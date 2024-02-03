Dalal Street Investments Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023

February 03, 2024 at 12:06 am EST Share

Dalal Street Investments Limited reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was INR 1.13 million compared to INR 6.78 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 2.55 million compared to INR 7.26 million a year ago. Net income was INR 0.563 million compared to INR 4.58 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.79 compared to INR 14.52 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.79 compared to INR 14.52 a year ago.

For the nine months, sales was INR 5.81 million compared to INR 7.53 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 9.61 million compared to INR 9.47 million a year ago. Net income was INR 3.25 million compared to INR 0.474 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 10.3 compared to INR 1.51 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 10.3 compared to INR 1.51 a year ago.