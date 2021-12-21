Daiwa Securities Living Investment : Financial Report 12/21/2021 | 03:10am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 31 st Fiscal Period Business Report (Statement of Financial Performance) April 1,2021 - September 30,2021 https://www.daiwa-securities-living.co.jp/en/ Stock 8986 Code 6-2-1 Ginza, Chuo Ward, Tokyo https://www.daiwa-securities-living.co.jp/en/ I. Outline of the Investment Corporation To Our Unitholders I would like to express my sincere appreciation for your ongoing support of Daiwa Securities Living Investment Corporation (hereinafter, "Investment Corporation"). Financial Highlights Distributions per Unit I would also like to express my deepest sympathy to all those who have been affected by COVID-19, and I fervently hope for a speedy recovery. The Investment Corporation is pleased to announce that it has reached the end of our 31st fiscal period (ended September 30, 2021). We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all of our unitholders for their support. We would now like to report on the financial results of the Investment Corporation for the fiscal period ended September 30, 2021, and provide an overview of the company's asset management. For the fiscal period ended September 30, 2021, operating revenue was 10,811 million yen, operating income was 5,090 million yen, ordinary income was 4,433 million yen, net income was 4,432 million yen, and distributions were 2,160 yen, which was the same amount as the fiscal period ended March 31, 2021. 31st period (ended September 2021) results 2,160 yen Fluctuations in distributions (yen) 2,500 32nd period (ending March 2022) forecast 33rd period (ending September 2022) forecast 2,180 yen 2,180 yen Distribution (Distribution per unit÷Number of days under manage yield 3.85 % ment×365) ÷Investment unit price (as of September 30, 2021) Actual distribution per unit Forecast of distribution per unit In the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, the Investment Corporation acquired six rental housing properties located in the 23 wards of Tokyo totaling 6.2 billion yen, and decided to acquire one rental housing property located in Taito-ku, Tokyo, totaling 1.5 billion yen. Furthermore, following the public offering in November last year, we resolved to raise capital through a public offering for the second consecutive year, and acquired six properties totaling 13.3 billion yen (two rental housing properties and four healthcare facilities) on October 1, 2021. The Investment Corporation will aim to expand the scale of asset orders to further improve unitholder value. In terms of investment performance of assets owned, the average occupancy rate during the period was 97.1% (rental housing only), a high level of occupancy that was maintained through careful operations using the Daily Occupancy Rate Forecasting System, which is a proprietary system of the Asset Manager of the Investment Corporation, even against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic. On the financial front, we worked to expand our funding sources through means such as issuing investment corporation bonds and formulating a social finance framework. Daiwa Securities Group Inc., which is also a sponsor of the Investment Corporation, will support the sustainable growth of the Investment Corporation based on a strong sponsorship commitment as it promotes the further strengthening of the real estate asset management business. The Investment Corporation will continue striving to maximize the profits of its unitholders, and we respectfully request the continued support and encouragement of our valued investors. Ⅰ . Outline of the Investment Corporation ‥‥‥‥‥‥ 2 Ⅵ. Notes ‥‥‥‥‥‥‥‥‥‥‥‥‥‥‥‥‥‥‥‥‥ 51 CONTENTS Ⅱ. Asset Management Report ‥‥‥‥‥‥‥‥‥‥‥ 5 Ⅶ. Statement of Cash Distributions ‥‥‥‥‥‥‥‥‥ 73 Ⅲ. Balance Sheets ‥‥‥‥‥‥‥‥‥‥‥‥‥‥‥‥ 46 Ⅷ. Independent Auditors' Report ‥‥‥‥‥‥‥‥‥‥ 75 Ⅳ. Statements of Operations ‥‥‥‥‥‥‥‥‥‥‥‥ 48 Ⅸ. Statements of Cash Flow (Reference Information)‥‥ 79 Ⅴ. Statements of Changes in Net Assets‥‥‥‥‥‥‥ 49 Ⅹ. Unitholder Information ‥‥‥‥‥‥‥‥‥‥‥‥‥ 83 Overview of the public offering (announced on September 10, 2021) On September 10, 2021, we announced that we would issue new shares through a public offering and use the proceeds to acquire two rental residential properties and four healthcare facilities on October 1, 2021 (total acquisition price: 13.3 billion yen). 2,040 2,190 2,160 2,160 2,180 2,180 2,000 1,901 1,920 1,967 1,964 1,990 2,028 1,761 1,680 1,747 1,722 1,700 1,617 1,500 1,471 1,471 1,263 1,325 1,075 1,101 1,000 500 0 10th period 11th period 12th period 13th period 14th period 15th period 16th period 17th period 18th period 19th period 20th period 21st period 22nd period 23rd period 24th period 25th period 26th period 27th period 28th period 29th Period 30th Period 31st Period 32nd Period 33rd Period (Mar. 2011) (Sep. 2011) (Mar. 2012) (Sep. 2012) (Mar. 2013) (Sep. 2013) (Mar. 2014) (Sep. 2014) (Mar. 2015) (Sep. 2015) (Mar. 2016) (Sep. 2016) (Mar. 2017) (Sep. 2017) (Mar. 2018) (Sep. 2018) (Mar. 2019) (Sep. 2019) (Mar. 2020) (Sep. 2020) (Mar. 2021) (Sep. 2021) (forecast) (forecast) Investment highlight - The 31st fiscal period (ended September 2021) 26th period 27th period 28th period 29th period 30th period 31st period (ended March 2019) (ended September 2019) (ended March 2020) (ended September 2020) (ended March 2021) (ended September 2021) Operating revenues(million yen) 8,256 8,460 8,262 11,645 10,487 10,811 Operating income(million yen) 3,720 3,834 3,762 4,860 5,101 5,090 Ordinary income (million yen) 3,159 3,365 3,259 5,031 4,457 4,433 Net income(million yen) 3,158 3,364 3,258 6,133 4,457 4,432 Total assets(million yen) 226,953 227,187 226,860 310,207 335,601 336,301 Net assets(million yen) 108,334 108,447 108,369 151,117 157,466 157,295 Net assets per unit(yen) 66,055 66,124 66,076 73,502 73,874 73,793 Capital adequacy ratio at the end of the period (%) 47.7 47.7 47.8 48.7 46.9 46.8 Issue resolution date: September 10, 2021 Payment date: October 1, 2021 Issue price: 113,626 yen/unit Purchase price: 109,896 yen/unit Total issue amount: 7,745,030,496 yen Gran Casa Serenite Rental housing Shin-Osaka SOUTH Nippombashi Prier Raised funds through social loans Of the loans taken out in conjunction with this public offering, 770 million yen was procured from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation through a social loan (a loan in which the use of funds is specified for projects that contribute to solving social issues). The funds are used for the acquisition of healthcare facilities, which are becoming increasingly necessary in society due to the aging of the population. Healthcare Charm Premier As Heim Library Ishinkan Kamakurayama Tsunashima ShinShibamata Kamiooka Portfolio status (As of September, 2021) Use Area ratio Hokkaido5.1% Tohoku2.2% Number of properties Kyushu3.3% Shinetsu0.4% Shikoku0.8% 232 properties Chugoku1.5% Scale of assets Healthcare 29.0% 24.1% Kanto 329.7 billion yen 46.9% Studio Kinki Occupancy rate at the end of the period 55.0% 24.2% 7.6% 98.1% Family Tokai Age ratio 5-10years 9.4% Under 5years 15.5% Average 10-15years Over 20years building age 32.4% 12.2% 13.6 year 15-20years 30.6% Location Osaka-shi, Osaka Osaka-shi, Osaka Acquisition price 4,310 million yen 2,606 million yen Construction date February 2021 January 2021 Occupancy rate 97.8% 97.2% (As of October 31, 2021) *Rent-guaranteed rooms are included Location Kamakura City, Kanagawa Yokohama City, Kanagawa Edogawa-ku, Tokyo Yokohama City, Kanagawa Acquisition price 2,550 million yen 1,500 million yen 1,405 million yen 933 million yen Construction date July 2020 January 2021 August 2020 August 2020 Operator K.K. Charm Care AS PARTNERS Co., Ltd. Living Platform Ltd. Amvis Holdings, Inc. Corporation Occupancy rate trends (rental housing only) 100% 98.01 98.37 97.68 97.59 97.43 97.60 97.35 96.75 97.11 97.19 97.11 97.27 95% Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb. Mar. Apr. May Jun. Jul. Aug. Sep. Occupancy rate (rental housing) *The occupancy rate for healthcare facilities is 100% due to long-termfixed-rent agreements. 2 3 I. Outline of the Investment Corporation Introduction to properties acquired in the fiscal period ended September 30, 2021 (31st Fiscal Period) Acquisition of 6 rental residential properties (total acquisition price: 6.2 billion yen) located in the 23 wards of Tokyo Ⅱ. Asset Management Report Ⅱ. Asset Management Report Overview of Asset Management Gran Casa Uenoiriya Location: Taito-ku, Tokyo Acquisition date: June 1, 2021 Acquisition price: 1,225 million yen Appraisal value: 1,260 million yen Construction date: February 8, 2021 Number of rentable units: 40 Located within a one-minute walk from Iriya Station on the Tokyo Metro Hibiya Line. The property is close to the Ueno area, which has a concentration of commercial facilities, and one of its appealing features is its high convenience of living. The JR Yamanote Line is also available, providing good commuting access to major business areas. Gran Casa Itabashi EAST Location: Kita-ku, Tokyo Acquisition date: June 23, 2021 Acquisition price: 955 million yen Appraisal value: 989 million yen Construction date: June 23, 2021 Number of rentable units: 34 Located a six-minute walk from Itabashi Station on the JR Saikyo Line and a 12-minute walk from Nishi-sugamo Station on the Toei Mita Line, the property has excellent access to commercial areas such as Ikebukuro, Shinjuku, and Shibuya, as well as business areas such as Otemachi and Hibiya. 1. Change in Management Status of Investment Corporation 27th period 28th period 29th period 30th period 31st period From April 1, From October 1, From April 1, From October 1, From April 1, 2019 2019 2020 2020 2021 to September 30, to March 31, to September 30, to March 31, to September 30, 2019 2020 2020 2021 2021 Operating revenues Million yen 8,460 8,262 11,645 10,487 10,811 (Of the above, rental revenues) Million yen (8,118) (8,262) (10,173) (10,487) (10,811) Operating expenses Million yen 4,625 4,500 6,784 5,386 5,721 (Of the above, property-related expenses) Million yen (3,565) (3,585) (4,580) (4,222) (4,524) Operating income Million yen 3,834 3,762 4,860 5,101 5,090 Ordinary income Million yen 3,365 3,259 5,031 4,457 4,433 Net income Million yen 3,364 3,258 6,133 4,457 4,432 Total assets Million yen 227,187 226,860 310,207 335,601 336,301 (Period-over-period) ％ (0.1) ( 0.1) (36.7) (8.2) (0.2) Net assets Million yen 108,447 108,369 151,117 157,466 157,295 △ Gran Casa Monzennakacho Gran Casa MagomeⅡ (Period-over-period) ％ (0.1) ( 0.1) (39.4) (4.2) (△0.1) Total amount of investment Million yen 91,715 91,715 117,715 124,110 124,110 △ Location: Koto-ku, Tokyo Acquisition date: August 3, 2021 Acquisition price: 780 million yen Appraisal value: 835 million yen Construction date: June 14, 2021 Number of rentable units: 20 Location: Ota-ku, Tokyo Acquisition date: September 1, 2021 Acquisition price: 700 million yen Appraisal value: 730 million yen Construction date: June 16, 2021 Number of rentable units: 24 Number of units issued Units 1,640,060 1,640,060 2,055,946 2,131,546 2,131,546 Net assets per unit Yen 66,124 66,076 73,502 73,874 73,793 Total distributions Million yen 3,345 3,326 4,502 4,604 4,604 Distribution per unit Yen 2,040 2,028 2,190 2,160 2,160 (Of the above, distribution of profits per unit) Yen (2,040) (2,028) (2,190) (2,160) (2,160) (Of the above, excess-profit distribution per unit) Yen （－） (－) (－) (－) (－) Ratio of ordinary income to total assets (Note 2) ％ 1.5 (3.0) 1.4 (2.9) 1.9 (3.7) 1.4 (2.8) 1.3 (2.6) Return on equity (Note 2) (ROE) ％ 3.1 (6.2) 3.0 (6.0) 4.7 (9.4) 2.9 (5.8) 2.8 (5.6) Capital adequacy ratio at the end of the period ％ 47.7 47.8 48.7 46.9 46.8 The property is located a three-minute walk from Monzen-nakacho Station on the The property is located a five-minute walk from Magome Station on the Toei Tokyo Metro Tozai Line and Toei Oedo Line. It has good access to the Marunouchi Asakusa Line. The Magome area is a calm residential area on an elevated plateau, and Otemachi areas and the Nihonbashi area, and the surrounding area has with convenient facilities such as