Daiwa Securities Living Investment : Notice Concerning Interest-Rate Swap Agreements

June 18, 2021

REIT Issuer: Daiwa Securities Living Investment Corporation

6-2-1 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 104-0061

Ikuo Shoda, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8986)

Asset Manager: Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Toshio Fukushima, President and Chief Executive Officer

Inquiries: Takashi Chiba, General Manager, Corporate Division

Tel: +81-3-6757-9680

Notice Concerning Interest-Rate Swap Agreements

Daiwa Securities Living Investment Corporation (hereinafter referred to as the "Investment Corporation") hereby announces that the Investment Corporation executed interest-rate swap agreements. Details are provided as follows.

I. Purpose of the Interest-Rate Swap Agreements

The Investment Corporation has executed interest-rate swap agreements to fix the interest rate for the 10,200 million yen borrowings to be financed on June 22, 2021 as a hedge against possible increase of the interest rates in future.

II. Summary of the Interest-Rate Swap Agreements

Notional Interest Rate Commence Termination Lenders Amount Counterparty Fixed Floating ment Date Date (JPY million) interest rate interest rate payable receivable MUFG Bank, Ltd. 2,500 Daiwa Securities 0.0615% 3-month Co. Ltd. JBA Jun. 30, Resona Bank, 659 Japanese Limited 2028 Yen TIBOR Sumitomo Mitsui 1,000 Daiwa Securities 0.0615% (Note1) Banking Corporation Co. Ltd. MUFG Bank, Ltd. 2,570 Jun. 22, Daiwa Securities 0.0800% 2021 3-month Resona Bank, 659 Co. Ltd. Limited JBA Nov. 30, Japanese 2029 Shinsei Bank, Daiwa Securities 1,242 0.0800% Yen TIBOR Limited Co. Ltd. (Note2) Sumitomo Mitsui 1,570 Daiwa Securities 0.0800% Banking Corporation Co. Ltd.

(Note1) The interest payment date is the last day of March, June, September, and December of each year (if the relevant day is not a business day, the next business day, and if the next business day falls into the next month, the immediately preceding business day). Floating interest rate receivable is calculated on the basis of the 3-month JBA TIBOR published two business days prior to the commencement of the calculation period for interest.

(Note2) The interest payment date is the last day of February, May, August, and November of each year (if the relevant day is not a business day, the next business day, and if the next business day falls into the next month, the immediately preceding business day). Floating interest rate receivable is calculated on the basis of the 3-month JBA TIBOR published two business days prior to the commencement of the calculation period for interest.

Please refer to the 3-month JBA TIBOR Administration website (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/) for JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR information.