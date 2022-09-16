Participation in the Task Force on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) Forum [PDF:661KB]

September 16, 2022

Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Participation in the Task Force on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) Forum

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President and Group CEO: Seiji Nakata;

hereinafter "Daiwa Securities Group") and Daiwa Asset Management Co. Ltd. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo;

President and CEO: Mikita Komatsu; hereinafter "Daiwa Asset Management") agree with the objectives of the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (hereinafter "TNFD") and participate in the TNFD Forum (※).

The 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) is scheduled to be held in December this year. International discussions are accelerating toward the adoption of new global targets related to biodiversity. In addition, there is a growing trend for companies to disclose information about the impact of their business activities on the natural environment. In light of this situation, Daiwa Securities Group and Daiwa Asset Management will participate in the TNFD Forum at the same time and move forward aiming to shift global financial flows toward "Nature Positive" (positive impact on nature) as a group.

Daiwa Securities Group aims to realize the SDGs by creating a sustainable capital cycle with the core concept of "From savings to SDGs" in its management vision "Vision 2030". In June 2021, we formulated the "Environmental and Social Policy Framework" and developed a risk management system that takes into consideration the loss of biodiversity when providing financing. In addition, Daiwa Asset Management regards natural capital as one of its ESG materialities and conducts stewardship activities to improve the sustainability of investee companies and society. Working together with our stakeholders, we strive to strengthen our medium- to long-term corporate value and create a sustainable and prosperous society through SDGs and ESG initiatives.

TNFD is an international initiative officially launched in June 2021 by the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), and Global Canopy. TNFD aims to develop and provide a framework for disclosing nature-related financial information.

The TNFD Forum is a stakeholder organization that supports the discussion of TNFD.

(Reference) Daiwa Securities Group's SDGs initiatives：

https://www.daiwa-grp.jp/english/sdgs/?cid=ad_eir_ensdgspress