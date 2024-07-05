Revitalizing
The Homestake District
Of South Dakota
NYSE American: DC
Investor Presentation | June 2024
dakotagoldcorp.com
Dakota Gold is a South Dakota- based responsible gold exploration and development company with a specific focus on revitalizing the Homestake District in Lead, South Dakota.
Disclaimer
Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When used in this presentation, the words "plan," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "potential," "will" and "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward- looking statements. Any express or implied statements contained in this announcement that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: our expectations regarding the drilling to be completed in 2024 and 2025; our expectations for the improvement and growth of the mineral resources; the high grade potential of the drilling completed after the effective date of the Initial Assessment; and the timing for an updated S-K assessment to be released in 2025. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and expectations that may not be realized and are inherently subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the execution and timing of our planned exploration activities; our use and evaluation of historic data; our ability to achieve our strategic goals; the state of the economy and financial markets generally and the effect on our industry; and the market for our common stock. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. For additional information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements, we refer you to the risk factors included in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, as updated by annual, quarterly and current reports that we file with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on the forward- looking statements contained in this communication. These statements speak only as of the date of this communication, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events.
All references to "$" in this presentation are to U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.
dakotagoldcorp.com | NYSE-A: DC
2
C A N A D A
MT
ND
MN
South Dakota
Spearfish Homestake District
Sturgis
Rapid City
Mt Rushmore
The Homestake Advantage
WY
IA
Home Of The
Leadership Team With
+$25.5 Million
NE
KS
Sturgis
+40m Oz Gold
Producing Historic
Homestake Mine
Homestake Experience
and Track Record
Success
Cash
Balance1
Deadwood
Lead
OK
Mi5
Dakota Gold
Project Areas
dakotagoldcorp.com | NYSE-A:DC
~48 Thousand Mineral
Acres in a Tier 1
Jurisdiction
1. Cash as at Dec 31, 2023
Option Agreements
With Exclusive
Access To Historical
Homestake Data
~13 Thousand
Acres of
Private Land
3
Richmond Hill
Gold Project
•
2,749 mineral acres
•
Private land
•
Shallow mineralization: oxide,
mix and hypogene
Homestake District: New Opportunities
Legend - Homestake District and Key Projects
Dakota Gold Land Package
Maitland Gold Project
Homestake - ~40 M Oz Gold Historic Production
Iron Formation
Richmond Hill Gold Project
Wharf - 4 M Oz Gold Produced Active Mine
• S-K 1300 Maiden Resource
1.33 M oz of Indicated Gold
Miles
Sturgis
5
1.13 M oz of Inferred Gold
Maitland
Gold Project
- 2,112 mineral acres of private land contiguous with Homestake Mine
- Unionville Zone shallow tertiary epithermal gold mineralization
- JB Gold Zone deeper Homestake Mine- style gold mineralization (iron formation)
Wyoming Border
U S A
Richmond Hill
Wharf Mine
Homestake
District
Over 45 M Oz
Gold Produced
Spearfish
SOUTH
Sturgis DAKOTA
Rapid City
Mt Rushmore
Maitland
Deadwood
Lead
Homestake Mine
*Dakota Gold does not own all surface rights or mineral rights associated with the Project Areas outlined above.
The images above are for illustrative purposes and do not represent an exact description of surface and mineral rights.
dakotagoldcorp.com | NYSE-A: DC
4
"Over ~48 thousand mineral acres including ~13 thousand
on private land located in the world's largest iron formation-hosted gold deposit."
