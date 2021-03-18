Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Daiwa Securities Living Investment Corporation    8986   JP3046410001

DAIWA SECURITIES LIVING INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8986)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Daiwa Securities Living Investment : Notice Concerning Interst-Rate Swap Agreements

03/18/2021 | 02:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 18, 2021

To All Concerned Parties

REIT Issuer: Daiwa Securities Living Investment Corporation

6-2-1 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 104-0061

Ikuo Shoda, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8986)

Asset Manager: Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Toshio Fukushima, President and Chief Executive Officer

Inquiries: Takashi Chiba, General Manager, Corporate Division

Tel: +81-3-6757-9680

Notice Concerning Interest-Rate Swap Agreements

Daiwa Securities Living Investment Corporation (hereinafter referred to as the "Investment Corporation") hereby announces that the Investment Corporation executed interest-rate swap agreements. Details are provided as follows.

  • I. Purpose of the Interest-Rate Swap Agreements

    The Investment Corporation has executed interest-rate swap agreements to fix the interest rate for the 7,814 million yen borrowings financed on February 26, 2021 and March 1, 2021, and to be financed on March 22, 2021 as a hedge against possible increase of the interest rates in future.

  • II. Summary of the Interest-Rate Swap Agreements

    Lenders

    Notional

    Amount (JPY million)

    Counterparty

    Interest Rate

    Commence ment Date

    Termination

    Date

    Fixed interest rate payable

    Floating interest rate receivable

    Bank of Kyoto, Ltd.

    500

    Nomura Securities Co.,

    Ltd.

    0.1880%

    3-month

    JBA

    Japanese Yen TIBOR

    (Note1)

    March. 22, 2021

    Aug. 31, 2028

    The Higo Bank, Ltd.

    500

    0.2090%

    Feb. 28, 2029

    MUFG Bank, Ltd.

    1,094

    0.1910%

    3-month

    JBA

    Japanese Yen TIBOR

    (Note2)

    Sep. 29, 2028

    Shinsei Bank, Limited

    500

    Aozora Bank, Ltd.

    500

    MUFG Bank, Ltd.

    1,500

    0.2390%

    Sep. 28, 2029

    Aozora Bank, Ltd.

    1,054

    Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

    666

    0.1910%

    Sep. 29, 2028

    Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

    1,500

    0.2390%

    Sep. 28, 2029

    (Note1) The interest payment date is the last day of February, May, August, and November of each year (if the relevant day is not a business day, the next business day, and if the next business day falls into the next month, the immediately preceding business day). Floating interest rate receivable is calculated on the basis of the 3-month JBA TIBOR published two business days prior to the commencement of the calculation period for interest.

    (Note2) The interest payment date is the last day of March, June, September, and December of each year (if the relevant day is not a business day, the next business day, and if the next business day falls into the next month, the immediately preceding business day). Floating interest rate receivable is calculated on the basis of the 3-month JBA TIBOR published two business days prior to the commencement of the calculation period for interest.

Please refer to the 3-month JBA TIBOR Administration website (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/) for JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR information.

III. Interest rate payable after the conclusion of the Interest-Rate Swap Agreements for floating interest rate borrowing

Lenders

Amount of borrowing (JPY million)

Floating interest rate

Fixed interest rate payable

Borrowing date

Due date

Bank of Kyoto, Ltd.

500

3-month JBA Japanese Yen

TIBOR +0.5075%

0.6955%

Feb. 26, 2021

Aug. 31, 2028

The Higo Bank, Ltd.

500

3-month JBA Japanese Yen

TIBOR +0.5325%

0.7415%

Mar. 1, 2021

Feb. 28, 2029

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

1,094

3-month JBA Japanese Yen

TIBOR +0.5075%

0.6985%

Mar. 22, 2021

Sep. 29, 2028

Shinsei Bank, Limited

500

Aozora Bank, Ltd.

500

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

1,500

3-month JBA Japanese Yen

TIBOR +0.5575%

0.7965%

Sep. 28, 2029

Aozora Bank, Ltd.

1,054

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

666

3-month JBA Japanese Yen

TIBOR +0.5075%

0.6985%

Sep. 29, 2028

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

1,500

3-month JBA Japanese Yen

TIBOR +0.5575%

0.7965%

Sep. 28, 2029

. Forecast

There is minimal impact from these interest-rate swap agreements on asset management conditions for the fiscal period ending March 31, 2021 (October 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021) and the fiscal period ending September 30, 2021 (April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021).

. Other

As for risks pertaining to the Interest-Rate Swap Agreements, there are no material changes to the "Investment risks" stated in the most recent semiannual securities report (submitted on December 23, 2020).

*URL: https://www.daiwa-securities-living.co.jp/en/

Disclaimer

Japan Rental Housing Investments Inc. published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 06:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DAIWA SECURITIES LIVING INVESTMENT CORPORATION
02:32aDAIWA SECURITIES LIVING INVESTMENT  : Notice Concerning Interst-Rate Swap Agreem..
PU
03/11DAIWA SECURITIES LIVING INVESTMENT  : Notice Concerning Upgrade of Long-Term Iss..
PU
03/03DAIWA SECURITIES LIVING INVESTMENT  : Notice concerning Appointment of Vice Pres..
PU
03/01DAIWA SECURITIES LIVING INVESTMENT  : Notice concerning Determination of the Gen..
PU
02/23DAIWA SECURITIES LIVING INVESTMENT  : to Borrow $74 Million to Repay Debt
MT
01/21DAIWA SECURITIES LIVING INVESTMENT  : Issues Investment Bonds worth $97 Million
MT
01/15Japanese Shares Close Lower on Profit Booking
MT
01/14DAIWA SECURITIES LIVING INVESTMENT  : to Issue $58 Million Investment Corporatio..
MT
2020DAIWA SECURITIES LIVING INVESTMENT  : to Acquire Residential Property for $25 Mi..
MT
2020DAIWA SECURITIES LIVING INVESTMENT  : to Issue New Investment Units Worth $3 Mil..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 3,99%
Capitalization 235 B 2 153 M 2 160 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 15 028
Free-Float 79,6%
Chart DAIWA SECURITIES LIVING INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Daiwa Securities Living Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIWA SECURITIES LIVING INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 110 400,00 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Toshio Fukushima President & Representative Director
Akira Yamanouchi Chairman
Kouhei Yabuta Supervisory Officer
Jun Nagamine Supervisory Officer
Ikuo Shoda Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIWA SECURITIES LIVING INVESTMENT CORPORATION15.36%2 086
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL24.63%27 972
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.18.26%26 934
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.20.50%19 093
INVITATION HOMES INC.4.34%17 788
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-0.04%16 826
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