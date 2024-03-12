Dalata Hotel Group PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*
March 12, 2024 at 01:38 pm EDT
Share
Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*
12-March-2024 / 17:36 GMT/BST
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Dermot Crowley
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
b)
Initial Notification Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Dalata Hotel Group plc
b)
LEI
635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each
IE00BJMZDW83
b)
Nature of the transaction
Exercise of 7,894 options under the 2020 Dalata Hotel Group plc Sharesave Scheme (Revenue approved Save As You Earn). All shares retained.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
€2.28
7894
d)
Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
7894
Option price of €2.28 per share
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-03-08. 09:00 am UTC
f)
Place of the transaction
Dublin, Ireland
g)
Additional Information
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Sean McKeon
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Company Secretary and Head of Risk & Compliance
b)
Initial Notification Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Dalata Hotel Group plc
b)
LEI
635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each
IE00BJMZDW83
b)
Nature of the transaction
Exercise of 7,894 options under the 2020 Dalata Hotel Group plc Sharesave Scheme (Revenue approved Save As You Earn). All shares retained.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
€2.28
7894
d)
Aggregated information — Aggregated volume — Price
7894 Option price of €2.28 per share
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-03-08. 09:00 am UTC
f)
Place of the transaction
Dublin, Ireland
g)
Additional Information
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Shane Casserly
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Corporate Development Director
b)
Initial Notification Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Dalata Hotel Group plc
b)
LEI
635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each
IE00BJMZDW83
b)
Nature of the transaction
Exercise of 7,894 options under the 2020 Dalata Hotel Group plc Sharesave Scheme (Revenue approved Save As You Earn). All shares retained.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
€2.28
7894
d)
Aggregated information — Aggregated volume — Price
7894 Option price of €2.28 per share
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-03-08. 09:00 am UTC
f)
Place of the transaction
Dublin, Ireland
g)
Additional Information
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Carol Phelan
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial Notification Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Dalata Hotel Group plc
b)
LEI
635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each
IE00BJMZDW83
b)
Nature of the transaction
Exercise of 7,894 options under the 2020 Dalata Hotel Group plc Sharesave Scheme (Revenue approved Save As You Earn). All shares retained.
Automatic sale by broker
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
€2.28
7894
€4.65
75
d)
Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume — Price
Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume — Price
7894 Option price of €2.28 per share
75 348.75
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-03-08 09:00 am UTC
2023-06-22 09:00 am UTC
f)
Place of the transaction
Dublin, Ireland
g)
Additional Information
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN:
IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83
Category Code:
DSH
TIDM:
DAL,DHG
LEI Code:
635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
OAM Categories:
3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Dalata Hotel Group plc is Ireland's largest hotel operator, with a growing presence in the UK and continental Europe. The group's portfolio comprises 50 three and four-star hotels with 10,953 rooms and a pipeline of over 1,300 rooms.
Dalata Hotel Group plc currently has 29 owned hotels, 18 leased hotels and three management contracts. The group successfully operates Ireland's two largest hotel brands, the Clayton and the Maldron Hotels.