This translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

(Securities Code: 8986) December 26, 2023

To Our Unitholders:

6-2-1 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Daiwa Securities Living Investment Corporation

Representative: Tetsuo Akuzawa, Executive Director

NOTICE CONCERNING RESOLUTION OF THE15TH GENERAL MEETING OF UNITHOLDERS

Daiwa Securities Living Investment Corporation hereby announces that resolutions on proposals were made at its 15th General Meeting of Unitholders as follows.

Matters Resolved

Proposal No.1: Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation

This agenda was approved unchanged from the original proposal. Proposal No.2: Appointment of One (1) Executive Director

This agenda was approved unchanged from the original proposal, and Tetsuo Akuzawa was appointed as Executive Director.

Proposal No.3: Appointment of One (1) Substitute Executive Director

This agenda was approved unchanged from the original proposal, and Yoshiki Nishigaki was appointed as Substitute Executive Director.

Proposal No.4: Appointment of Two (2) Supervisory Directors

This agenda was approved unchanged from the original proposal, Akimitsu Takai and Chizuko Nakata were appointed as Supervisory Directors.

