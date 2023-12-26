This translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

(Securities Code: 8986) December 26, 2023

Daiwa Securities Living Investment Corporation

Result of the 15th General Meeting of Unitholders Resolution (Reference)

(Dec 26, 2023)

１．Status of Voting Rights

Number of shareholders holding voting rights

20,645

Number of voting rights held by such shareholders

2,260,890

２．Matters Resolved

Proposal No.1: Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation

Proposal No.2: Appointment of One (1) Executive Director

Tetsuo Akuzawa is appointed as Executive Director.

Proposal No.3: Appointment of One (1) Substitute Executive Director Yoshiki Nishigaki is appointed as Substitute Executive Director.

Proposal No.4: Appointment of Two (2) Supervisory Directors

Akimitsu Takai and Chizuko Nakata are appointed as Supervisory Directors.

３．Number of voting rights relating to the declaration in favor and opposition regarding the matters to be resolved and result of resolution

Matters Resolved

Number of

Number of

Ratio of votes

Result of

votes in favor

votes in

in favor

resolution

opposition

Proposal No. 1

2,259,947

939

99.96%

Approved

Proposal No.2

2,257,693

3,165

99.86%

Approved

Proposal No.3

2,224,760

36,125

98.40%

Approved

Proposal No.4

Akimitsu Takai

2,124,909

135,959

93.99%

Approved

Chizuko Nakata

2,257,563

3,305

99.85%

Approved

Note 1The total number of voting rights which have been confirmed to be in favor for the respective proposals among those exercised in advance up until the day before the General Meeting of Unitholders and those exercised by unitholders in attendance, plus the number of voting rights deemed to be in favor under the provisions concerning deemed affirmative votes (※), is divided by the total number of voting rights of unitholders were in attendance (including attendance by deemed affirmative votes), which is 2,260,890, and rounded off to two decimal places.

Based on the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations, Article 93 (1), deemed affirmative vote is defined as below in the Articles of Incorporation, Article 24.

Note 2Proposal No. 1 should be supported by attending unitholders who hold a majority of the issued units, and is approved with the support of at least two-thirds of the voting rights of attending unitholders (including attendance by deemed affirmative votes).

Note 3Proposals No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 are approved with the majority support of the voting rights of attending unitholders (including attendance by deemed affirmative votes).

４．Handling of the number of voting rights for attending unitholders who could not confirm their support or opposition

Resolution was made by totaling the prior exercise of support and opposition on the day before the General Meeting of Unitholders and attending unitholders that could be confirmed with respect to their support and opposition, and the voting rights regarded as compatible by the application of the provisions regarding deemed affirmative vote. Since the passage or denial of the matters become clear, number of voting rights among the unitholders attending at the day of the General Meeting of Unitholders does not confirm the approval, opposition or abstention and are not added to the number of voting rights.

(Extract from the Current Articles of Incorporation of the Investment Corporation) Article 24 (Deemed Approval)

1. Any unitholder who does not attend a general meeting of unitholders and does not exercise his/her voting rights shall be deemed to be in favor of any proposal submitted to such general meeting of unitholders (provided, however, that in cases where two or more proposals are submitted and any such proposal is in conflict in its nature with another proposal, both of such proposals shall be excluded from such deemed approval).

2. The number of voting rights owned by the unitholders deemed to be in favor of the proposal in accordance with the preceding paragraph shall be included in the number of voting rights of the unitholders in attendance.

-End-

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Daiwa Securities Living Investment Corporation published this content on 26 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2023 07:25:38 UTC.