Dakota Gold : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

___________________________

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 7, 2022

DAKOTA GOLD CORP.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Nevada 001-41349 85-3475290 (State or other jurisdiction (Commission (IRS Employer of incorporation) File Number) Identification No.)

106 Glendale Drive, Suite A,

Lead, South Dakota, United States57754

(Address of principal executive offices) (ZIP Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (605) 906-8363

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: None

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§ 240.12b -2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☑

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 5.02.Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On July 7, 2022, Alex Morrison notified Dakota Gold Corp. (the "Company") that he does not wish to stand for re-election as a director at the Company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). Mr. Morrison will continue to serve as a director until the expiration of his current term at the Annual Meeting. Mr. Morrison's departure is not the result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.