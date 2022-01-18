Daiwa Securities Living Investment : Notice Concerning the Supplementary Information about Monthly Occupancy Rate(287KB)

English Translation

January 18, 2022

REIT Issuer: Daiwa Securities Living Investment Corporation

Yoshio Urata, Executive Director

Asset Manager: Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Toshio Fukushima, President and Chief Executive Officer

Inquiries: Kentaro Azumi, General Manager, Corporate Division

Notice Concerning the Supplementary Information about Monthly Occupancy Rate

Daiwa Securities Living Investment Corporation (hereinafter referred to as the "Investment Corporation") hereby announces that the occupancy rate excluding 7 newly built rental housings acquired after March 2021 (Gran Casa Omorikaigan, Gran Casa Sumiyoshi, Gran Casa Uenoikenohata, Gran Casa Uenoiriya, Gran Casa Itabashi EAST, Gran Casa Monzennakacho and Gran Casa Magome Ⅱ) (hereinafter referred to as the "Newly 7 Properties").

Ⅰ. Occupancy Rate at the end of December 2021

Occupancy Rate Occupancy Rate Including Occupancy Rate Rent Guarantee (Excluding Newly 7 (Overall Rental Housing) (Excluding Newly 7 Properties) Properties ) (Note) 97.6% 97.7% 97.8%

(Note) Regarding Gran Casa Shin-Osaka SOUTH acquired on October 1, 2021, the Investment Corporation has entered into a rent guarantee contract until the day before the rent is incurred from the end tenants. The occupancy rate is shown by adding the rooms covered by the rent guarantee to the leased area excluding the above Newly 7 Properties.

Ⅱ. Trends of Occupancy Rate during the Fiscal Period Ended September 2021 and Fiscal Period Ending March 2022