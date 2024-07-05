Revitalizing

The Homestake District

Of South Dakota

NYSE American: DC

Investor Presentation | June 2024

dakotagoldcorp.com

Dakota Gold is a South Dakota- based responsible gold exploration and development company with a specific focus on revitalizing the Homestake District in Lead, South Dakota.

Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When used in this presentation, the words "plan," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "potential," "will" and "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward- looking statements. Any express or implied statements contained in this announcement that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: our expectations regarding the drilling to be completed in 2024 and 2025; our expectations for the improvement and growth of the mineral resources; the high grade potential of the drilling completed after the effective date of the Initial Assessment; and the timing for an updated S-K assessment to be released in 2025. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and expectations that may not be realized and are inherently subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the execution and timing of our planned exploration activities; our use and evaluation of historic data; our ability to achieve our strategic goals; the state of the economy and financial markets generally and the effect on our industry; and the market for our common stock. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. For additional information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements, we refer you to the risk factors included in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, as updated by annual, quarterly and current reports that we file with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on the forward- looking statements contained in this communication. These statements speak only as of the date of this communication, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events.

All references to "$" in this presentation are to U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

C A N A D A

MT

ND

MN

South Dakota

Spearfish Homestake District

Sturgis

Rapid City

Mt Rushmore

The Homestake Advantage

WY

IA

Home Of The

Leadership Team​ With

+$25.5 Million

NE

KS

Sturgis

+40m Oz Gold

Producing ​Historic

Homestake Mine

Homestake Experience

and Track Record

Success

Cash

Balance1

Deadwood

Lead

OK

Mi5

Dakota Gold

Project Areas

~48 Thousand Mineral

Acres in a Tier 1

Jurisdiction

1. Cash as at Dec 31, 2023

Option Agreements

With Exclusive

Access To Historical

Homestake Data​

~13 Thousand

Acres of

Private Land​

Richmond Hill

Gold Project

2,749 mineral acres​

Private land​

Shallow mineralization: oxide,

mix and hypogene​

Homestake District: New Opportunities​

Legend - Homestake District and Key Projects​

Dakota Gold Land Package​

Maitland Gold Project​

Homestake - ~40 M Oz Gold​ Historic Production​

Iron Formation​​

Richmond Hill Gold Project​

Wharf - 4 M Oz Gold Produced ​Active Mine​

• S-K 1300 Maiden Resource

1.33 M oz of Indicated Gold

Miles

Sturgis

5

1.13 M oz of Inferred Gold

Maitland

Gold Project

  • 2,112 mineral acres​ of private land​ contiguous with Homestake Mine
  • Unionville Zone shallow tertiary epithermal gold mineralization​
  • JB Gold Zone deeper Homestake Mine- style gold mineralization (iron formation)

Wyoming Border

U S A

Richmond Hill

Wharf Mine

Homestake

District

Over 45 M Oz

Gold Produced

Spearfish

SOUTH

Sturgis DAKOTA

Rapid City

Mt Rushmore

Maitland

Deadwood

Lead

Homestake Mine

*Dakota Gold does not own all surface rights or mineral rights associated with the Project Areas outlined above.​

The images above are for illustrative purposes and do not represent an exact description of surface and mineral rights.​

"Over ~48 thousand mineral acres ​including ~13 thousand

on private land located in the world's largest iron formation-hosted gold deposit​."

