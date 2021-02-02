Log in
DAKOTA TERRITORY RESOURCE CORP.

DAKOTA TERRITORY RESOURCE CORP.

(DTRC)
Dakota Territory Resource Corp Announces Manager of Black Hills Operations

02/02/2021 | 09:30am EST
Lead, South Dakota, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dakota Territory Resource Corp (OTCQB: DTRC) ("Dakota Territory" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company has hired Mr. Mark Rantapaa to fill the position of Manager of Black Hills Operations.  Mr. Rantapaa will be responsible for the conduct of all of the Company’s exploration and mining activities in the Black Hills and has been charged with development of policy and programs necessary to the achievement of Dakota Territory’s goals for excellence in health, safety and environmental performance.

Mr. Rantapaa was born and raised in the Black Hills of South Dakota and holds a BSc in Geological Engineering from SDSM&T, where he has also served as a member of the University’s Mining Industrial Advisory Board.  Mr. Rantapaa has broad technical and management experience gained through his 27-year career with Barrick Gold Corporation in Nevada where he served in various roles of increasing responsibility, including Open Pit Technical Services Superintendent and Operations Superintendent at the Goldstrike Mine and Mine Manager at the Cortez Mine.  Mr. Rantapaa also held the Corporate position of Director of Safety and Health before moving to McEwen Mining where he served as Mine Manager and General Manager at the Gold Bar Mine.

About Dakota Territory Resource Corp

Dakota Territory is a Nevada Corporation with its offices located at Lead, South Dakota.  Dakota Territory maintains 100% ownership of eight gold properties covering approximately 18,182 acres of the Northern Black Hills of South Dakota, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, West Corridor, Homestake Paleoplacer, Ragged Top, Tinton, Maitland and Poorman Anticline Properties.  Dakota Territory is uniquely positioned to leverage Management’s extensive exploration and mining experience in the District with Homestake Mining Company. For more information on Dakota Territory, please visit the Company's website at http://DakotaTRC.com.

Investor Relations

Investor Relations Contact: For more information, please contact Dakota Territory Resource Corp (605) 717-2540

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") limits disclosure for U.S. reporting purposes to mineral deposits that a company can economically and legally extract or produce. Our property currently does not contain any known proven or probable ore reserves under SEC reporting standards. Our reference above to the various formations and mineralization believed to exist in our property as compared to historical results and estimates from other property in the district is illustrative only for comparative purposes and is no indication that similar results will be obtained with respect to our property. U.S. investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our latest reports filed with the SEC. You can review and obtain copies of these filings at http://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