stores, libraries, and medical facilities in the convenient facilities for daily life, such as stores and restaurants. surrounding area. *Regarding Gran Casa Sumiyoshi (acquired on April 14, 2021) and Gran Casa Uenoikenohata (acquired on April 15, 2021), which were acquired in the fiscal period ended September 30, 2021, please refer to the asset management report for the fiscal period ended March 31, 2021. ESG initiatives Environmental protection initiatives Evaluation and certification by external organizations (Period-over-period) ％ (0.0) (0.0) (0.9) (△1.8) (△0.1) Payout ratio ％ 99.5 102.1 73.4 103.3 103.9 [Other reference information] Number of investment properties Properties 192 193 218 226 232 Depreciation for the period Million yen 1,817 1,853 2,288 2,366 2,408 Capital expenditure for the period Million yen 1,080 1,159 806 684 476 Rental NOI (Net Operating Income) (Note 2) Million yen 6,370 6,530 7,881 8,632 8,696 FFO per unit (Funds from Operation) (Note Yen 3,144 3,184 3,211 3,260 3,268 2)(Note3) Funds from Operations (FFO) multiple (Note Times 15.9 14.3 17.0 16.6 17.2 2)(Note3) We are introducing equipment and devices that contribute to environmental protection. In addition, we have posted notices in buildings to encourage tenants of our properties to save electricity and water. LED lighting installed: 587 units Energy-saving air conditioners installed: 555 units Water-saving showers installed: 122 units Water-saving toilet installed: 19 units Replacement with eco-cloth 44,705 ㎡ (CO2 emissions reduction): (8,470 kg) The Investment Corporation has We have acquired DBJ Green continuously participated in the Building Certification for two of our GRESB Real Estate Assessment rental residential properties. since 2018. Chijikoukanmae Tower Residence Serenite Honmachi Grande Debt service coverage ratio (Note 2)(Note 3) Times 14.2 14.8 15.8 15.6 14.5 Interest-bearing debt Million yen 115,587 115,587 152,687 171,737 172,687 Period-endinterest-bearing debt to period-end ％ 50.9 51.0 49.2 51.2 51.3 total assets ratio (Note 2) (Note 1) The amount is rounded down to the nearest unit shown in each column, and the ratio is rounded off to the first decimal place. (Note 2) The indicators are calculated using the formulas shown below. Annualized figures based on the number of days under management are shown in parentheses. Ratio of ordinary income to total assets Ordinary income / {(Total assets at the beginning of the period + Total assets at the end of the period) / 2} × 100 Return on equity (ROE) Net income / {(net assets at the beginning of the period + net assets at the end of the period) / 2} × 100 Rental NOI Rental revenues - property-related expenses + deprecation FFO per unit FFO (= net income - gain on bargain purchase+ depreciation + amortization - gain or loss on disposition of real estate + impairment loss)/number of investment units issued at the end of the period FFO multiple Investment unit price at the end of the period / annualized FFO per unit (Net income before interest, depreciation and amortization- gain on bargain purchase - gain or loss on Debt service coverage ratio disposition of real estate +impairment loss)/interest expenses (including interest on investment corporation bonds) Period-endinterest-bearing debt to Formulation of the Social Finance Framework In May 2021, the Investment Corporation formulated the Social Finance Framework. The Social Finance Framework is a framework for raising funds with the aim of appropriating them to projects aimed at solving social issues. Through the supply of high-quality healthcare facilities, the Investment Corporation will contribute to the development of housing for the elderly as the population ages. Establishment of the Sustainability Management Office On June 1, 2021, the Asset Manager established a new Sustainability Promotion Office to further strengthen its ESG-related initiatives and implement them company-wide. This office is responsible for planning, formulation, and implementation of ESG and SDGs for both the investment firms managed by the Asset Manager and the Asset Manager itself. period-end total assets ratio Interest-bearing debt at the end of the period / total assets at the end of the period × 100 (Note 3) For the 29th fiscal period, net income used to calculate FFO and debt service coverage ratio includes ¥1,102 million of gain on bargain purchase. 