Robert Quartermain

Co-Chairman

Delivering Value

Today

Richmond Hill - Multi-Million Oz Gold Maiden Resource

Drilling

announced Apr 30, 2024

Planned $30 Million Exploration Program for 2024

Commencing

Closed Investment with Orion - $17 M* for ~7% ownership​

Unionville Zone Discovery at Maitland - Tertiary Mineralization​

JB Gold Zone Discovery at Maitland - Homestake Formation​

Since

Encountered Homestake Formation at depth, proof of concept​

Private Land (~13k Acres) Secured for drilling - 60 days drill

Made

permitting​

Progress

Four Drills Operating - 292,219 feet drilled as of May 1, 2024

Merger and NYSE American listing - Spring 2022​

Drilling commenced - Jan 2022

Jan 2022

Long Section -

Maitland Gold Project

Homestake Corridor​

Contiguous to the Historic

Homestake Mine

NW

SE

MAITLAND PROPERTY

FORMER HOMESTAKE MINE

Potential For New Mine Opportunities

40 Million Ounces Gold Produced

Homestake Iron

Maitland is 3.4 miles north of

Formation

Dakota Gold Drilling

Homestake Mine Open Cut

Historic Drilling

4 Target Areas Present

Blind Gold

Saw Pit

Open Cut

Property

APPROXIMATE

Unionville Zone Target

PROPERTY

BOUNDARY

Yates Shaft

4850 Level

6800 Level

Historic North Drift

#6 Winze

Discovery

Ross Shaft

Grizzly Gulch

Production by ledge

Caledonia

<1 Moz

Main Ledge

~19 Moz

7 Ledge

~2 Moz

9 Ledge

~9 Moz

11 Ledge

~2 Moz

13 Ledge

< Moz

15 Ledge

~1 Moz

Private Surface Access

Homestake Surface Option

Dakota Gold Minerals

SDSTA Minerals

17 Ledge

~1 Moz

19 Ledge

~3 Moz

21 Ledge

~2 Moz

Maitland Gold Project

James Berry

Vice President

Exploration

"The opportunity we

see at Maitland is unique in that we have the possibility to access two distinct types of mineralization."

Homestake Mine 19 Ledge at same

scale and projected to surface.

Plan View

19 Ledge produced 3 Million Oz Gold

7

Maitland - JB Gold Zone

West Ledge System Comparison

North

22.6 m @

2.50 g/t

9.5m @

6.99 g/t

5.5 m @

3.84 g/t

  1. m @
  1. g/t

6.7 m @

7.78 g/t

11.4 m @ 2.64 g/t

South

Dakota Gold

Maitland Drilling

  1. m @
  1. g/t

Current area of Maitland Homestake hits are similar dimensions to West Ledge system shown below

Homestake Mine West Ledge Outline Drawn to Scale for Comparison to Maitland Homestake Drill Intercepts

Mineralized Intercept (not always True Thickness)

Un-Mineralized Intercept

6.4 m @

3.2 m @

19 Ledge

10.01 g/t

4.77 g/t

21 Ledge

5.0 m @

19.54 g/t

Long Section View

17 Ledge

600 Meters

Homestake Mine - West Ledge Outline

  • 2.74 g/t Gold Cut-off
  • Total of 6 million ounces of gold produced from West Ledge

Maitland

- JB Gold Zone

Drill Hole MA24C-038

James Berry

Vice President

Exploration

"Based on my experience working in the Homestake Mine, at Maitland we have intersected higher grade mineralization that is shallower than exploration results from the upper portion of the West Ledge system at Homestake, which ultimately produced more than 6 million ounces of gold."

  • The growing array of drill holes targeting Homestake Mine-style gold mineralization has now produced multiple high-grade gold intercepts in at least three distinct ledges within the JB Gold Zone at Maitland: 34 Ledge, 35 Ledge and 36 Ledge.
  • Drill hole MA24C-036 returned 9.36 grams/tonne gold over 2.6 meters, and drill hole MA24C-038 returned 25.03 grams/tonne over 4.4 meters. Both holes are located in 36 Ledge on the west side of the Maitland mineralized gold trend and the gold mineralization intersections are shallow at approximately 500 meters below surface.
  • Drilling at Maitland is transitioning from wider spacing of approximately 250 meters, to tighter spacing to delineate the ledges now outlined which remain open along strike and to depth.

Hole #

From

To

Depth

Depth

Gold

From

To

Depth

Interbal3

Gold

Mineral

g x m

m

m

Ft

Ft

Ft

Oz/ton

Type

MA24C-036

621.8

624.4

478.2

2.6

9.36

2040.0

2048.6

1569.0

8.6

0.273

pꞒ

24

MA24C-038 6

608.4

612.8

496.8

4.4

25.03

1996.0

2010.5

1630.0

14.5

0.730

pꞒ

110

*See news release dated April 4, 2024

Maitland - JB Gold Zone

Three Distinct Ledges of High-Grade Homestake Mine-Style Gold

Approx. location of

Level Plan Map at 3,400'

Level

*See news release dated Jun 20, 2024

  • The width, grade and stratigraphy of intercepts identified at Maitland are analogous to the gold mineralization found in the "West Ledge" system at the historic Homestake Mine
  • The West Ledge system produced approximately 6 million ounces of gold

10

