Daiwa Securities Living Investment : Notice Concerning Change of Representative Director and Appointment of Directors of the Asset Manager
03/01/2022 | 02:38am EST
English Translation
The following is an English translation of the Japanese original press release and is being provided for information purposes only.
March 1, 2022
To All Concerned Parties
REIT Issuer: Daiwa Securities Living Investment Corporation
6-2-1 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 104-0061
Yoshio Urata, Executive Director
(Securities Code: 8986)
Asset Manager: Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd.
Toshio Fukushima, President and Chief Executive Officer
Inquiries: Kentaro Azumi, General Manager, Corporate Division
Tel: +81-3-6757-9680
Notice Concerning Change of Representative Director and Appointment of Directors of the Asset Manager
Daiwa Securities Living Investment Corporation hereby gives notice that Daiwa Real Estate Asset management Co. Ltd. (the "Asset Manager"), to which the Investment Corporation entrusts the management of its assets, has decided to appoint the President and Representative Director of the Asset Manager at the board of directors held today. In addition, following the resignation of one current director on April 1, 2022, the Asset Manager has resolved to propose the appointment of two directors to the board of directors on April 1, 2022 in order to make a written resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders in accordance with Paragraph 1 of Article 319 of the Companies Act.
In addition, Akira Yamanouchi and Yukiko Takeuchi, who are scheduled to assume the Director of the Asset Manager are scheduled to be proposed as candidates for the Chairman of the Board and Vice President and Representative Director, respectively, at the board of directors held on April 1, 2022, after the above written resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders is obtained on the same day.
1. New President and Representative Director (as of April 1, 2022)
Yoshiki Nishigaki (Please refer to "Reference Material" for the career summary.)
2. New Chairman of the Board (as of April 1, 2022)
Akira Yamanouchi (Please refer to "Reference Material" for the career summary.)
New Vice President and Representative Director (as of April 1, 2022)Yukiko Takeuchi (Please refer to "Reference Material" for the career summary.)
Retiring President and Representative Director (as of April 1, 2022)
Toshio Fukushima (Scheduled to be President and Representative Director of Daiwa Securities Realty Co. Ltd. on the same day.)
These changes will be reported to relevant authorities pursuant to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law, Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Law, and other applied laws and regulations.
-End-
(Reference Material)
Name
Brief personal history, title and significant concurrent positions
(Date of Birth)
April 1992
Joined City Trust Bank Co., Ltd.
May 2004
Joined da Vinci Advisors Co., Ltd.
February 2006
Transferred to da Vinci Select Co., Ltd. (currently, Daiwa Real Estate
Asset Management Co., Ltd.)
March 2007
General Manager of IR General Planning Department of daVinci Select
Co., Ltd. (currently, Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd.)
March 2008
President and Representative Director
November 2008
Executive Director of Daiwa Office Investment Corporation
May 2010
Vice President and Representative Director of Daiwa Real Estate Asset
Management Co., Ltd.
August 2010
Retirement from Executive Director of Daiwa Office Investment
Corporation
Vice President and Representative Director, General Manager of the
Yoshiki Nishigaki
February 2011
Advisory Business Department of Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management
Co., Ltd.
(January 28, 1969)
April 2012
Vice President and Representative Director, General Manager of Fund
Management Department
Vice President and Representative Director, General Manager of Sales
October 2013
Promotion Department and General Manager of Fund Management
Department
April 2014
Vice President and Representative Director, General Manager of Fund
Management Department
April 2017
Vice President and Representative Director, General Manager of Fund
Division, and General Manager of Fund Management Department
April 2019
Vice President and Representative Director, General Manager of Fund
Division
Vice President and Representative Director, General Manager of Fund
June 2021
Division, and Manager of the Sustainability Promotion Office of (current
position)
April 2022
President and Representative Director (scheduled)
Name
Brief personal history, title and significant concurrent positions
(Date of Birth)
April 1986
Joined Marubeni Corporation
April 2002
Joined Pacific Management Corporation
May 2002
Temporarily transferred to Pacific Investment Advisors Corp (currently,
AD Investment Management Co., Ltd.)
March 2003
President and Representative Director of said company (by employment
transfer)
August 2004
Executive Director of Nippon Residential Investment Corporation
Representative Director (on part-time basis) of Pacific Holdings, Inc.
Akira Yamanouchi
July 2009
Executive Managing Director of Cushman & Wakefield Asset Management
K.K.
(June 9, 1962)
April 2010
Advisor of Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd.
May 2010
President and Representative Director
Chairman of the Board of Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd.
April 2019
and Chairman of Daiwa Energy & Infrastructure Co., Ltd.
Director of Green Thermal Co., Ltd. (current position)
Executive Managing Director (In charge of Real Estate Asset Management)
April 2021
of Daiwa Securities Group Inc., Chairman of the Board of Daiwa Energy &
Infrastructure Co., Ltd. and President of Daiwa Securities Realty Co. Ltd.
(current position)
February 2022
Director of Samty Co., Ltd. (current position)
Chairman of the Board of Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd.
April 2022
(scheduled)
Chairman of the Board of Daiwa Securities Realty Co. Ltd. (scheduled)
Name
Brief personal history, title and significant concurrent positions
(Date of Birth)
April 1990
Joined The Sanwa Bank, Ltd. (currently, MUFG Bank, Ltd.)
March 1996
Joined Sanwa Securities Co., Ltd. (currently, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan
Yukiko Takeuchi
Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.)
(August 21, 1966)
March 1998
Joined Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein (Japan) Ltd.
March 2006
Joined Daiwa Securities SMBC Co. Ltd. (currently, Daiwa Securities Co.
Ltd.)
October 2016
April 2018
April 2019
April 2020
April 2022
General Manager of FICC Sales Department (I) of Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.
General Manager of Corporate Communication Department of said Company and Temporarily transferred to General Manager of Corporate Communication of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.
Senior Managing Director and Corporate Communication Officer of Daiwa Securities Group Inc., and Senior Managing Director Corporate Communication & Investor Relations Officer, Mental Health Support Officer and General Affairs Officer of Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.
Senior Managing Director and Corporate Communication Officer of Daiwa Securities Group Inc., and Senior Managing Director, Corporate Communication Officer and General Affairs Officer of Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. (current position)
Vice President and Representative Director of Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd. (scheduled)
Daiwa Securities Living Investment Corporation published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 07:37:09 UTC.