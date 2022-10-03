Status of Share Repurchase [PDF:49KB]

15 ,600,000 shares JPY 9 ,538,587,700

October 3, 2022

Press Release

Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Status of Share Repurchase

(Share repurchase under the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 459,

Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act of Japan)

Attention

This document is an unofficial translation of a press release announced on October 3, 2022 by Daiwa Securities Group Inc. The original press release is in Japanese.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. announces the status of share repurchase as outlined below. The share repurchase was resolved by the meeting of Board of Directors on April 27, 2022 under the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act of Japan.

(1) Type of shares Common Stock (2) Total number of shares repurchased 9,000,000 shares (3) Total amount paid for repurchase JPY 5,501,916,920 (4) Period of share repurchase September 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022 (5) Method of repurchase Purchase on the stock market via trust bank (Reference) 1. Details of the share repurchase as approved by the meeting of Board of Directors on April 27, 2022. (1) Type of shares Common Stock (2) Total number of shares to be repurchased Up to 33 million shares (2.22% of total shares outstanding, excluding treasury stock) (3) Total amount to be paid for repurchase Up to JPY 25 billion (4) Period of share repurchase May 18, 2022 to March 24, 2023 (Except the last five business days of each quarter and the 10 business days following an announcement of quarterly financial results) (5) Method of repurchase Purchase on the stock market via trust bank

2. Total number of shares repurchased and total amount paid for repurchase as of September 30, 2022 pursuant to the Board of Directors' resolution above.

End