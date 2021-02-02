Dakota Territory Resource Corp Announces Manager of Black Hills Operations

Lead, South Dakota, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dakota Territory Resource Corp (OTCQB: DTRC) ("Dakota Territory" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company has hired Mr. Mark Rantapaa to fill the position of Manager of Black Hills Operations. Mr. Rantapaa will be responsible for the conduct of all of the Company’s exploration and mining activities in the Black Hills and has been charged with development of policy and programs necessary to the achievement of Dakota Territory’s goals for excellence in health, safety and environmental performance.

Mr. Rantapaa was born and raised in the Black Hills of South Dakota and holds a BSc in Geological Engineering from SDSM&T, where he has also served as a member of the University’s Mining Industrial Advisory Board. Mr. Rantapaa has broad technical and management experience gained through his 27-year career with Barrick Gold Corporation in Nevada where he served in various roles of increasing responsibility, including Open Pit Technical Services Superintendent and Operations Superintendent at the Goldstrike Mine and Mine Manager at the Cortez Mine. Mr. Rantapaa also held the Corporate position of Director of Safety and Health before moving to McEwen Mining where he served as Mine Manager and General Manager at the Gold Bar Mine.

About Dakota Territory Resource Corp

Dakota Territory is a Nevada Corporation with its offices located at Lead, South Dakota. Dakota Territory maintains 100% ownership of eight gold properties covering approximately 18,182 acres of the Northern Black Hills of South Dakota, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, West Corridor, Homestake Paleoplacer, Ragged Top, Tinton, Maitland and Poorman Anticline Properties. Dakota Territory is uniquely positioned to leverage Management’s extensive exploration and mining experience in the District with Homestake Mining Company. For more information on Dakota Territory, please visit the Company's website at http://DakotaTRC.com .

Investor Relations

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors