Daiwa Securities Living Investment : Notice Concerning Interest-Rate Swap Agreements

June 18, 2021
To All Concerned Parties
REIT Issuer: Daiwa Securities Living Investment Corporation
6-2-1 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 104-0061
Ikuo Shoda, Executive Director
(Securities Code: 8986)
Asset Manager: Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd.
Toshio Fukushima, President and Chief Executive Officer
Inquiries: Takashi Chiba, General Manager, Corporate Division
Tel: +81-3-6757-9680
Notice Concerning Interest-Rate Swap Agreements
Daiwa Securities Living Investment Corporation (hereinafter referred to as the "Investment Corporation") hereby announces that the Investment Corporation executed interest-rate swap agreements. Details are provided as follows.
I. Purpose of the Interest-Rate Swap Agreements
The Investment Corporation has executed interest-rate swap agreements to fix the interest rate for the 10,200 million yen borrowings to be financed on June 22, 2021 as a hedge against possible increase of the interest rates in future.
II. Summary of the Interest-Rate Swap Agreements
|
|
Notional
|
|
Interest Rate
|
Commence
|
Termination
|
|
|
|
|
Lenders
|
Amount
|
Counterparty
|
Fixed
|
Floating
|
ment Date
|
Date
|
|
(JPY million)
|
|
interest rate
|
interest rate
|
|
|
|
payable
|
receivable
|
|
|
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
|
2,500
|
Daiwa Securities
|
0.0615%
|
3-month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Co. Ltd.
|
JBA
|
|
Jun. 30,
|
Resona Bank,
|
|
|
659
|
|
Japanese
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
2028
|
|
|
|
Yen TIBOR
|
|
Sumitomo Mitsui
|
1,000
|
Daiwa Securities
|
0.0615%
|
(Note1)
|
|
|
Banking Corporation
|
Co. Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
|
2,570
|
|
|
|
Jun. 22,
|
|
Daiwa Securities
|
0.0800%
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
3-month
|
|
Resona Bank,
|
659
|
Co. Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
JBA
|
|
Nov. 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Japanese
|
|
2029
|
Shinsei Bank,
|
|
Daiwa Securities
|
|
|
1,242
|
0.0800%
|
Yen TIBOR
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
Co. Ltd.
|
|
(Note2)
|
|
|
Sumitomo Mitsui
|
1,570
|
Daiwa Securities
|
0.0800%
|
|
|
|
Banking Corporation
|
Co. Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note1) The interest payment date is the last day of March, June, September, and December of each year (if the relevant day is not a business day, the next business day, and if the next business day falls into the next month, the immediately preceding business day). Floating interest rate receivable is calculated on the basis of the 3-month JBA TIBOR published two business days prior to the commencement of the calculation period for interest.
(Note2) The interest payment date is the last day of February, May, August, and November of each year (if the relevant day is not a business day, the next business day, and if the next business day falls into the next month, the immediately preceding business day). Floating interest rate receivable is calculated on the basis of the 3-month JBA TIBOR published two business days prior to the commencement of the calculation period for interest.
Please refer to the 3-month JBA TIBOR Administration website (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/) for JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR information.
III. Interest rate payable after the conclusion of the Interest-Rate Swap Agreements for floating interest rate borrowing
|
|
Amount of
|
|
Fixed
|
Borrowing
|
Due date
|
Lenders
|
borrowing
|
Floating interest rate
|
interest rate
|
date
|
|
(JPY million)
|
|
payable
|
|
|
|
|
|
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
|
2,500
|
|
0.5440%
|
|
|
|
|
3-month JBA Japanese Yen
|
|
Jun. 30,
|
Resona Bank, Limited
|
659
|
|
|
|
TIBOR +0.4825%
|
|
|
2028
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sumitomo Mitsui
|
1,000
|
|
0.5440%
|
|
|
Banking Corporation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
|
2,570
|
|
|
Jun. 22,
|
|
|
0.6375%
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resona Bank, Limited
|
659
|
3-month JBA Japanese Yen
|
|
Nov. 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TIBOR +0.5575%
|
|
|
2029
|
Shinsei Bank, Limited
|
1,242
|
0.6375%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sumitomo Mitsui
|
1,570
|
|
0.6375%
|
|
|
Banking Corporation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ⅳ. Forecast
There is minimal impact from these interest-rate swap agreements on asset management conditions for the fiscal period ending September 30, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021) and the fiscal period ending March 31, 2022 (October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022).
Ⅴ. Other
As for risks pertaining to the Interest-Rate Swap Agreements, there are no material changes to the "Investment risks" stated in the most recent semiannual securities report (submitted on December 23, 2020).
*URL: https://www.daiwa-securities-living.co.jp/en/
