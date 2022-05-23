Daiwa Securities Living Investment : Financial Report 05/23/2022 | 01:46am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 32nd Fiscal Period Financial Report (REIT) May 18, 2022 REIT Issuer: Daiwa Securities Living Investment Corporation Stock Exchange Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Securities Code: 8986 URL: https://www.daiwa-securities-living.co.jp/en Representative: Yoshio Urata, Executive Officer Asset Manager: Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd. Representative: Yoshiki Nishigaki, President and Chief Executive Officer Inquiries: Kentaro Azumi, General Manager, Corporate Division TEL: +81-3-6757-9680 Scheduled date of submission of semiannual securities report: June 21, 2022 Scheduled date of commencement of distribution payment: June 15, 2022 Preparation of supplementary financial results briefing materials: Yes Holding of financial results briefing session: Yes (for analysts and institutional investors) (Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen) 1. Status of Operations and Assets for the 32nd Fiscal Period (from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022) (1) Status of Management (% figures indicate the percentage of increase (decrease) over the previous fiscal period) Operating revenue Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit 32nd period Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % 11,263 4.2 5,324 4.6 4,622 4.3 4,621 4.3 31st period 10,811 3.1 5,090 (0.2) 4,433 (0.6) 4,432 (0.6) Earnings per unit Return on equity (ROE) Ratio of ordinary income Ratio of ordinary income to total assets to operating revenues 32nd period Yen % % % 2,096 2.9 1.3 41.0 31st period 2,079 2.8 1.3 41.0 (2) Status of Distributions Distribution per unit Total distributions Distribution in Total distributions Ratio of (excluding (excluding excess of earnings in excess of Payout ratio distributions to distribution in distribution in per unit earnings net assets excess of earnings) excess of earnings) Yen Million yen Yen Million yen % % 32nd period 2,180 4,806 － － 104.0 2.9 31st period 2,160 4,604 － － 103.9 2.9 (Note 1) The source of funds for payment of distributions for the 32nd fiscal period is the amount of unappropriated retained earnings after including reserve for temporary difference adjustments of ¥185 million and differs from profit. (Note 2) The source of funds for payment of distributions for the 31st fiscal period is the amount of unappropriated retained earnings after including reserve for temporary difference adjustments of ¥171 million and differs from profit. (Note 3) Dividend payout ratio for the 32nd fiscal period is calculated by the following formula since issuance of new investment units was implemented. Dividend payout ratio = [Total distribution amount ÷ Net income] × 100 (3) Financial Position Total assets Net assets Capital adequacy ratio Net assets per unit Million yen Million yen % Yen 32nd period 350,956 165,372 47.1 75,002 31st period 336,301 157,295 46.8 73,793 (4) Status of Cash Flows Net cash provided by Net cash provided by Net cash provided by Cash and cash equivalents (used in) operating (used in) investing (used in) financing at the end of the fiscal activities activities activities period 32nd period Million yen Million yen Million yen Million yen 7,302 (15,641) 9,607 15,116 31st period 6,672 (7,045) (3,678) 13,849 -1- 2. Earnings Forecast for the 33rd Fiscal Period (from April 1, 2022, to September 30, 2022) and the 34th Fiscal Period (from October 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023) (% figures indicate the percentage of increase (decrease) over the previous fiscal period) Distribution per unit Distribution Operating revenue Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit (excluding in excess of distribution in excess earnings per of earnings) unit Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % yen yen 33rd period 11,299 0.3 5,333 0.2 4,637 0.3 4,636 0.3 2,180 － 34th period 11,327 0.3 5,363 0.6 4,653 0.4 4,653 0.4 2,180 － (Reference) Expected earnings per unit (33rd fiscal period): ¥2,102; Expected earnings per unit (34th fiscal period): ¥2,110 (Note) The source of funds for payment of distributions for the 33rd fiscal period is the amount of profit after adding reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustments of ¥169 million and thus it differs from the amount of profit. The source of funds for payment of distributions for the 34th fiscal period is the amount of profit after adding reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustments of ¥153 million and thus it differs from the amount of profit. For the details of earnings forecast above, please refer to "1. Management Status, (4) Earnings Outlook" later in this document. Other

Changes in Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates, and Retrospective Restatement

① Changes in accounting policies accompanying amendments to accounting standards: No ② Changes in accounting policies other than ① : No ③ Changes in accounting estimates: No ④ Retrospective restatement: No Total Number of Investment Units Issued and Outstanding Total number of investment units issued and outstanding (including treasury investment units) at the end of the fiscal period 32nd period 2,204,890 units 31st period 2,131,546 units ② Total number of treasury investment units at the end of the fiscal period 32nd period 0 units 31st period 0 units (Note) For the number of investment units used as the base for calculating earnings per unit, please refer to "Notes on Per Unit Information" on page 30. Financial reports are exempt from the audit by a certified public accountant or an auditing firm.