4 5 Ⅱ. Asset Management Report 2. Progress of Asset Management in the Period under Review Profile of the Investment Corporation The Investment Corporation was established on October 7, 2005 based on the provisions of the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended), and listed as a "housing-specific REIT" on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust market (stock code 8986) on June 22, 2006. The Investment Corporation merged with Prospect Reit Investment Corporation in an absorption-type merger on July 1, 2010, and since then, it has been seeking to steadily enhance distributions, primarily by improving the quality of its portfolio through the replacement of properties (acquiring new properties and disposing of existing properties), strengthening overall operations by improving occupancy rates and other factors, and reducing costs by decreasing expenses for interest-bearing debt and other items. Furthermore, as a result of an absorption-type merger (hereinafter the "Merger") whereby the Investment Corporation is the surviving corporation and Nippon Healthcare Investment Corporation (hereinafter "NHI") is the absorbed corporation on April 1, 2020, upon which the trade name was changed from "Japan Rental Housing Investments Inc." to "Daiwa Securities Living Investment Corporation" and healthcare facilities added to the portfolio, the Investment Corporation is now managed as a "REIT that comprehensively provides comfortable living spaces that 'support life and lifestyle of everyone' suited to each life stage." The properties under management at the end of September 2021 consisted of 232 properties with a total acquisition price of ¥329,772 million and a total rentable floor area of 724,715.07 square meters. (b) Investment Environment Although the Japanese economy was still in a severe condition in the fiscal period under review due to the effects of the declaration of emergency following the re-expansion of COVID-19, a recovery trend has gradually begun to appear. Amid such, rental residential properties owned by listed residential REITs enjoyed a relatively stable management environment as seen in their maintenance of stable occupancy rates when compared with other sectors. On the other hand, in the real estate investment market, the stable cash flows of rental residential properties attracted the enduring interests of investors and the low-interest-rate environment also continued, intensifying competition for property acquisition by domestic and foreign investors. Also, for healthcare facilities, the social demand for private nursing homes and other facilities for the elderly is increasing year by year as the proportion of the elderly population in the total population increases. (c) Management Performance To enhance the Investment Corporation's investment unit value, the Asset Manager focused on: a. External growth through the acquisition of new properties; b. Continuing to strengthen overall operations (the maintenance of high occupancy rates, the maximization of rent and other income and the reduction of expenses related to leasing business); c. Strengthening of financing (the extension of borrowing periods and the diversification of due dates, etc.); and d. Sustainability initiatives. a. External growth through acquisition of new properties In the fiscal period under review, the Investment Corporation acquired 6 rental housing (total acquisition price: ¥6,220 million) under the more intensified competition for property acquisition. These properties contributed partially to the revenues of the Investment Corporation in the fiscal period under review and are expected to make full-period contribution toward expanding revenues in the next fiscal period and onward. 