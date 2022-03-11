Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Daiwa Securities Living Investment Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8986   JP3046410001

DAIWA SECURITIES LIVING INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8986)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Daiwa Securities Living Investment : Notice Concerning the Supplementary Information about Monthly Occupancy Rate(286KB)

03/11/2022 | 04:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

English Translation

The following is an English translation of the Japanese original press release and is being provided for information purposes only.

March 11, 2022

To All Concerned Parties

REIT Issuer: Daiwa Securities Living Investment Corporation

6-2-1 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 104-0061

Yoshio Urata, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8986)

Asset Manager: Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Toshio Fukushima, President and Chief Executive Officer

Inquiries: Kentaro Azumi, General Manager, Corporate Division

Tel: +81-3-6757-9680

Notice Concerning the Supplementary Information about Monthly Occupancy Rate

Daiwa Securities Living Investment Corporation (hereinafter referred to as the "Investment Corporation") hereby announces that the occupancy rate excluding 8 newly built rental housings acquired after March 2021 (Gran Casa Omorikaigan, Gran Casa Sumiyoshi, Gran Casa Uenoikenohata, Gran Casa Uenoiriya, Gran Casa Itabashi EAST, Gran Casa Monzennakacho, Gran Casa Magome and Gran Casa Tennoji EAST) (hereinafter referred to as the "Newly 8 Properties").

Ⅰ. Occupancy Rate at the end of February 2022

Occupancy Rate

Occupancy Rate Including

Occupancy Rate

Rent Guarantee

(Excluding Newly 8

(Overall Rental Housing)

(Excluding Newly 8

Properties)

Properties ) (Note)

98.1%

98.3%

98.4%

(Note) Regarding Gran Casa Shin-Osaka SOUTH acquired on October 1, 2021, the Investment Corporation has entered into a rent guarantee contract until the day before the rent is incurred from the end tenants. The occupancy rate is shown by adding the rooms covered by the rent guarantee to the leased area excluding the above Newly 8 Properties.

Ⅱ. Trends of Occupancy Rate during the Fiscal Period Ended September 2021 and Fiscal Period Ending March 2022

Fiscal Period Ended

September 2021

Apr.

May

Jun.

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

Occupancy Rate

97.3%

96.8%

97.1%

97.2%

97.1%

97.3%

(Overall Rental Housing)

Occupancy Rate (Excluding

97.7%

97.0%

97.5%

97.5%

97.5%

97.6%

Newly 8 Properties)

Occupancy Rate Including

Rent Guarantee (Excluding

-

-

-

-

-

-

Newly 8 Properties)

Fiscal Period Ending

March 2022

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

Jan.

Feb.

Occupancy Rate

97.2%

97.3%

97.6%

97.9%

98.1%

(Overall Rental Housing)

Occupancy Rate (Excluding

97.4%

97.5%

97.7%

97.9%

98.3%

Newly 8 Properties)

Occupancy Rate Including

Rent Guarantee (Excluding

97.7%

97.7%

97.8%

98.0%

98.4%

Newly 8 Properties)

English Translation

The following is an English translation of the Japanese original press

release and is being provided for information purposes only.

(Reference) Occupancy Rate in Fiscal Year 2020

Fiscal Period Ended September 2020

Fiscal Period Ended March 2021

Apr.

May

Jun.

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Overall

Rental

98.1%

97.5%

98.0%

98.0%

98.0%

97.8%

97.7%

97.6%

97.4%

97.6%

98.0%

98.4%

Housing

*URL: https://www.daiwa-securities-living.co.jp/en/

Disclaimer

Daiwa Securities Living Investment Corporation published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 09:15:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DAIWA SECURITIES LIVING INVESTMENT CORPORATION
04:16aDAIWA SECURITIES LIVING INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning the Supplementary Information about..
PU
03/04DAIWA SECURITIES LIVING INVESTMENT : Notice concerning Determination of the General Outlin..
PU
03/01DAIWA SECURITIES LIVING INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Change of Representative Director a..
PU
02/23Daiwa Securities Lands over $30 Million Refinancing
MT
02/22DAIWA SECURITIES LIVING INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Debt Refinancing
PU
02/22Daiwa Securities Living Investment Corporation Announces Debt Refinancing
CI
02/14DAIWA SECURITIES LIVING INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning the Supplementary Information about..
PU
02/01Daiwa Securities Living to Acquire Residential Asset in Osaka, Japan for over $7 Millio..
MT
01/31DAIWA SECURITIES LIVING INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Asset (Es Casa Tenno..
PU
01/31DAIWA SECURITIES LIVING INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Asset (Es Casa Tenno..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 22 053 M 190 M 190 M
Net income 2022 9 071 M 78,2 M 78,2 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,4x
Yield 2022 3,94%
Capitalization 243 B 2 093 M 2 093 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 11,0x
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,5x
Nbr of Employees 15 028
Free-Float 80,8%
Chart DAIWA SECURITIES LIVING INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Daiwa Securities Living Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIWA SECURITIES LIVING INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 110 200,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toshio Fukushima President & Representative Director
Akira Yamanouchi Chairman
Chizuko Nakata Supervisory Officer
Yoshio Urata Executive Officer
Akimitsu Takai Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAIWA SECURITIES LIVING INVESTMENT CORPORATION-7.00%2 093
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-3.39%34 046
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-3.31%32 893
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-7.73%24 357
INVITATION HOMES INC.-13.08%23 948
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-2.70%22 373