Daiwa Securities Living Investment : Notice concerning Determination of the General Outline of the Unitholder Benefits Program 0 08/31/2020 | 02:35am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields August 31, 2020 To All Concerned Parties REIT Issuer: Daiwa Securities Living Investment Corporation 6-2-1 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 104-0061 Ikuo Shoda, Executive Director (Securities Code: 8986) Asset Manager: Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd. Toshio Fukushima, President and Chief Executive Officer Inquiries: Takashi Chiba, General Manager, Corporate Division Tel: +81-3-6757-9680 Notice concerning Determination of the General Outline of the Unitholder Benefits Program Daiwa Securities Living Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") hereby announces that the Investment Corporation determined the general outline of the unitholder benefits program (the "Benefits Program") applicable for the Investment Corporation's fiscal period ending September 2020 (29th fiscal period) as follows. The Benefits Program provides the unitholders with an opportunity to experience the high quality management and services the operators of the healthcare facilities (the "Operators") offer and to get a better understanding about them. The Investment Corporation expects that, through the utilization of the Benefits Program, the unitholders would feel more familiarity with the Investment Corporation and the Operators. General Outline of the Benefits Program (1) Eligible Unitholder Unitholders stated or recorded on the unitholders' register of the Investment Corporation as of September 30, 2020 ("Record Date") will be eligible for the Benefits Program. Please note that the last trade date of the investment units of the Investment Corporation with the unitholders' rights on the Tokyo Stock Exchange is scheduled to be September 28, 2020. (2) Benefits Unitholders owning more than 1 (one) unit will be entitled to the benefits as described below. ■ K.K. Charm Care Corporation ・Discount coupon for the initial lump sum payment (200,000 yen discount from the initial lump sum payment, or in the case of the plan of 0 yen initial lump sum payment, discount an amount equivalent to one month rent) Benefits ・Free voucher for a trial stay (overnight) Note: The application will be accepted on conditions that the applicant meets the criteria for occupancy of the healthcare facility as established by K.K. Charm Care Corporation and that a room is available for that purpose at the requested healthcare facility. Use of multiple discount services is not permitted. Eligible Persons Unitholder who has a letter of the Benefits Program which entitles him/her to the benefit above. Applicable Facilities All of the healthcare facilities operated by K.K. Charm Care Corporation Note: This press release was prepared as a public announcement regarding the determination of the general outline of the unitholder benefits program and was not prepared with the aim of soliciting investments. ■ Sompo Care Inc. ・Lump sum payment plan: 3% discount from the initial lump sum payment ・Monthly payment plan: Discount of 3% of the amount equivalent to the rent from the monthly payments (until the end of the contract term) Benefits GH> ・Monthly payment plan: Discount of 3% of the amount equivalent to the rent from the monthly payments or of the rent (until the contract ends) Note: "Sompo Care Sompo no ie GH" is a collective name for group homes operated by Sompo Care Group. Use in conjunction with other discount services is not permitted. Eligible Persons Unitholder, his/her spouse and his/her relatives (up to second-degree relatives) "Sompo Care LAVIERE" and "Sompo Care Sompo no ie" (nursing homes); "Sompo Applicable Facilities Care Sompo no ie GH" (group homes); and "Sompo Care Sompo no ie S" (elderly housing with supportive services) operated by Sompo Care Inc. (Facilities operated by its franchisees and operating partners are excluded.) ■ K.K. Sawayaka Club ・10% discount from the first monthly payment Benefits ・Free trial stay (overnight with meals) ・Free one-day facility tour (with lunch provided) Eligible Persons Unitholder, his/her spouse and his/her relatives (up to second-degree relatives) Applicable Facilities All of the healthcare facilities (nursing homes) operated by K.K. Sawayaka Club ■ Nichiigakkan Co., Ltd. Benefits Fee discount for housekeeping, childcare and long-term care service Fee discount for housekeeping service Eligible Persons Unitholder and his/her relatives (up to first-degree relatives) Nichii Life : Each branch throughout the nation Applicable Facilities Sunny Maid Service: All branches in Tokyo, Kanagawa, Aichi, and Osaka (Osaka, Ikeda, Toyonaka, and Minoh), and Hyogo Prefectures (excluding remote islands and some mountainous areas) Note: This press release was prepared as a public announcement regarding the determination of the general outline of the unitholder benefits program and was not prepared with the aim of soliciting investments. ■ K.K. Cedar Benefits ・Free trial stay (overnight) ・Free one-day facility tour (with lunch provided) Eligible Persons Unitholder, his/her spouse and his/her relatives (up to second-degree relatives) Applicable Facilities La'nassica Arakogawa ■ K.K. Nihon Kaigo Iryo Center Benefits ・Free trial stay (overnight with meals) Eligible Persons Unitholder, his/her spouse and his/her relatives (up to second-degree relatives) The facilities which K.K. Nihon Kaigo Iryo Center operates as described below <>fee-based homes for the elderly> ① Verger Hirakata ② Sakuranbo Kitatanabe ③ Sakuranbo Ohasu Applicable Facilities ④ Soleil Anryu ⑤ Heart Life Mikunigaokahigashi ① Cherry One Yamatotakada ② Sakuranbo Kumata ③ Kitatanabe Kagayaki-no-sato ④ Torikai Kagayaki-no-sato ■ ALSOK Care Co., Ltd. ・ Discount on the initial lump sum payment (equivalent to 2 months' rent of the Benefits facility moving into) Note: Excluding maintenance fees and meals. Eligible Persons Unitholder, his/her spouse and his/her relatives (up to third-degree relatives) Applicable Facilities All the fee-based facilities for the elderly (Sukoyaka and Minna-no-ie) and group homes (Minna-no-ie) operated by ALSOK Care and its subsidiaries K.K. Silver Heights Sapporo ・Free trial stay (overnight with meals) ・Free facility tour (with lunch provided) Benefits Note: The application will be accepted on conditions that the applicant meets the criteria for occupancy of the healthcare facility as established by K.K. Silver Heights Sapporo and that a room is available for that purpose at the requested healthcare facility. Eligible Persons Unitholder, his/her spouse and his/her relatives (up to second-degree relatives) Applicable Facilities Silver Heights Hitsujigaoka No. 3 Note: This press release was prepared as a public announcement regarding the determination of the general outline of the unitholder benefits program and was not prepared with the aim of soliciting investments. ■ K.K. Anabuki Medical Care ・Furniture to be provided to the new resident for the below "Applicable Facilities" Benefits (Furniture can be chosen from the catalog Anabuki Medical Care provides) (value of 50,000 yen excluding tax, when in excess of 50,000 yen the difference shall be paid by the resident, two or more pieces of furniture can be chosen if the total cost falls within 50,000 yen) Eligible Persons Unitholder, his/her spouse and his/her relatives (up to second-degree relatives) Applicable Facilities Alpha Living Okayama Nishigawa Ryokudokoen, Alpha Living Okayama Korakuen, Alpha Living Takamatsu Ekimae, Alpha Living Takamatsu Hyakkenmachi ■ K.K. Super Court ・Free trial stay (overnight with meals) one-time-only Benefits ・Free facility tour (with lunch provided) one-time-only ・50,000 yen cash back from the monthly payment for new residents (one-time-only, need to stay more than three months after moving into the facility) Eligible Persons Unitholder and his/her relatives (up to third-degree relatives) Applicable Facilities Super Court JR Nara-Ekimae ■ HITOWA Care Service Co., Ltd. Benefits ・Free one-day facility tour (with lunch provided) ・Monthly usage fee discount (first two months) Eligible Persons Unitholder, his/her spouse and his/her relatives (up to second-degree relatives) Applicable Facilities All of the nursing homes operated by HITOWA Care Service Co., Ltd. ■ Good Time Living Co., Ltd. Benefits Discount on the initial lump sum payment: 300,000 yen Discount on the initial lump sum payment: 500,000 yen Eligible Persons Unitholder, his/her spouse and his/her relatives (up to second-degree relatives) Applicable Facilities Nursing homes and rental housing for the elderly operated by Good Time Living Co., Ltd. Note: This press release was prepared as a public announcement regarding the determination of the general outline of the unitholder benefits program and was not prepared with the aim of soliciting investments. Scheduled date for the dispatch of the letter of the Benefits Program for the fiscal period ending September 2020 (29th fiscal period) necessary to utilize the Benefits Program and validity period (benefit application period (TBD))

