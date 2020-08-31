Daiwa Securities Living Investment : Notice concerning Determination of the General Outline of the Unitholder Benefits Program

Log in
02:35aDAIWA SECURITIES LIVING INVESTMENT : Notice concerning Determination of the General Outline of the Unitholder Benefits Program
PU
Notice concerning Determination of the General Outline of the Unitholder Benefits Program

08/31/2020 | 02:35am EDT

August 31, 2020

To All Concerned Parties

REIT Issuer: Daiwa Securities Living Investment Corporation

6-2-1 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 104-0061

Ikuo Shoda, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8986)

Asset Manager: Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Toshio Fukushima, President and Chief Executive Officer

Inquiries: Takashi Chiba, General Manager, Corporate Division

Tel: +81-3-6757-9680

Notice concerning Determination of the General Outline of the Unitholder Benefits Program

Daiwa Securities Living Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") hereby announces that the Investment Corporation determined the general outline of the unitholder benefits program (the "Benefits Program") applicable for the Investment Corporation's fiscal period ending September 2020 (29th fiscal period) as follows. The Benefits Program provides the unitholders with an opportunity to experience the high quality management and services the operators of the healthcare facilities (the "Operators") offer and to get a better understanding about them. The Investment Corporation expects that, through the utilization of the Benefits Program, the unitholders would feel more familiarity with the Investment Corporation and the Operators.

General Outline of the Benefits Program

(1) Eligible Unitholder

Unitholders stated or recorded on the unitholders' register of the Investment Corporation as of September 30, 2020 ("Record Date") will be eligible for the Benefits Program. Please note that the last trade date of the investment units of the Investment Corporation with the unitholders' rights on the Tokyo Stock Exchange is scheduled to be September 28, 2020.

(2) Benefits

Unitholders owning more than 1 (one) unit will be entitled to the benefits as described below.

K.K. Charm Care Corporation

Discount coupon for the initial lump sum payment (200,000 yen discount from the

initial lump sum payment, or in the case of the plan of 0 yen initial lump sum

payment, discount an amount equivalent to one month rent)

Benefits

Free voucher for a trial stay (overnight)

Note: The application will be accepted on conditions that the applicant meets the

criteria for occupancy of the healthcare facility as established by K.K.

Charm Care Corporation and that a room is available for that purpose at the

requested healthcare facility.

Use of multiple discount services is not permitted.

Eligible Persons

Unitholder who has a letter of the Benefits Program which entitles him/her to the

benefit above.

Applicable Facilities

All of the healthcare facilities operated by K.K. Charm Care Corporation

Note: This press release was prepared as a public announcement regarding the determination of the general outline of the unitholder benefits program and was not prepared with the aim of soliciting investments.

Sompo Care Inc.

Lump sum payment plan: 3% discount from the initial lump sum payment

Monthly payment plan: Discount of 3% of the amount equivalent to the rent from

the monthly payments (until the end of the contract term)

Benefits

GH>

Monthly payment plan: Discount of 3% of the amount equivalent to the rent from

the monthly payments or of the rent (until the contract ends)

Note: "Sompo Care Sompo no ie GH" is a collective name for group homes

operated by Sompo Care Group.

Use in conjunction with other discount services is not permitted.

Eligible Persons

Unitholder, his/her spouse and his/her relatives (up to second-degree relatives)

"Sompo Care LAVIERE" and "Sompo Care Sompo no ie" (nursing homes); "Sompo

Applicable Facilities

Care Sompo no ie GH" (group homes); and "Sompo Care Sompo no ie S" (elderly

housing with supportive services) operated by Sompo Care Inc. (Facilities operated by

its franchisees and operating partners are excluded.)

■ K.K. Sawayaka Club

10% discount from the first monthly payment

Benefits

Free trial stay (overnight with meals)

Free one-day facility tour (with lunch provided)

Eligible Persons

Unitholder, his/her spouse and his/her relatives (up to second-degree relatives)

Applicable Facilities

All of the healthcare facilities (nursing homes) operated by K.K. Sawayaka Club

Nichiigakkan Co., Ltd.

Benefits

Fee discount for housekeeping, childcare and long-term care service

Fee discount for housekeeping service

Eligible Persons

Unitholder and his/her relatives (up to first-degree relatives)

Nichii Life : Each branch throughout the nation

Applicable Facilities

Sunny Maid Service: All branches in Tokyo, Kanagawa, Aichi, and Osaka (Osaka,

Ikeda, Toyonaka, and Minoh), and Hyogo Prefectures (excluding remote islands and

some mountainous areas)

Note: This press release was prepared as a public announcement regarding the determination of the general outline of the unitholder benefits program and was not prepared with the aim of soliciting investments.

■ K.K. Cedar

Benefits

Free trial stay (overnight)

Free one-day facility tour (with lunch provided)

Eligible Persons

Unitholder, his/her spouse and his/her relatives (up to second-degree relatives)

Applicable Facilities

La'nassica Arakogawa

K.K. Nihon Kaigo Iryo Center

Benefits

Free trial stay (overnight with meals)

Eligible Persons

Unitholder, his/her spouse and his/her relatives (up to second-degree relatives)

The facilities which K.K. Nihon Kaigo Iryo Center operates as described below

<>fee-based homes for the elderly>

Verger Hirakata

Sakuranbo Kitatanabe

Sakuranbo Ohasu

Applicable Facilities

Soleil Anryu

Heart Life Mikunigaokahigashi

Cherry One Yamatotakada

Sakuranbo Kumata

Kitatanabe Kagayaki-no-sato

Torikai Kagayaki-no-sato

ALSOK Care Co., Ltd.

Discount on the initial lump sum payment (equivalent to 2 months' rent of the

Benefits

facility moving into)

Note: Excluding maintenance fees and meals.

