking Dept. （Ⅱ）

Managing Director

Head of Wealth Management Advisory Dept.

Takeyoshi Chin

Retail Marketing Strategy Dept.

Managing Director

END

1

Disclaimer

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 07:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
