  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Daiwa Securities Living Investment Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8986   JP3046410001

DAIWA SECURITIES LIVING INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8986)
  Report
Daiwa Securities Living Investment : Notice Concerning Change of Representative Director and Appointment of Directors of the Asset Manager

03/01/2022 | 02:38am EST
English Translation

The following is an English translation of the Japanese original press release and is being provided for information purposes only.

March 1, 2022

To All Concerned Parties

REIT Issuer: Daiwa Securities Living Investment Corporation

6-2-1 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 104-0061

Yoshio Urata, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8986)

Asset Manager: Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Toshio Fukushima, President and Chief Executive Officer

Inquiries: Kentaro Azumi, General Manager, Corporate Division

Tel: +81-3-6757-9680

Notice Concerning Change of Representative Director and Appointment of Directors of the Asset Manager

Daiwa Securities Living Investment Corporation hereby gives notice that Daiwa Real Estate Asset management Co. Ltd. (the "Asset Manager"), to which the Investment Corporation entrusts the management of its assets, has decided to appoint the President and Representative Director of the Asset Manager at the board of directors held today. In addition, following the resignation of one current director on April 1, 2022, the Asset Manager has resolved to propose the appointment of two directors to the board of directors on April 1, 2022 in order to make a written resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders in accordance with Paragraph 1 of Article 319 of the Companies Act.

In addition, Akira Yamanouchi and Yukiko Takeuchi, who are scheduled to assume the Director of the Asset Manager are scheduled to be proposed as candidates for the Chairman of the Board and Vice President and Representative Director, respectively, at the board of directors held on April 1, 2022, after the above written resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders is obtained on the same day.

1. New President and Representative Director (as of April 1, 2022)

Yoshiki Nishigaki (Please refer to "Reference Material" for the career summary.)

2. New Chairman of the Board (as of April 1, 2022)

Akira Yamanouchi (Please refer to "Reference Material" for the career summary.)

  1. New Vice President and Representative Director (as of April 1, 2022) Yukiko Takeuchi (Please refer to "Reference Material" for the career summary.)
  2. Retiring President and Representative Director (as of April 1, 2022)

Toshio Fukushima (Scheduled to be President and Representative Director of Daiwa Securities Realty Co. Ltd. on the same day.)

These changes will be reported to relevant authorities pursuant to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law, Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Law, and other applied laws and regulations.

-End-

1

(Reference Material)

Name

Brief personal history, title and significant concurrent positions

(Date of Birth)

April 1992

Joined City Trust Bank Co., Ltd.

May 2004

Joined da Vinci Advisors Co., Ltd.

February 2006

Transferred to da Vinci Select Co., Ltd. (currently, Daiwa Real Estate

Asset Management Co., Ltd.)

March 2007

General Manager of IR General Planning Department of daVinci Select

Co., Ltd. (currently, Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd.)

March 2008

President and Representative Director

November 2008

Executive Director of Daiwa Office Investment Corporation

May 2010

Vice President and Representative Director of Daiwa Real Estate Asset

Management Co., Ltd.

August 2010

Retirement from Executive Director of Daiwa Office Investment

Corporation

Vice President and Representative Director, General Manager of the

Yoshiki Nishigaki

February 2011

Advisory Business Department of Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management

Co., Ltd.

(January 28, 1969)

April 2012

Vice President and Representative Director, General Manager of Fund

Management Department

Vice President and Representative Director, General Manager of Sales

October 2013

Promotion Department and General Manager of Fund Management

Department

April 2014

Vice President and Representative Director, General Manager of Fund

Management Department

April 2017

Vice President and Representative Director, General Manager of Fund

Division, and General Manager of Fund Management Department

April 2019

Vice President and Representative Director, General Manager of Fund

Division

Vice President and Representative Director, General Manager of Fund

June 2021

Division, and Manager of the Sustainability Promotion Office of (current

position)

April 2022

President and Representative Director (scheduled)

2

Name

Brief personal history, title and significant concurrent positions

(Date of Birth)

April 1986

Joined Marubeni Corporation

April 2002

Joined Pacific Management Corporation

May 2002

Temporarily transferred to Pacific Investment Advisors Corp (currently,

AD Investment Management Co., Ltd.)

March 2003

President and Representative Director of said company (by employment

transfer)

August 2004

Executive Director of Nippon Residential Investment Corporation

(currently, Advance Residence Investment Corporation)

February 2008

President and Representative Director of Pacific Investment Partners Inc.

(currently, Cushman & Wakefield Asset Management K.K.)

February 2009

Representative Director (on part-time basis) of Pacific Holdings, Inc.

Akira Yamanouchi

July 2009

Executive Managing Director of Cushman & Wakefield Asset Management

K.K.

(June 9, 1962)

April 2010

Advisor of Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd.

May 2010

President and Representative Director

Chairman of the Board of Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd.

April 2019

and Chairman of Daiwa Energy & Infrastructure Co., Ltd.

Director of Green Thermal Co., Ltd. (current position)

Executive Managing Director (In charge of Real Estate Asset Management)

April 2021

of Daiwa Securities Group Inc., Chairman of the Board of Daiwa Energy &

Infrastructure Co., Ltd. and President of Daiwa Securities Realty Co. Ltd.

(current position)

February 2022

Director of Samty Co., Ltd. (current position)

Chairman of the Board of Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd.

April 2022

(scheduled)

Chairman of the Board of Daiwa Securities Realty Co. Ltd. (scheduled)

Name

Brief personal history, title and significant concurrent positions

(Date of Birth)

April 1990

Joined The Sanwa Bank, Ltd. (currently, MUFG Bank, Ltd.)

March 1996

Joined Sanwa Securities Co., Ltd. (currently, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan

Yukiko Takeuchi

Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.)

(August 21, 1966)

March 1998

Joined Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein (Japan) Ltd.

March 2006

Joined Daiwa Securities SMBC Co. Ltd. (currently, Daiwa Securities Co.

Ltd.)

3

October 2016

April 2018

April 2019

April 2020

April 2022

General Manager of FICC Sales Department (I) of Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.

General Manager of Corporate Communication Department of said Company and Temporarily transferred to General Manager of Corporate Communication of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Senior Managing Director and Corporate Communication Officer of Daiwa Securities Group Inc., and Senior Managing Director Corporate Communication & Investor Relations Officer, Mental Health Support Officer and General Affairs Officer of Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.

Senior Managing Director and Corporate Communication Officer of Daiwa Securities Group Inc., and Senior Managing Director, Corporate Communication Officer and General Affairs Officer of Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. (current position)

Vice President and Representative Director of Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd. (scheduled)

* Website URL of the Investment Corporation:

https://www.daiwa-securities-living.co.jp/en/

4

Disclaimer

Daiwa Securities Living Investment Corporation published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 07:37:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
