Daktronics : 2022 Annual Report

2022 LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders,

Founded in 1968 as a USA-based manufacturing and engineering company, Daktronics has grown into a world leader in audiovisual systems and implementation with offices around the globe. Today, we believe Daktronics offers the industry's broadest range of products, deepest level of experience, highest level of performance and unmatched customer service. We help our customers to impact their audiences with large-format LED video displays, message displays, scoreboards, digital billboards, audio systems and control systems in sport, business and transportation applications.

Every day, our values are reflected in the way we build our products and our relationships. We deliver value to our shareholders by:

Engaging our employees through challenging and rewarding opportunities

opportunities Developing strategic partnerships with our suppliers

suppliers Leveraging our strengths in product innovation, manufacturing, and service

service Contributing to the betterment of our communities

communities Generating an attractive return for our investors, many of whom are our employees.

Last year at this time, lockdowns were ending, and people began gathering, renewing our customers' confidence in their business outlook. Our order volume rebounded from the pandemic year lows. Daktronics products and solutions are chosen for our industry-leading value as highlighted by our all-time order record of $846 million for the year. Part of this record was attributed to being selected as the dynamic video system provider for the LA Clippers and Real Madrid Soccer Club stadiums. Customers also placed orders for future deliveries to secure our manufacturing capacity.

Responding to Macro-Economic Challenges

We believe owning and operating our manufacturing processes provides us a competitive advantage and helps us deliver greater quality, reliability, and flexibility. This flexibility has been essential during this unprecedented time of order recovery and supply chain challenges. During the pandemic contraction, FY2021, our revenue dropped to $482 million, a decline of $127 million from FY2020. Then, sales rebounded back to $611 million or $129 million in growth in Fiscal 2022. For a manufacturer, this stressed our capacity and operational planning. In addition, our production levels were frequently disrupted by varying supply chain challenges. Semiconductor parts, including integrated circuits and other components needed for production, have had sporadic availability because of allocations, slowed transportation, and continued Covid restrictions in certain geographies. To combat these disruptions and support timely deliveries, we have increased our investment in inventories, adjusted delivery expectations, redesigned product lines for other available material, and increased investment in automated manufacturing machinery. We expect dynamic and volatile supply chain and labor conditions to persist at least through the calendar year, so we will continue to work to maximize productivity while balancing constraints. As the environment evolves, we plan to adjust and adapt our pricing and our production schedules to best serve our customers.

We responded to inflationary pressures by increasing pricing and implementing additional pricing controls. Pricing increases have been an infrequent activity over the past 54 years. Normally, electronic components and processing improve in pricing and efficiency and prices tend to fall over time, however, this past year we have seen historic price increases across the varying inventory and commodities we use as well as have experienced inflationary pressures in personnel costs. We continue to monitor our supply chains and marketplaces and adapt our pricing methodologies accordingly.

While it has been a challenging few years, our focus remains on profitable long-term growth and creating shareholder value through strategically investing in technologies and solutions, resilient supply chains, efficient production capacity, and growing and serving our customers.

Over the long-term, we believe the fundamentals of the audiovisual industry are resilient and are poised for growth. Our brand and reputation are strong and we will continue to focus on serving our core businesses - sports, commercial, and transportation - and developing new markets as we continue to invest in new technologies and solutions. We see demand growing through new display purchases, as well as through replacement of existing equipment as systems age and customers are attracted to new products and uses. As we invest in technologies, we will optimize the value of solutions we provide, for customers in emerging markets and applications.

We would like to thank our teams across Daktronics, our customers and our shareholders for their support during this challenging environment - and we look forward to continuing to deliver the great products our company is known for.

Reece A. Kurtenbach

Chairman of the Board

President and Chief Executive Officer