Eligible Persons

Unitholder, his/her spouse and his/her relatives (up to third-degree relatives)

Applicable Facilities

All the fee-based facilities for the elderly (Sukoyaka and Minna-no-ie) and group

homes (Minna-no-ie) operated by ALSOK Care and its subsidiaries

  • K.K. Silver Heights Sapporo

Free trial stay (overnight with meals)

Free facility tour (with lunch provided)

Benefits

Note: The application will be accepted on conditions that the applicant meets the

criteria for occupancy of the healthcare facility as established by K.K. Silver

Heights Sapporo and that a room is available for that purpose at the requested

healthcare facility.

Eligible Persons

Unitholder, his/her spouse and his/her relatives (up to second-degree relatives)

Applicable Facilities

Silver Heights Hitsujigaoka No. 3

Note: This press release was prepared as a public announcement regarding the determination of the general outline of the unitholder benefits program and was not prepared with the aim of soliciting investments.

K.K. Anabuki Medical Care

Furniture to be provided to the new resident for the below "Applicable Facilities"

Benefits

(Furniture can be chosen from the catalog Anabuki Medical Care provides)

(value of 50,000 yen excluding tax, when in excess of 50,000 yen the difference

shall be paid by the resident, two or more pieces of furniture can be chosen if the

total cost falls within 50,000 yen)

Eligible Persons

Unitholder, his/her spouse and his/her relatives (up to second-degree relatives)

Applicable Facilities

Alpha Living Okayama Nishigawa Ryokudokoen, Alpha Living Okayama Korakuen,

Alpha Living Takamatsu Ekimae, Alpha Living Takamatsu Hyakkenmachi

K.K. Super Court

Free trial stay (overnight with meals) one-time-only

Benefits

Free facility tour (with lunch provided) one-time-only

50,000 yen cash back from the monthly payment for new residents

(one-time-only, need to stay more than three months after moving into the facility)

Eligible Persons

Unitholder and his/her relatives (up to third-degree relatives)

Applicable Facilities

Super Court JR Nara-Ekimae

HITOWA Care Service Co., Ltd.

Benefits

Free one-day facility tour (with lunch provided)

Monthly usage fee discount (first two months)

Eligible Persons

Unitholder, his/her spouse and his/her relatives (up to second-degree relatives)

Applicable Facilities

All of the nursing homes operated by HITOWA Care Service Co., Ltd.

Good Time Living Co., Ltd.

Benefits

Discount on the initial lump sum payment: 300,000 yen

Discount on the initial lump sum payment: 500,000 yen

Eligible Persons

Unitholder, his/her spouse and his/her relatives (up to second-degree relatives)

Applicable Facilities

Nursing homes and rental housing for the elderly operated by Good Time Living Co.,

Ltd.

Note: This press release was prepared as a public announcement regarding the determination of the general outline of the unitholder benefits program and was not prepared with the aim of soliciting investments.

  1. Scheduled date for the dispatch of the letter of the Benefits Program for the fiscal period ending September 2020 (29th fiscal period) necessary to utilize the Benefits Program and validity period (benefit application period (TBD))
    Date of delivery (TBD): Middle of December, 2020
    Validity period (TBD): From the receipt date of the letter to June 30, 2021
  2. Benefits requirements
    Users who have used this benefit in the past, a resident of the requested healthcare facility and an applicant through agencies are ineligible.
    Only those certificated or will be certificated of needed long-term care (excluding facilities operated by Good Time Living Co., Ltd.) are eligible.
  3. Method for the use of benefits
    Please present the letter of the Benefits Program for the fiscal period ending September 2020 29th fiscal period), which entitles the unitholder to the benefits as being set forth above, and the paper setting forth the name, address, etc. of the unitholder, which is enclosed with the letter, to the healthcare facility to which you would apply for a benefit.

1. Burden of Expenses

The Investment Corporation agreed with each of the Operators that the Eligible Person as defined above will receive a benefit of a certain amount of payment discount by the use of the Benefits Program.

Regarding the expenses attributable to the implementation of the Benefits Program, the Investment Corporation bears the related operating expenses (those for the printing and dispatching, etc. of the letters of the Benefits Program) and each Operator bears those accruing from the use of the Benefits Program by Eligible Persons.

2. Handling of private information

The Investment Corporation, K.K. Charm Care Corporation, SOMPO Care Inc., K.K. Sawayaka Club, Nichiigakkan Co., Ltd., K.K. Cedar, K.K. Nihon Kaigo Iryo Center, K.K. ALSOK Care Co., Ltd. Silver Heights Sapporo, Anabuki Medical Care K.K., K.K. Super Court, HITOWA Care Service Co., Ltd., Good Time Living Co., Ltd., and each of the applicable facilities shall use the private information obtained in the course of the operation of the Benefits Program only for the purpose of the Benefits Program and shall not use it for the objectives other than the purpose of the Benefits Program.

3. Outlook

The implementation of the Benefits Program has no impact on the forecasted performance of the Investment Corporation for the fiscal period ending September 2020 (29th fiscal period).

4. Others

The implementation and the contents of the Benefits Program are subject to the future changes as determined by the Investment Corporation.

5. Contact information for inquiries

Asset Manager:

Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Phone:

+81-3-6757-9680

Business Hours:

09:00 - 17:00 (except Saturdays, Sundays and year-end and new-year holidays)

URL: https://www.daiwa-securities-living.co.jp/en/

Note: This press release was prepared as a public announcement regarding the determination of the general outline of the unitholder benefits program and was not prepared with the aim of soliciting investments.

Disclaimer

Japan Rental Housing Investments Inc. published this content on 31 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 06:34:04 UTC