Date of delivery (TBD): Middle of December, 2020

Validity period (TBD): From the receipt date of the letter to June 30, 2021 Benefits requirements

Users who have used this benefit in the past, a resident of the requested healthcare facility and an applicant through agencies are ineligible.

Only those certificated or will be certificated of needed long-term care (excluding facilities operated by Good Time Living Co., Ltd.) are eligible. Method for the use of benefits

Please present the letter of the Benefits Program for the fiscal period ending September 2020 29th fiscal period), which entitles the unitholder to the benefits as being set forth above, and the paper setting forth the name, address, etc. of the unitholder, which is enclosed with the letter, to the healthcare facility to which you would apply for a benefit. 1. Burden of Expenses The Investment Corporation agreed with each of the Operators that the Eligible Person as defined above will receive a benefit of a certain amount of payment discount by the use of the Benefits Program. Regarding the expenses attributable to the implementation of the Benefits Program, the Investment Corporation bears the related operating expenses (those for the printing and dispatching, etc. of the letters of the Benefits Program) and each Operator bears those accruing from the use of the Benefits Program by Eligible Persons. 2. Handling of private information The Investment Corporation, K.K. Charm Care Corporation, SOMPO Care Inc., K.K. Sawayaka Club, Nichiigakkan Co., Ltd., K.K. Cedar, K.K. Nihon Kaigo Iryo Center, K.K. ALSOK Care Co., Ltd. Silver Heights Sapporo, Anabuki Medical Care K.K., K.K. Super Court, HITOWA Care Service Co., Ltd., Good Time Living Co., Ltd., and each of the applicable facilities shall use the private information obtained in the course of the operation of the Benefits Program only for the purpose of the Benefits Program and shall not use it for the objectives other than the purpose of the Benefits Program. 3. Outlook The implementation of the Benefits Program has no impact on the forecasted performance of the Investment Corporation for the fiscal period ending September 2020 (29th fiscal period). 4. Others The implementation and the contents of the Benefits Program are subject to the future changes as determined by the Investment Corporation. 5. Contact information for inquiries Asset Manager: Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd. Phone: +81-3-6757-9680 Business Hours: 09:00 - 17:00 (except Saturdays, Sundays and year-end and new-year holidays) URL: https://www.daiwa-securities-living.co.jp/en/ Note: This press release was prepared as a public announcement regarding the determination of the general outline of the unitholder benefits program and was not prepared with the aim of soliciting investments. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Japan Rental Housing Investments Inc. published this content on 31 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 06:34:04 UTC 0 All news about DAIWA SECURITIES LIVING INVESTMENT CORPORATION 02:35a DAIWA SECURITIES LIVING INVESTMENT : Notice concerning Determination of the Gene.. PU