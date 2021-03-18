Daiwa Securities Living Investment : Notice Concerning Interst-Rate Swap Agreements
03/18/2021 | 02:32am EDT
March 18, 2021
To All Concerned Parties
REIT Issuer: Daiwa Securities Living Investment Corporation
6-2-1 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 104-0061
Ikuo Shoda, Executive Director
(Securities Code: 8986)
Asset Manager: Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd.
Toshio Fukushima, President and Chief Executive Officer
Inquiries: Takashi Chiba, General Manager, Corporate Division
Tel: +81-3-6757-9680
Notice Concerning Interest-Rate Swap Agreements
Daiwa Securities Living Investment Corporation (hereinafter referred to as the "Investment Corporation") hereby announces that the Investment Corporation executed interest-rate swap agreements. Details are provided as follows.
I. Purpose of the Interest-Rate Swap Agreements
The Investment Corporation has executed interest-rate swap agreements to fix the interest rate for the 7,814 million yen borrowings financed on February 26, 2021 and March 1, 2021, and to be financed on March 22, 2021 as a hedge against possible increase of the interest rates in future.
II. Summary of the Interest-Rate Swap Agreements
Lenders
Notional
Amount (JPY million)
Counterparty
Interest Rate
Commence ment Date
Termination
Date
Fixed interest rate payable
Floating interest rate receivable
Bank of Kyoto, Ltd.
500
Nomura Securities Co.,
Ltd.
0.1880%
3-month
JBA
Japanese Yen TIBOR
(Note1)
March. 22, 2021
Aug. 31, 2028
The Higo Bank, Ltd.
500
0.2090%
Feb. 28, 2029
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
1,094
0.1910%
3-month
JBA
Japanese Yen TIBOR
(Note2)
Sep. 29, 2028
Shinsei Bank, Limited
500
Aozora Bank, Ltd.
500
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
1,500
0.2390%
Sep. 28, 2029
Aozora Bank, Ltd.
1,054
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
666
0.1910%
Sep. 29, 2028
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
1,500
0.2390%
Sep. 28, 2029
(Note1) The interest payment date is the last day of February, May, August, and November of each year (if the relevant day is not a business day, the next business day, and if the next business day falls into the next month, the immediately preceding business day). Floating interest rate receivable is calculated on the basis of the 3-month JBA TIBOR published two business days prior to the commencement of the calculation period for interest.
(Note2) The interest payment date is the last day of March, June, September, and December of each year (if the relevant day is not a business day, the next business day, and if the next business day falls into the next month, the immediately preceding business day). Floating interest rate receivable is calculated on the basis of the 3-month JBA TIBOR published two business days prior to the commencement of the calculation period for interest.
III. Interest rate payable after the conclusion of the Interest-Rate Swap Agreements for floating interest rate borrowing
Lenders
Amount of borrowing (JPY million)
Floating interest rate
Fixed interest rate payable
Borrowing date
Due date
Bank of Kyoto, Ltd.
500
3-month JBA Japanese Yen
TIBOR +0.5075%
0.6955%
Feb. 26, 2021
Aug. 31, 2028
The Higo Bank, Ltd.
500
3-month JBA Japanese Yen
TIBOR +0.5325%
0.7415%
Mar. 1, 2021
Feb. 28, 2029
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
1,094
3-month JBA Japanese Yen
TIBOR +0.5075%
0.6985%
Mar. 22, 2021
Sep. 29, 2028
Shinsei Bank, Limited
500
Aozora Bank, Ltd.
500
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
1,500
3-month JBA Japanese Yen
TIBOR +0.5575%
0.7965%
Sep. 28, 2029
Aozora Bank, Ltd.
1,054
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
666
3-month JBA Japanese Yen
TIBOR +0.5075%
0.6985%
Sep. 29, 2028
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
1,500
3-month JBA Japanese Yen
TIBOR +0.5575%
0.7965%
Sep. 28, 2029
Ⅳ. Forecast
There is minimal impact from these interest-rate swap agreements on asset management conditions for the fiscal period ending March 31, 2021 (October 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021) and the fiscal period ending September 30, 2021 (April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021).
Ⅴ. Other
As for risks pertaining to the Interest-Rate Swap Agreements, there are no material changes to the "Investment risks" stated in the most recent semiannual securities report (submitted on December 23, 2020).
Japan Rental Housing Investments Inc. published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 06:31:01 UTC.