6 Acquisition Property name Property type Acquisition date price (thousand yen) (Note 1) Gran Casa Sumiyoshi (Note 2) April 14, 2021 1,140,000 Gran Casa Ueno Ikenohata (Note 3) April 15, 2021 1,420,000 Gran Casa Ueno Iriya (Note 4) Rental housing June 1, 2021 1,225,893 Gran Casa Itabashi EAST (Note 5) June 23, 2021 955,000 Gran Casa Monzennakacho (Note 6) August 3, 2021 780,000 Gran Casa Magome II (Note 7) September 1, 2021 700,000 Total 6,220,893 (Note 1) Acquisition price does not include acquisition expenses, adjustments to property tax and city planning tax, and consumption tax and local consumption tax. (Note 2) The property name of "(Temporary name) Mouri 1-chome PJ" was changed to "Gran Casa Sumiyoshi" on April 14, 2021. The same applies hereinafter. (Note 3) The property name of "(Temporary name) L'GENTE Ueno Ikenohata" was changed to "Gran Casa Ueno Ikenohata" on April 15, 2021. The same applies hereinafter. (Note 4) The property name of "(Temporary name) Iriya PJ" was changed to "Gran Casa Ueno Iriya" on June 1, 2021. The same applies hereinafter. (Note 5) The property name was changed to "Gran Casa Itabashi EAST" on June 23, 2021. The same applies hereinafter. (Note 6) The property name of "(Temporary name) Eitai PJ" was changed to "Gran Casa Monzennakacho" on August 3, 2021. The same applies hereinafter. (Note 7) The property name of "(Temporary name) Nakamagome PJ" was changed to "Gran Casa Magome II" on September 1, 2021. The same applies hereinafter. b. Continuing to strengthen overall operations i. Strategy for managing rental housing As a result of use of the Daily Occupancy Forecasting System and the continued focus on a range of existing initiatives and other measures by the Asset Manager, the average occupancy rate during the period stood at 98.1% (98.5% in the previous fiscal period). In addition, as a result of continuing to focus on also increasing the rent at the time of replacement (Note), an increase in rent from the previous rent was achieved for 812 contracts out of 1,249 (the total number of new contracts) in the fiscal period under review. The percentage of contracts with higher rent (based on the number of contracts) was 65.0%. The percentage of change in rent at tenant turnover (based on rent) rose 1.5 percentage points (an increase of 1.6 percentage points in the previous fiscal period), continuing an upward trend and contributing to higher revenues as in the previous fiscal period. As for expenses related to leasing business, the Asset Manager focused on a range of existing initiatives, including the reduction of repair expenses and expenses for work to restore properties to their original state through the High-Cost Construction Approval Committee, and the reduction of utilities expenses due to the effect of introducing LED lights and other measures. Continuing from the previous fiscal period, the fiscal period under review saw movements that are different from those in the past years in the rental market due to the COVID-19 crisis, centering on studio-type residences in central Tokyo. However, measures such as a campaign to conclude contracts were conducted at an early stage, minimizing the decline in occupancy rate. (Note) The rent at the time of replacement is calculated by excluding properties for which the previous rent is unknown due to newly acquired properties and the cancellation of the sublease contract and rooms for rent whose use is other than as a residence. (Existing initiatives) "Daily Occupancy Forecasting System" (an IT system independently self-developed by the Asset Manager, the system predicts occupancy rates at the end of every month on a daily basis, helps understand dynamic information regarding individual vacancies, and shortens the cycle for identifying individual vacancies, conducting onsite inspections, investigating causes, taking action, and verifying effects; introduced in October 2011). With the commencement of the operation of the IT system that was upgraded to a new version in May 2015, a mechanism that is able to ascertain various types of information including occupancy rates on the Internet in real time has been set in place.

