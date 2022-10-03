Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8601   JP3502200003

DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC.

(8601)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:58 2022-10-03 am EDT
561.00 JPY   -0.95%
02:14aStatus Of Share Repurchase [pdf : 49kb]
PU
10/02Nikkei rises on boost from chip and energy shares
RE
09/30Appointment Of Executives [pdf : 44kb]
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Status of Share Repurchase [PDF:49KB]

10/03/2022 | 02:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
15,600,000 shares JPY 9,538,587,700

October 3, 2022

Press Release

Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Status of Share Repurchase

(Share repurchase under the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 459,

Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act of Japan)

Attention

This document is an unofficial translation of a press release announced on October 3, 2022 by Daiwa Securities Group Inc. The original press release is in Japanese.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. announces the status of share repurchase as outlined below. The share repurchase was resolved by the meeting of Board of Directors on April 27, 2022 under the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act of Japan.

(1)

Type of shares

Common Stock

(2)

Total number of shares repurchased

9,000,000 shares

(3)

Total amount paid for repurchase

JPY 5,501,916,920

(4)

Period of share repurchase

September 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022

(5)

Method of repurchase

Purchase on the stock market via trust bank

(Reference)

1.

Details of the share repurchase as approved by the meeting of Board of Directors on April 27, 2022.

(1)

Type of shares

Common Stock

(2)

Total number of shares to be repurchased

Up to 33 million shares

(2.22% of total shares outstanding, excluding

treasury stock)

(3)

Total amount to be paid for repurchase

Up to JPY 25 billion

(4)

Period of share repurchase

May 18, 2022 to March 24, 2023

(Except the last five business days of each

quarter and the 10 business days following an

announcement of quarterly financial results)

(5)

Method of repurchase

Purchase on the stock market via trust bank

2. Total number of shares repurchased and total amount paid for repurchase as of September 30, 2022 pursuant to the Board of Directors' resolution above.

(1) Total number of shares repurchased

(2) Total amount paid for repurchase

End

Disclaimer

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 06:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC.
02:14aStatus Of Share Repurchase [pdf : 49kb]
PU
10/02Nikkei rises on boost from chip and energy shares
RE
09/30Appointment Of Executives [pdf : 44kb]
PU
09/30Japanese stocks fall in worst month since March 2020
RE
09/29Japan's Nikkei on course for worst month since March 2020
RE
09/29DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC. : Ex-dividend day for interim di..
FA
09/28Japan considers steps to help with utility bill burden
RE
09/22Sector Update: Consumer Staples Stocks Hanging on for Narrow Gains but Cyc..
MT
09/22Sector Update: Consumer Discretionary Stocks Falling Hard This Afternoon
MT
09/22Trip.com Shares Climb After Daiwa Securities Upgrade
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 499 B 3 447 M 3 447 M
Net income 2023 76 598 M 529 M 529 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,9x
Yield 2023 4,69%
Capitalization 838 B 5 790 M 5 790 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,68x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 14 889
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 566,40 JPY
Average target price 628,11 JPY
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seiji Nakata Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Eiji Sato CFO & Managing Executive Officer
Takashi Hibino Director, Head-personnel & Legal Affairs
Tomoyuki Murase Managing Executive Officer
Toshihiro Matsui COO, Director & Representative Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC.-12.69%5 790
MORGAN STANLEY-19.51%135 646
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-14.54%135 263
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-23.40%95 365
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-34.04%34 326
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-29.66%22 119