LA Clippers' Intuit Dome Halo Board Highlights Largest Order Volume in Daktronics History

Daktronics surpasses $800 million in orders in FY2022 to accommodate nearly full acre Intuit Dome scoreboard and other projects

BROOKINGS, S.D. and LOS ANGELES, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the first time in the company’s history, Daktronics (NASDAQ-DAKT) of Brookings, South Dakota, has crossed the $800 million mark for orders in a single fiscal year. This milestone has been reached thanks to large projects including the LA Clippers’ massive Intuit Dome Halo Board, the largest ever double-sided halo display in an arena setting. This almost full acre-sized scoreboard will help build the most intensive live experience in sports at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, set to open in 2024 as the new home of the Clippers.



“This milestone is a testament to our people, products and services all working together for the betterment of our customers,” said Daktronics President and CEO Reece Kurtenbach. “While large projects like Intuit Dome’s Halo Board quickly move the needle towards our goals, we value every order in every market. We enjoy working with our customers to achieve their unique business objectives through advanced audiovisual solutions; we are excited to design, manufacture and deliver our products around the world!”

Daktronics is currently expanding its manufacturing capabilities in multiple locations to support the growing demand for LED displays. This includes the doubling of the company’s capacity to deliver Surface Mount Device (SMD) LED product lines and increasing production space in the Brookings factory by 90,000 square feet. The Intuit Dome Halo Board will be one of the first projects to use the new assembly line in Brookings.

Intuit Dome Halo Board

The LA Clippers’ Intuit Dome double-sided halo display will feature approximately 38,375 square feet of digital canvas – that’s more than 3,592 60-inch televisions and more than 233 million LEDs. The Clippers specifically designed and engineered the Intuit Dome roof to accommodate the unique Halo Board, optimizing sightlines from all seats and putting a priority on the viewing experience of upper-bowl seats. The inner halo display will measure 32 feet high by 623 feet in circumference and the outer halo display will measure 28 feet high by 661 feet in circumference, making the full halo proportionally more balanced than others. The entire halo will be 4K and feature a tight 3.9-millimeter pixel layout.

“We are excited to partner with Daktronics, an innovator in video displays, to develop a Halo Board that will create one of the most intense live experiences in sports,” said Gillian Zucker, LA Clippers President of Business Operations.



“Intuit Dome’s Halo Board is a significant undertaking for our company and we are excited to be part of the team that will deliver this unprecedented, double-sided halo display for the Clippers,” added Kurtenbach. “The preparation, development and conceptualizing done through intense cooperation between our engineering and Creative Services teams was critical in developing a vision for this project that connected with the many groups involved. I am proud of our team’s contribution to get to this point, and we are excited to help build the most intense live experience in sports for Clipper Nation.”

Additional displays located inside and outside Intuit Dome will inform and connect with audiences as they arrive until they are seated for the main event. Large lobby displays will engage with fans and a giant 23-foot-high by 190-foot-wide screen will overlook the outdoor basketball court on The Plaza. Ribbon displays will be installed along seating fascia and inside seating bowl entrances, and courtside scorers tables and basket stanchion displays will also add to the game-day experience while offering opportunities to highlight sponsors throughout events. Daktronics has also already built and installed a mini Halo Board in the Clippers’ Intuit Dome Experience Center.

Daktronics has grown with the sports industry from the company’s beginnings in 1968. Today, the company has integrated LED super systems in nearly 60 percent of all professional sports facilities in the United States and Canada. For more information on what Daktronics can provide, visit www.daktronics.com/professionalsports.

About Daktronics

Daktronics helps its customers to impact their audiences throughout the world with large-format LED video displays, message displays, scoreboards, digital billboards, audio systems and control systems in sport, business and transportation applications. Founded in 1968 as a USA-based manufacturing company, Daktronics has grown into the world leader in audiovisual systems and implementation with offices around the globe. Discover more at www.daktronics.com.

About the LA Clippers

Led by Chairman Steve Ballmer, the LA Clippers have competed in 51 NBA seasons and appeared in the Playoffs in eight of the past 10 seasons. They have 11-straight winning seasons, the longest active streak in the NBA. The Clippers are committed to the city of Los Angeles and through the LA Clippers Foundation, provide resources and opportunities that make a positive difference toward leveling the playing field for youth in Southern California. Visit the Clippers online at www.clippers.com or follow them on social media @LAClippers.

About Intuit Dome

Intuit Dome will open for the 2024-25 season in Inglewood, California as the new home of the LA Clippers. Built for the fan, by the fan, the technologically advanced and basketball-obsessed arena, entertainment venue and outdoor plaza will deliver a uniquely intimate and intense experience and redefine what it means to be the best arena in the world.

