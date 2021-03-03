Log in
DAIWA SECURITIES LIVING INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8986)
Daiwa Securities Living Investment : Notice concerning Appointment of Vice President and Change of Director and Auditor of the Asset Manager

03/03/2021 | 03:02am EST
March 3, 2021

To All Concerned Parties

REIT Issuer: Daiwa Securities Living Investment Corporation

6-2-1 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 104-0061

Ikuo Shoda, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8986)

Asset Manager: Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Toshio Fukushima, President and Chief Executive Officer

Inquiries: Takashi Chiba, General Manager, Corporate Division

Tel: +81-3-6757-9680

Notice concerning Appointment of Vice President and Change of Director and Auditor of the Asset Manager

Daiwa Securities Living Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") hereby gives notice that Daiwa Real Estate Asset management Co. Ltd. (the "Asset Manager"), to which the Investment Corporation entrusts the management of its assets, has decided to appoint the Vice President and Representative Director of the Asset Manager at the board of directors held today. In addition, the appointment of the following candidate for the Auditor of the Asset Manager will be discussed at the extraordinary shareholder meeting, scheduled on April 1, 2021, due to the resignation of the Director and Auditor.

  • 1. New Vice President and Representative Director (as of April 1, 2021)

    Yuji Shinotsuka (Please refer to "Reference Material" for his career summary.)

  • 2. Retiring Director (as of March 31, 2021)

    Akira Yamanouchi

  • 3. New Auditor (as of April 1, 2021)

    Yutaka Nishio (Please refer to "Reference Material" for his career summary.)

  • 4. Retiring Auditor (as of June 30, 2021)

    Kazuyoshi Mizukoshi

    This change will be reported to relevant authorities pursuant to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law, Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Law, and other applied laws and regulations.

- End -

(Reference Material)

Name (Date of Birth)

Brief personal history, title and significant concurrent positions

Number of Investment Units Held (Units)

Yuji Shinotsuka (April 30, 1964)

Apr. 1989

Joined Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. (currently, Daiwa Securities Group Inc.)

-

Jun. 2009

Managing Director of Corporate Planning Department, Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.

Jul. 2009

Transferred to Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd General Manager of Investor Relations General Planning Department, Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nov. 2009

Vice President, Representative Director and General Manager of Corporate Planning Department, Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Apr. 2011

Vice President, Representative Director and General Manager of Corporate Planning Department and Finance Department, Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Oct. 2012

Vice President, Representative Director and General Manager of Corporate Planning Department, Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Dec. 2012

Executive Director of Daiwa Residential Private Investment Corporation

Jan. 2014

Executive Director of Nippon Healthcare Investment Corporation

Aug. 2014

Retired from Executive Director of Nippon Healthcare Investment Corporation

Apr. 2016

Vice President, Representative Director and General Manager of Corporate Planning Department, Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd. (Transferred)

Apr. 2017

Vice President, Representative Director, Chief Division Officer of Corporate Division and General Manager of Corporate Planning Department

Oct. 2018

Director (non-executive) of Daiwa ACA Healthcare Inc. (current position)

Apr. 2019

Vice President, Representative Director and Chief Division Officer of Corporate Division, Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Aug. 2019

Director of Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd. (current position) and Vice President and Representative Director of Good Time Living Co. Ltd. (current position)

Apr. 2021

Vice President and Representative Director of Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd. (scheduled) and Director of Good Time Living Co. Ltd. (scheduled)

Name (Date of Birth)

Brief personal history, title and significant concurrent positions

Number of Investment Units Held (Units)

Yutaka Nishio (June 9, 1962)

Apr. 1988

Joined Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. (currently, Daiwa Securities Group Inc.)

-

Jun. 2005

Managing Director of International Business Planning Department, Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.

Apr. 2007

Managing Director of Equity Department, Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.

Jan. 2010

Managing Director of Equity Department, Daiwa Securities Capital Markets Co. Ltd.

Apr. 2010

Managing Director of Equity Department, Daiwa Securities Capital Markets Co. Ltd.

(on loan to Daiwa Securities Capital Markets Hong Kong Limited)

Jul. 2010

Managing Director of Equity Department, Daiwa Securities Capital Markets Co. Ltd.

Oct. 2011

Managing Director of Compliance Department, Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

on loan to Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. and Daiwa Securities Capital Markets Co. Ltd.

Apr. 2012

Managing Director of Compliance Department, Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.

on loan to Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Oct. 2014

Managing Director of Compliance Control Department, Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.

on loan to Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (current position)

Apr. 2021

Auditor of Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co. Ltd. (scheduled)

* Website URL of the Investment Corporation:

https://www.daiwa-securities-living.co.jp/en/

Disclaimer

Japan Rental Housing Investments Inc. published this content on 03 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2021 08:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