Special note The earnings outlook and other forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on information currently available to and certain assumptions deemed reasonable by Daiwa Securities Living Investment Corporation (hereinafter the "Investment Corporation"). Consequently, actual results may differ materially depending on a number of factors. In addition, the forecast is not intended as a guarantee of the amount of distributions. Regarding assumptions for earnings forecast and matters to consider when using the earnings forecast, please refer to "1. Management Status, (4) Earnings Outlook" on page 11. -2- Table of Contents 1. Management Status....................................................................................................................................................................... 4 (1) Management Status ................................................................................................................................................................. 4 (2) Investment Risk....................................................................................................................................................................... 9 (3) Significant Events after the Closing of Accounts....................................................................................................................... 9 (4) Earnings Outlook .................................................................................................................................................................. 11 2. Financial Statements ................................................................................................................................................................... 14 (1) Balance Sheet........................................................................................................................................................................ 14 (2) Statement of Income.............................................................................................................................................................. 16 (3) Statement of Unitholders' Equity ........................................................................................................................................... 17 (4) Statement of Cash Distributions ............................................................................................................................................. 19 (5) Statement of Cash Flows ....................................................................................................................................................... 20 (6) Notes on the Going Concern Assumption ............................................................................................................................... 22 (7) Notes on Matters Concerning Significant Accounting Policies ................................................................................................ 22 (8) Notes to Financial Statements ................................................................................................................................................ 23 (9) Changes in Total Number of Investment Units Issued and Outstanding.................................................................................... 32 3. Reference Information ................................................................................................................................................................ 33 (1) Information on Price of Assets under Management ................................................................................................................. 33 (2) Status of Capital Expenditure................................................................................................................................................. 39 -3- 1. Management Status Management Status Overview of the Fiscal Period under Review Profile of the Investment Corporation

The Investment Corporation was established on October 7, 2005, based on the provisions of the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended), and listed as a "housing-specific REIT" on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust market (stock code 8986) on June 22, 2006. The Investment Corporation merged with Prospect Reit Investment Corporation in an absorption-type merger on July 1, 2010, and since then, it has been seeking to steadily enhance distributions, primarily by improving the quality of its portfolio through the replacement of properties (acquiring new properties and disposing of existing properties), strengthening overall operations by improving occupancy rates and other factors, and reducing costs by decreasing expenses for interest-bearing debt and other items. Furthermore, as a result of an absorption-type merger (hereinafter the "Merger") whereby the Investment Corporation is the surviving corporation and Nippon Healthcare Investment Corporation (hereinafter "NHI") is the absorbed corporation on April 1, 2020, upon which the trade name was changed from "Japan Rental Housing Investments Inc." to "Daiwa Securities Living Investment Corporation" and healthcare facilities added to the portfolio, the Investment Corporation is now managed as a "REIT that comprehensively provides comfortable living spaces that 'support life and lifestyle of everyone' suited to each life stage." The properties under management at the end of March 2022 consisted of 239 properties with a total acquisition price of ¥343,923 million and a total rentable floor area of 744,700.89 square meters. Investment Environment

Although the Japanese economy was still in a severe condition in the fiscal period under review due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, a recovery trend began to appear, such as positive growth for the first time in two quarters, with real GDP growth of 4.6% in the October-December 2021 quarter. Meanwhile, it is necessary to continue to monitor trends in the global economy, such as soaring resource prices due to the worsening situation in Ukraine and interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve Board.

Amid such, rental residential properties owned by listed residential REITs enjoyed a relatively stable management environment as seen in their maintenance of stable occupancy rates when compared with other sectors. On the other hand, in the real estate investment market, the stable cash flows of rental residential properties attracted the enduring interests of investors and the low-interest-rate environment also continued, intensifying competition for property acquisition by domestic and foreign investors. Also, for healthcare facilities, the social demand for private nursing homes and other facilities for the elderly is increasing year by year as the proportion of the elderly population in the total population increases. Management Performance

To enhance investment unit value, focus was placed on: a. External growth through the acquisition of new properties; b. Continuing to strengthen overall operations (the maintenance of high occupancy rates, the maximization of rent and other income and the reduction of expenses related to leasing business); c. Strengthening of financing (the extension of borrowing periods and the diversification of due dates, etc.); and d. Sustainability initiatives. External growth through acquisition of new properties

