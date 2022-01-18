Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Daiwa Securities Living Investment Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8986   JP3046410001

DAIWA SECURITIES LIVING INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8986)
  Report
Daiwa Securities Living Investment : Notice Concerning the Supplementary Information about Monthly Occupancy Rate(287KB)

01/18/2022 | 12:05am EST
English Translation

The following is an English translation of the Japanese original press release and is being provided for information purposes only.

January 18, 2022

To All Concerned Parties

REIT Issuer: Daiwa Securities Living Investment Corporation

6-2-1 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 104-0061

Yoshio Urata, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8986)

Asset Manager: Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Toshio Fukushima, President and Chief Executive Officer

Inquiries: Kentaro Azumi, General Manager, Corporate Division

Tel: +81-3-6757-9680

Notice Concerning the Supplementary Information about Monthly Occupancy Rate

Daiwa Securities Living Investment Corporation (hereinafter referred to as the "Investment Corporation") hereby announces that the occupancy rate excluding 7 newly built rental housings acquired after March 2021 (Gran Casa Omorikaigan, Gran Casa Sumiyoshi, Gran Casa Uenoikenohata, Gran Casa Uenoiriya, Gran Casa Itabashi EAST, Gran Casa Monzennakacho and Gran Casa Magome ) (hereinafter referred to as the "Newly 7 Properties").

Ⅰ. Occupancy Rate at the end of December 2021

Occupancy Rate

Occupancy Rate Including

Occupancy Rate

Rent Guarantee

(Excluding Newly 7

(Overall Rental Housing)

(Excluding Newly 7

Properties)

Properties ) (Note)

97.6%

97.7%

97.8%

(Note) Regarding Gran Casa Shin-Osaka SOUTH acquired on October 1, 2021, the Investment Corporation has entered into a rent guarantee contract until the day before the rent is incurred from the end tenants. The occupancy rate is shown by adding the rooms covered by the rent guarantee to the leased area excluding the above Newly 7 Properties.

Ⅱ. Trends of Occupancy Rate during the Fiscal Period Ended September 2021 and Fiscal Period Ending March 2022

Fiscal Period Ended

September 2021

Apr.

May

Jun.

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

Occupancy Rate

97.3%

96.8%

97.1%

97.2%

97.1%

97.3%

(Overall Rental Housing)

Occupancy Rate (Excluding

97.7%

97.0%

97.5%

97.5%

97.5%

97.6%

Newly 7 Properties)

Occupancy Rate Including

-

-

-

-

-

-

Rent Guarantee (Excluding

Newly 7 Properties)

Fiscal Period Ending

March 2022

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

Occupancy Rate

97.2%

97.3%

97.6%

(Overall Rental Housing)

Occupancy Rate (Excluding

97.4%

97.5%

97.7%

Newly 7 Properties)

Occupancy Rate Including

97.7%

97.7%

97.8%

Rent Guarantee (Excluding

Newly 7 Properties)

(Reference) Occupancy Rate in Fiscal Year 2020

Fiscal Period Ended September 2020

Fiscal Period Ended March 2021

Apr.

May

Jun.

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Overall

Rental

98.1%

97.5%

98.0%

98.0%

98.0%

97.8%

97.7%

97.6%

97.4%

97.6%

98.0%

98.4%

Housing

*URL: https://www.daiwa-securities-living.co.jp/en/

Disclaimer

Daiwa Securities Living Investment Corporation published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 05:04:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 22 053 M 192 M 192 M
Net income 2022 9 071 M 78,8 M 78,8 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,5x
Yield 2022 3,78%
Capitalization 253 B 2 211 M 2 202 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 11,5x
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,9x
Nbr of Employees 15 028
Free-Float 80,3%
Managers and Directors
Toshio Fukushima President & Representative Director
Akira Yamanouchi Chairman
Chizuko Nakata Supervisory Officer
Yoshio Urata Executive Officer
Akimitsu Takai Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAIWA SECURITIES LIVING INVESTMENT CORPORATION-1.60%2 258
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-1.55%34 693
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL0.36%34 063
INVITATION HOMES INC.-4.30%25 894
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES, INC.-6.25%24 767
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-5.77%23 740