Daiwa Securities Living Investment : Notice Concerning Interst-Rate Swap Agreements

The Investment Corporation has executed interest-rate swap agreements to fix the interest rate for the 7,814 million yen borrowings financed on February 26, 2021 and March 1, 2021, and to be financed on March 22, 2021 as a hedge against possible increase of the interest rates in future.

II. Summary of the Interest-Rate Swap Agreements

Lenders Notional Amount (JPY million) Counterparty Interest Rate Commence ment Date Termination Date Fixed interest rate payable Floating interest rate receivable Bank of Kyoto, Ltd. 500 Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. 0.1880% 3-month JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR (Note1) March. 22, 2021 Aug. 31, 2028 The Higo Bank, Ltd. 500 0.2090% Feb. 28, 2029 MUFG Bank, Ltd. 1,094 0.1910% 3-month JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR (Note2) Sep. 29, 2028 Shinsei Bank, Limited 500 Aozora Bank, Ltd. 500 MUFG Bank, Ltd. 1,500 0.2390% Sep. 28, 2029 Aozora Bank, Ltd. 1,054 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 666 0.1910% Sep. 29, 2028 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 1,500 0.2390% Sep. 28, 2029

(Note1) The interest payment date is the last day of February, May, August, and November of each year (if the relevant day is not a business day, the next business day, and if the next business day falls into the next month, the immediately preceding business day). Floating interest rate receivable is calculated on the basis of the 3-month JBA TIBOR published two business days prior to the commencement of the calculation period for interest.

(Note2) The interest payment date is the last day of March, June, September, and December of each year (if the relevant day is not a business day, the next business day, and if the next business day falls into the next month, the immediately preceding business day). Floating interest rate receivable is calculated on the basis of the 3-month JBA TIBOR published two business days prior to the commencement of the calculation period for interest.