Robert Quartermain
Co-Chairman
Delivering Value
Today
• Richmond Hill - Multi-Million Oz Gold Maiden Resource
Drilling
announced Apr 30, 2024
•
Planned $30 Million Exploration Program for 2024
Commencing
• Closed Investment with Orion - $17 M* for ~7% ownership
•
Unionville Zone Discovery at Maitland - Tertiary Mineralization
• JB Gold Zone Discovery at Maitland - Homestake Formation
Since
• Encountered Homestake Formation at depth, proof of concept
•
Private Land (~13k Acres) Secured for drilling - 60 days drill
Made
permitting
Progress
•
Four Drills Operating - 292,219 feet drilled as of May 1, 2024
• Merger and NYSE American listing - Spring 2022
• Drilling commenced - Jan 2022
dakotagoldcorp.com | NYSE-A:DC
Jan 2022
5
Long Section -
Maitland Gold Project
Homestake Corridor
Contiguous to the Historic
Homestake Mine
NW
SE
MAITLAND PROPERTY
FORMER HOMESTAKE MINE
Potential For New Mine Opportunities
40 Million Ounces Gold Produced
Homestake Iron
Maitland is 3.4 miles north of
Formation
Dakota Gold Drilling
Homestake Mine Open Cut
Historic Drilling
4 Target Areas Present
Blind Gold
Saw Pit
Open Cut
Property
APPROXIMATE
Unionville Zone Target
PROPERTY
BOUNDARY
Yates Shaft
4850 Level
6800 Level
Historic North Drift
#6 Winze
Discovery
Ross Shaft
Grizzly Gulch
Production by ledge
Caledonia
<1 Moz
Main Ledge
~19 Moz
7 Ledge
~2 Moz
9 Ledge
~9 Moz
11 Ledge
~2 Moz
13 Ledge
< Moz
15 Ledge
~1 Moz
Private Surface Access
Homestake Surface Option
Dakota Gold Minerals
SDSTA Minerals
17 Ledge
~1 Moz
19 Ledge
~3 Moz
21 Ledge
~2 Moz
dakotagoldcorp.com | NYSE-A:DC
Maitland Gold Project
James Berry
Vice President
Exploration
"The opportunity we
see at Maitland is unique in that we have the possibility to access two distinct types of mineralization."
Homestake Mine 19 Ledge at same
scale and projected to surface.
dakotagoldcorp.com | NYSE-A: DC
Plan View
19 Ledge produced 3 Million Oz Gold
7
Maitland - JB Gold Zone
West Ledge System Comparison
North
22.6 m @
2.50 g/t
9.5m @
6.99 g/t
5.5 m @
3.84 g/t
- m @
- g/t
6.7 m @
7.78 g/t
11.4 m @ 2.64 g/t
South
Dakota Gold
Maitland Drilling
- m @
- g/t
Current area of Maitland Homestake hits are similar dimensions to West Ledge system shown below
Homestake Mine West Ledge Outline Drawn to Scale for Comparison to Maitland Homestake Drill Intercepts
Mineralized Intercept (not always True Thickness)
Un-Mineralized Intercept
6.4 m @
3.2 m @
19 Ledge
10.01 g/t
4.77 g/t
21 Ledge
5.0 m @
19.54 g/t
Long Section View
17 Ledge
600 Meters
dakotagoldcorp.com | NYSE-A:DC
Homestake Mine - West Ledge Outline
- 2.74 g/t Gold Cut-off
- Total of 6 million ounces of gold produced from West Ledge
8
Maitland
- JB Gold Zone
Drill Hole MA24C-038
James Berry
Vice President
Exploration
"Based on my experience working in the Homestake Mine, at Maitland we have intersected higher grade mineralization that is shallower than exploration results from the upper portion of the West Ledge system at Homestake, which ultimately produced more than 6 million ounces of gold."
- The growing array of drill holes targeting Homestake Mine-style gold mineralization has now produced multiple high-grade gold intercepts in at least three distinct ledges within the JB Gold Zone at Maitland: 34 Ledge, 35 Ledge and 36 Ledge.
- Drill hole MA24C-036 returned 9.36 grams/tonne gold over 2.6 meters, and drill hole MA24C-038 returned 25.03 grams/tonne over 4.4 meters. Both holes are located in 36 Ledge on the west side of the Maitland mineralized gold trend and the gold mineralization intersections are shallow at approximately 500 meters below surface.
- Drilling at Maitland is transitioning from wider spacing of approximately 250 meters, to tighter spacing to delineate the ledges now outlined which remain open along strike and to depth.
Hole #
From
To
Depth
Depth
Gold
From
To
Depth
Interbal3
Gold
Mineral
g x m
m
m
Ft
Ft
Ft
Oz/ton
Type
MA24C-036
621.8
624.4
478.2
2.6
9.36
2040.0
2048.6
1569.0
8.6
0.273
pꞒ
24
MA24C-038 6
608.4
612.8
496.8
4.4
25.03
1996.0
2010.5
1630.0
14.5
0.730
pꞒ
110
dakotagoldcorp.com | NYSE-A:DC
*See news release dated April 4, 2024
9
Maitland - JB Gold Zone
Three Distinct Ledges of High-Grade Homestake Mine-Style Gold
Approx. location of
Level Plan Map at 3,400'
Level
*See news release dated Jun 20, 2024
- The width, grade and stratigraphy of intercepts identified at Maitland are analogous to the gold mineralization found in the "West Ledge" system at the historic Homestake Mine
- The West Ledge system produced approximately 6 million ounces of gold
dakotagoldcorp.com | NYSE-A:DC
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Dakota Gold Corporation published this content on 05 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2024 17:16:05 UTC.