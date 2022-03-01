Daiwa Securities Living Investment : Notice Concerning Change of Representative Director and Appointment of Directors of the Asset Manager

English Translation

March 1, 2022

To All Concerned Parties

REIT Issuer: Daiwa Securities Living Investment Corporation

6-2-1 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 104-0061

Yoshio Urata, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8986)

Asset Manager: Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Toshio Fukushima, President and Chief Executive Officer

Inquiries: Kentaro Azumi, General Manager, Corporate Division

Tel: +81-3-6757-9680

Notice Concerning Change of Representative Director and Appointment of Directors of the Asset Manager

Daiwa Securities Living Investment Corporation hereby gives notice that Daiwa Real Estate Asset management Co. Ltd. (the "Asset Manager"), to which the Investment Corporation entrusts the management of its assets, has decided to appoint the President and Representative Director of the Asset Manager at the board of directors held today. In addition, following the resignation of one current director on April 1, 2022, the Asset Manager has resolved to propose the appointment of two directors to the board of directors on April 1, 2022 in order to make a written resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders in accordance with Paragraph 1 of Article 319 of the Companies Act.

In addition, Akira Yamanouchi and Yukiko Takeuchi, who are scheduled to assume the Director of the Asset Manager are scheduled to be proposed as candidates for the Chairman of the Board and Vice President and Representative Director, respectively, at the board of directors held on April 1, 2022, after the above written resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders is obtained on the same day.

1. New President and Representative Director (as of April 1, 2022)

Yoshiki Nishigaki (Please refer to "Reference Material" for the career summary.)

2. New Chairman of the Board (as of April 1, 2022)

Akira Yamanouchi (Please refer to "Reference Material" for the career summary.)

New Vice President and Representative Director (as of April 1, 2022) Yukiko Takeuchi (Please refer to "Reference Material" for the career summary.) Retiring President and Representative Director (as of April 1, 2022)

Toshio Fukushima (Scheduled to be President and Representative Director of Daiwa Securities Realty Co. Ltd. on the same day.)

These changes will be reported to relevant authorities pursuant to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law, Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Law, and other applied laws and regulations.

-End-