self-developed by the Asset Manager, the system predicts occupancy rates at the end of every month on a daily basis, helps understand dynamic information regarding individual vacancies, and shortens the cycle for identifying individual vacancies, conducting onsite inspections, investigating causes, taking action, and verifying effects; introduced in October 2011). With the commencement of the operation of the IT system that was upgraded to a new version in May 2015, a mechanism that is able to ascertain various types of information including occupancy rates on the Internet in real time has been set in place. "Three-week Rule" (minimizing opportunity losses by fully enforcing a rule to fully restore properties to their original state within three weeks of tenants vacating; introduced in October 2010) 7 Ⅱ. Asset Management Report "Downtime 60 days" (a policy to conclude a new contract within 60 days of tenants vacating; introduced in October 2012)

"Action 30 days" (focused response to achieve the best rent at the earliest in the first 30 days after beginning to seek tenants; focused response to vacancies of 30 days after beginning to seek tenants, which was introduced in October 2013, has been changed to a more aggressive initiative based on the "Management Policy by Property" newly introduced in April 2016) to further improve occupancy rates and profitability by shortening vacancy periods

Taking stronger action on "Key Focus Properties (introduced in April 2011)" and "Long-term Vacancies" (vacancies over 60 days; introduced in October 2010)

"Long-term Vacancies" (vacancies over 60 days; introduced in October 2010) "High-Cost Construction Approval Committee" (a committee conducting a detailed, systematic examination of the content and amount of construction work for ¥1 million or more when orders are placed, to optimize expenses for high-priced construction work; introduced in April 2012)

Construction Approval Committee" (a committee conducting a detailed, systematic examination of the content and amount of construction work for ¥1 million or more when orders are placed, to optimize expenses for high-priced construction work; introduced in April 2012) "Formulation of Standard Specifications for Work to Restore Properties to their Original State" (managing expenses and construction schedules and building better rooms by setting unique construction specifications for work to restore properties to their original state after tenants vacate, regarding it as a recommercialization measure; introduced in April 2012)

"Management to Increase the Number of Properties with Full Occupancy" (further improving occupancy rates through the management of the number of properties with full occupancy; introduced in April 2014)

"Management Policy by Property" (a policy of managing properties by drafting a basic policy for each property based on an analysis of past contract data (rent, downtime, comparison with the previous rent, key money, etc.) of each property and focusing on increasing revenue by simultaneously raising rents and shortening the downtime for each room newly contracted after cancellation through implementation in conjunction with "Action 30 days," one of the existing initiatives above; introduced in April 2016 ) ii. Strategy for managing healthcare facilities In order for healthcare facilities to earn stable revenue and serve to maintain and enhance unitholder value, the Asset Manager monitors operators as it regards the creditworthiness, operational capabilities, etc. of the operators operating the facilities as important factors in realizing stable occupancy. In the fiscal period under review, considerations were also made for the impact of COVID-19 by refraining from visiting facilities and instead conducting interviews and such in the form of meetings with facility managers and head office staff using an online conferencing system. COVID-19 has had no impact on the performance of the Investment Corporation as of the end of the fiscal period under review. In addition, there are no changes to the terms and conditions of contracts, such as mid-term cancellation of lease agreements with operators, rent reduction/exemption and postponement of payment. As a result of the above, the average occupancy rate of healthcare facilities during the period was 100.0%. c. Strengthening of financing (the extension of borrowing periods and diversification of due dates, etc.) In the fiscal period under review, the Investment Corporation conducted the following borrowing of funds and issuance of investment corporation bonds to fund the acquisition of new properties and repayment of borrowings. ・The Investment Corporation issued Daiwa Securities Living Investment Corporation's third investment corporation bonds totaling ¥3,000 million on April 28, 2021, and used such to fund the redemption of Japan Rental Housing Investment Corporation's third investment corporation bonds totaling ¥3,000 million due for repayment on June 15, 2021. On June 22, 2021, the Investment Corporation refinanced ¥10,200 million of the bank borrowings from existing transaction banks as the funds for repayment of the same amount for a total of long-term borrowings due on the same day. ・As part of the funds for acquisition of the properties acquired on June 23, 2021, the Investment Corporation borrowed a total of ¥980 million from existing transaction banks on July 30, 2021. ・As part of the funds for early repayment of short-term borrowings totaling ¥980 million executed on July 30, 2021, the Investment Corporation borrowed a total of ¥950 million from existing transaction banks on September 30, 2021. Of the financing above, the Investment Corporation concluded interest rate swap agreements and thereby fixed the interest 8 rate payable for the ¥10,200 million in borrowings with floating interest rates as of June 22, 2021. In addition, the Investment Corporation concluded interest rate swap agreements starting on October 1, 2021 on September 29, 2021 for the ¥950 million in borrowings with floating interest rates as of September 30, 2021. As a result of the above, the Investment Corporation achieved extension of borrowing periods, in addition to diversification of due dates. Furthermore, the ratio of interest-bearing debt to total assets at the end of the fiscal period under review came to 51.3%, the ratio of long-terminterest-bearing debt (excluding interest-bearing debt to be repaid within a year) came to 92.2%, and the ratio of fixed interest rates came to 78.3% on a contract basis. d. Sustainability initiatives Based on the recognition that the emphasis on environmental, social and corporate governance practices (collectively called "ESG") in asset management contributes to the improvement of corporate value over the medium to long term, the Investment Corporation established its Policy Regarding ESG in 2016, and the former Asset Manager of the Investment Corporation established the Sustainability Promotion Committee in 2017. In addition, the Investment Corporation has systematically promoted sustainability initiatives, such as establishing the Sustainability Promotion Office at the Asset Manager in June 2021 with the aim of further strengthening its sustainability initiatives. As for its environmental initiatives, the Investment Corporation is working to reduce the environmental impact of its portfolio through energy conservation and greenhouse gas emissions reduction by installing LEDs and others with high energy-saving performance, as well as effective utilization of limited resources such as water conservation. Regarding social initiatives, the Investment Corporation is making efforts to improve tenant satisfaction and contribute to the sustainable development of local communities by building good relationships with external stakeholders related to its real estate held to collaborate with them. In the fiscal period under review, the Investment Corporation formulated the Social Finance Framework in May 2021 to further promote the supply of excellent healthcare facilities in Japan. As part of our governance initiatives, the Asset Manager ensures prevention of conflicts of interest, management of risks, and compliance with laws and regulations, and has introduced an asset management fee system linked to the results of management, emphasizing the linkage with unitholder interests. Since 2018, the Investment Corporation has been continuously participating in GRESB Real Estate Assessment. (d) Summary of Results and Distributions As a result of the management initiatives described above, the Investment Corporation recorded operating revenue of ¥10,811 million, operating profit of ¥5,090 million, ordinary profit of ¥4,433 million and profit of ¥4,432 million. As for distributions, the Investment Corporation will distribute the amount of unappropriated retained earnings after adding reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustments of ¥171 million according to the existing policy. As a result, total distributions came to ¥4,604 million in the fiscal period under review, and the distribution per unit was ¥2,160 (no increase or decrease from the previous fiscal period). (Note) With respect to distributions, based on the plan that the maximum amount of distribution of earnings shall be included in deductible expenses upon the application of Article 67-15 of the Act on Special Measures Concerning Taxation (Act No. 26 of 1957, including amendments thereto; hereinafter the "Special Taxation Measures Act"), the full amount of unappropriated retained earnings except for fractions of less than one (1) yen of cash distribution per investment unit will be distributed. 9 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