In the fiscal period under review, the Investment Corporation acquired three rental housing (total acquisition price: ¥7,763

million) and four healthcare facilities (total acquisition price: ¥6,388 million), totaling seven properties (total acquisition

price: ¥14,151 million) amid increasingly intensified competition for property acquisition. These properties contributed to the revenues of the Investment Corporation in the fiscal period under review and are expected to make a contribution toward expanding revenues in the next fiscal period onward. -4- Acquisition price Property name Property type Acquisition date (thousand yen) (Note 1) Gran Casa Shin-Osaka SOUTH (Note 2) October 1, 2021 4,310,000 Serenite Nippombashi Prier Rental housing October 1, 2021 2,606,771 Gran Casa Itabashi EAST (Note 3) February 1, 2022 846,560 Rental housing total 7,763,332 Charm Premier Kamakurayama October 1, 2021 2,550,000 As Heim Tsunashima Healthcare October 1, 2021 1,500,000 Library ShinShibamata facilities October 1, 2021 1,405,000 Ishinkan Kamiooka October 1, 2021 933,000 Healthcare facilities total 6,388,000 Total 14,151,332 (Note 1) Acquisition price does not include acquisition expenses, adjustments to property tax and city planning tax, and consumption tax and local consumption tax. (Note 2) The property name of "Splendide Shin-Osaka SOUTH" was changed to "Gran Casa Shin-Osaka SOUTH" on November 1, 2021. The same applies hereinafter. (Note 3) The property name of "Escasa Tennoji Kokubucho"was changed to "Gran Casa Tennoji EAST" on February 1, 2022. The same applies hereinafter. Continuing to strengthen overall operations Strategy for managing rental housing

As a result of use of the Daily Occupancy Forecasting System and continued focus on a range of existing initiatives and other measures by the Asset Manager, the average occupancy rate during the period stood at 97.7% (97.1% in the previous fiscal period). In addition, as a result of continuing to focus on also increasing the rent at the time of replacement (Note), an increase in rent from the previous rent was achieved for 716 contracts out of 1,273 (the total number of new contracts) in the fiscal period under review. The percentage of contracts with higher rent (based on the number of contracts) was 56.2%. The percentage of change in rent at tenant turnover (based on rent) rose by 0.6% (an increase of 1.5% in the previous fiscal period), continuing an upward trend and contributing to higher revenues as in the previous fiscal period.

As for expenses related to leasing business, the Asset Manager focused on a range of existing initiatives, including the reduction of repair expenses and expenses for work to restore properties to their original state through the High-Cost Construction Approval Committee.

In the fiscal period under review, in consideration of the trend in the rental market with the direct impact of COVID- 19 decreasing and shifting to post-pandemic lifestyles, campaigns to conclude contracts and revision of terms and conditions of contracts were carried out, resulting in occupancy rates improving from the previous period. (Note) The rent at the time of replacement is calculated by excluding properties for which the previous rent is unknown due to newly acquired properties and the cancellation of the sublease contract and rooms for rent whose use is other than as a residence. (Existing initiatives) "Daily Occupancy Forecasting System" (an IT system independently self-developed by the Asset Manager, the system predicts occupancy rates at the end of every month on a daily basis, helps understand dynamic information regarding individual vacancies, and shortens the cycle for identifying individual vacancies, conducting onsite inspections, investigating causes, taking action, and verifying effects; introduced in October 2011). With the commencement of the operation of the IT system that was upgraded to a new version in May 2015, a mechanism that is able to ascertain various types of information including occupancy rates on the Internet in real time has been set in place.

self-developed by the Asset Manager, the system predicts occupancy rates at the end of every month on a daily basis, helps understand dynamic information regarding individual vacancies, and shortens the cycle for identifying individual vacancies, conducting onsite inspections, investigating causes, taking action, and verifying effects; introduced in October 2011). With the commencement of the operation of the IT system that was upgraded to a new version in May 2015, a mechanism that is able to ascertain various types of information including occupancy rates on the Internet in real time has been set in place. "Three-week Rule" (minimizing opportunity losses by fully enforcing a rule to fully restore properties to their original state within three weeks of tenants vacating; introduced in October 2010)

Rule" (minimizing opportunity losses by fully enforcing a rule to fully restore properties to their original state within three weeks of tenants vacating; introduced in October 2010) "Downtime 60 days" (a policy to conclude a new contract within 60 days of tenants vacating; introduced in October 2012)

"Action 30 days" (focused response to achieve the best rent at the earliest in the first 30 days after beginning to seek tenants; focused response to vacancies of 30 days after beginning to seek tenants, which was introduced in October 2013, has been changed to a more aggressive initiative based on the "Management Policy by Property" newly introduced in April 2016) to further improve occupancy rates and profitability by shortening vacancy periods

Taking stronger action on "Key Focus Properties (introduced in April 2011)" and "Long-term Vacancies" (vacancies over 60 days; introduced in October 2010)

"Long-term Vacancies" (vacancies over 60 days; introduced in October 2010) "High-Cost Construction Approval Committee" (a committee conducting a detailed, systematic examination of the content and amount of construction work for ¥1 million or more when orders are placed, to optimize expenses for high-priced construction work; introduced in April 2012)

Construction Approval Committee" (a committee conducting a detailed, systematic examination of the content and amount of construction work for ¥1 million or more when orders are placed, to optimize expenses for high-priced construction work; introduced in April 2012) "Formulation of Standard Specifications for Work to Restore Properties to their Original State" (managing expenses and construction schedules and building better rooms by setting unique construction specifications for work to restore properties -5- This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

