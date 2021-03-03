Daiwa Securities Living Investment : Notice concerning Appointment of Vice President and Change of Director and Auditor of the Asset Manager
03/03/2021 | 03:02am EST
March 3, 2021
To All Concerned Parties
REIT Issuer: Daiwa Securities Living Investment Corporation
6-2-1 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 104-0061
Ikuo Shoda, Executive Director
(Securities Code: 8986)
Asset Manager: Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd.
Toshio Fukushima, President and Chief Executive Officer
Inquiries: Takashi Chiba, General Manager, Corporate Division
Tel: +81-3-6757-9680
Notice concerning Appointment of Vice President and Change of Director and Auditor of the Asset Manager
Daiwa Securities Living Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") hereby gives notice that Daiwa Real Estate Asset management Co. Ltd. (the "Asset Manager"), to which the Investment Corporation entrusts the management of its assets, has decided to appoint the Vice President and Representative Director of the Asset Manager at the board of directors held today. In addition, the appointment of the following candidate for the Auditor of the Asset Manager will be discussed at the extraordinary shareholder meeting, scheduled on April 1, 2021, due to the resignation of the Director and Auditor.
1. New Vice President and Representative Director (as of April 1, 2021)
Yuji Shinotsuka (Please refer to "Reference Material" for his career summary.)
2. Retiring Director (as of March 31, 2021)
Akira Yamanouchi
3. New Auditor (as of April 1, 2021)
Yutaka Nishio (Please refer to "Reference Material" for his career summary.)
4. Retiring Auditor (as of June 30, 2021)
Kazuyoshi Mizukoshi
This change will be reported to relevant authorities pursuant to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law, Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Law, and other applied laws and regulations.
- End -
(Reference Material)
Name (Date of Birth)
Brief personal history, title and significant concurrent positions
Number of Investment Units Held (Units)
Yuji Shinotsuka (April 30, 1964)
Apr. 1989
Joined Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. (currently, Daiwa Securities Group Inc.)
-
Jun. 2009
Managing Director of Corporate Planning Department, Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.
Jul. 2009
Transferred to Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd General Manager of Investor Relations General Planning Department, Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd.
Nov. 2009
Vice President, Representative Director and General Manager of Corporate Planning Department, Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd.
Apr. 2011
Vice President, Representative Director and General Manager of Corporate Planning Department and Finance Department, Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd.
Oct. 2012
Vice President, Representative Director and General Manager of Corporate Planning Department, Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd.
Dec. 2012
Executive Director of Daiwa Residential Private Investment Corporation
Jan. 2014
Executive Director of Nippon Healthcare Investment Corporation
Aug. 2014
Retired from Executive Director of Nippon Healthcare Investment Corporation
Apr. 2016
Vice President, Representative Director and General Manager of Corporate Planning Department, Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd. (Transferred)
Apr. 2017
Vice President, Representative Director, Chief Division Officer of Corporate Division and General Manager of Corporate Planning Department
Oct. 2018
Director (non-executive) of Daiwa ACA Healthcare Inc. (current position)
Apr. 2019
Vice President, Representative Director and Chief Division Officer of Corporate Division, Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd.
Aug. 2019
Director of Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd. (current position) and Vice President and Representative Director of Good Time Living Co. Ltd. (current position)
Apr. 2021
Vice President and Representative Director of Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd. (scheduled) and Director of Good Time Living Co. Ltd. (scheduled)
Name (Date of Birth)
Brief personal history, title and significant concurrent positions
Number of Investment Units Held (Units)
Yutaka Nishio (June 9, 1962)
Apr. 1988
Joined Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. (currently, Daiwa Securities Group Inc.)
-
Jun. 2005
Managing Director of International Business Planning Department, Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.
Apr. 2007
Managing Director of Equity Department, Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.
Jan. 2010
Managing Director of Equity Department, Daiwa Securities Capital Markets Co. Ltd.
Apr. 2010
Managing Director of Equity Department, Daiwa Securities Capital Markets Co. Ltd.
(on loan to Daiwa Securities Capital Markets Hong Kong Limited)
Jul. 2010
Managing Director of Equity Department, Daiwa Securities Capital Markets Co. Ltd.
Oct. 2011
Managing Director of Compliance Department, Daiwa Securities Group Inc.
on loan to Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. and Daiwa Securities Capital Markets Co. Ltd.
Apr. 2012
Managing Director of Compliance Department, Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.
on loan to Daiwa Securities Group Inc.
Oct. 2014
Managing Director of Compliance Control Department, Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.
on loan to Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (current position)
Apr. 2021
Auditor of Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd. (scheduled)
