Dakshidin : DKSC 12 31 21 Annual and quarterly report

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines Dakshidin Corporation A Nevada Corporation 19096 Santa Maria Avenue Castro Valley, CA 94946 _______________________________ 1-800-986-6418 www.whitechapelholdingsusa.com dksc.corp@gmail.com 5122 Quarterly Report For the Period Ending: December 31, 2021 (the "Reporting Period") As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 2,578,760,136 As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 2,578,760,136 As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 2,495,426,804 Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934): Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any) In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes. 1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in: Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities; The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets; A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation. OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021) Page 1 of 23

On February 14, 2007 the company name was changed from Arvada to Dakshidin Corporation and the symbol was changed from ARAA to DKSC. The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive): January 11, 2007, Nevada, active Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception: None List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: Acquisition of Whitechapel Holdings Inc was announced on January 2, 2019 and disseminated widely via newswire see http://whitechapelholdingsusa.com/news/ The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office: 19096 Santa Maria Avenue, Castro Valley, CA 94546 The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business: Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒ Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years? Yes: ☐ No: ☒ If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below: N/A 2) Security Information Trading symbol: DKSC Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Common Shares CUSIP: 234263 10 1 Par or stated value: .001 Total shares authorized: 3,750,000,000 as of date: December 31, 2021 Total shares outstanding: 2,578,760,136 as of date: December 31, 2021 Number of shares in the Public Float2: 1,155,801,604 as of date: December 31, 2021 Total number of shareholders of record: 296 as of date: December 31, 2021 All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any): N/A 2 "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons. OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021) Page 2 of 23

Trading symbol: Exact title and class of securities outstanding: CUSIP: Par or stated value: Total shares authorized: as of date: Total shares outstanding: as of date: Transfer Agent Name: Heritage U.S. Transfer Corp Phone: 416-364-9509 Email: heritagetransferagency@gmail.com Address: 80 Richmond Street West, Suite 501, Toronto, ON M5H 2A4 Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒ No: ☐ Issuance History The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period. Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events. A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐ Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal Year End: *Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed. Opening Balance Date 12/31/21 Common: 2,495,426,804 Preferred: 0 Date of Transaction Number of Shares Class Value of Were the Individual/ Entity Reason for share Restricted or Exemption Transaction type (e.g. new Issued (or of shares shares Shares were issuance (e.g. for Unrestricted or issuance, cancelled) Securi issued issued at issued to cash or debt as of this Registration cancellation, ties ($/per a discount (entities must conversion) filing. Type. shares share) at to market have individual -OR- returned to Issuance price at with voting / Nature of treasury) the time investment Services of control Provided issuance? disclosed). (Yes/No) 3 To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act. OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021) Page 3 of 23

3/18/21 New 83,333,332 Com .001 No Global Payment for Restricte None Issuance mon Career marketing d Netweorks, proram Inc Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report: Ending Balance Ending Balance: Date 12/31/21 Common: 2,578,760,136 Preferred: 0 Example: A company with a fiscal year end of December 31st, in addressing this item for its quarter ended June 30, 2021, would include any events that resulted in changes to any class of its outstanding shares from the period beginning on January 1, 2019 through June 30, 2021 pursuant to the tabular format above. Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above: N/A B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities. Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: ☒ Date of Outstanding Principal Interest Maturity Conversion Terms (e.g. Name of Noteholder Reason for Note Balance ($) Amount Accrued Date pricing mechanism for (entities must have Issuance (e.g. Issuance at ($) determining conversion of individual with voting Loan, Services, Issuance instrument to shares) / investment control etc.) ($) disclosed). Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above: OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021) Page 4 of 23