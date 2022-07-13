Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dakota Gold Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DC   US46655E1001

DAKOTA GOLD CORP.

(DC)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-12 pm EDT
3.420 USD   +0.59%
06/28DAKOTA GOLD CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
06/27DAKOTA GOLD : Announces Inclusion in the Russell 3000 Index
PU
06/21DAKOTA GOLD : Announces Inclusion in the GDXJ
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dakota Gold : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K

07/13/2022 | 06:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Dakota Gold Corp.: Form 8-K - Filed by newsfilecorp.com

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
___________________________

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 7, 2022

DAKOTA GOLD CORP.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Nevada 001-41349 85-3475290
(State or other jurisdiction (Commission (IRS Employer
of incorporation) File Number) Identification No.)

106 Glendale Drive, Suite A,
Lead, South Dakota, United States57754
(Address of principal executive offices) (ZIP Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (605) 906-8363

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: None

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§ 240.12b -2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☑

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 5.02.Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On July 7, 2022, Alex Morrison notified Dakota Gold Corp. (the "Company") that he does not wish to stand for re-election as a director at the Company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). Mr. Morrison will continue to serve as a director until the expiration of his current term at the Annual Meeting. Mr. Morrison's departure is not the result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

DAKOTA GOLD CORP.
(Registrant)
Date: July 12, 2022
By: /s/ Shawn Campbell
Name: Shawn Campbell
Title: Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

Dakota Gold Corporation published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 10:03:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DAKOTA GOLD CORP.
06/28DAKOTA GOLD CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
06/27DAKOTA GOLD : Announces Inclusion in the Russell 3000 Index
PU
06/21DAKOTA GOLD : Announces Inclusion in the GDXJ
PU
06/14DAKOTA GOLD : Publishes Inaugural ESG Report
PU
06/07DAKOTA GOLD : Intersects 16.4 feet of 0.195 Ounces Per Ton Gold in its First Drill Hole at..
PU
06/07DAKOTA GOLD CORP. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/07Dakota Gold Corp. Intersects 16.4 Feet of 0.195 Ounces Per Ton Gold in Its First Drill ..
CI
06/03Dakota Gold Corp. Intersects 16.4 feet of 0.195 Ounces per Ton Gold in Its First Drill ..
AQ
06/02DAKOTA GOLD : Intersects 16.4 feet of 0.195 Ounces Per Ton Gold in its First Drill Hole at..
PU
04/06Dakota Gold Corp. Commences Trading on NYSE American
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -12,6 M - -
Net cash 2022 41,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 246 M 246 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 24
Free-Float 18,6%
Chart DAKOTA GOLD CORP.
Duration : Period :
Dakota Gold Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shawn Campbell Chief Financial Officer
Robert Allan Quartermain Co-Chairman
Stephen T. O'Rourke Co-Chairman
Gerald Michael Aberle Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAKOTA GOLD CORP.0.00%246
NEWMONT CORPORATION-6.58%46 171
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-8.27%29 137
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-15.53%19 971
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-35.94%18 283
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-16.93%15 673