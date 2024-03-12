Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*

12-March-2024 / 17:36 GMT/BST

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Dermot Crowley

2

Reason for the notification

 

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

 

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial Notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Dalata Hotel Group plc

 

b)

LEI

635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code

Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each

 

 

IE00BJMZDW83

 

b)

Nature of the transaction  

Exercise of 7,894 options under the 2020 Dalata Hotel Group plc Sharesave Scheme (Revenue approved Save As You Earn). All shares retained.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

€2.28

7894

 

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price

 

7894

Option price of €2.28 per share

e)

Date of the transaction

  1. 2024-03-08. 09:00 am UTC

 

f)

Place of the transaction

Dublin, Ireland

 

g)

Additional Information

 

 

 Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
 
a)NameSean McKeon
2Reason for the notification
 
a)Position/statusCompany Secretary and Head of Risk & Compliance
b)Initial Notification AmendmentInitial Notification
 
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameDalata Hotel Group plc
 
b)LEI635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code		Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each


IE00BJMZDW83
 
b)Nature of the transaction   Exercise of 7,894 options under the 2020 Dalata Hotel Group plc Sharesave Scheme (Revenue approved Save As You Earn). All shares retained.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s)Volume(s)
€2.287894
   
d)Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
7894
Option price of €2.28 per share
e)Date of the transaction
  1. 2024-03-08. 09:00 am UTC
f)Place of the transactionDublin, Ireland
 
g)Additional Information  



Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
 
a)NameShane Casserly
2Reason for the notification
 
a)Position/statusCorporate Development Director
b)Initial Notification AmendmentInitial Notification
 
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameDalata Hotel Group plc
 
b)LEI635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code		Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each


IE00BJMZDW83
 
b)Nature of the transaction   Exercise of 7,894 options under the 2020 Dalata Hotel Group plc Sharesave Scheme (Revenue approved Save As You Earn). All shares retained.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s)Volume(s)
€2.287894
   
d)Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
7894
Option price of €2.28 per share
e)Date of the transaction
  1. 2024-03-08. 09:00 am UTC
f)Place of the transactionDublin, Ireland
 
g)Additional Information  


Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
 
a)NameCarol Phelan  
2Reason for the notification
 
a)Position/statusChief Financial Officer
b)Initial Notification AmendmentInitial Notification
 
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameDalata Hotel Group plc
 
b)LEI635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code		Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each


IE00BJMZDW83
 
b)Nature of the transaction  
  1. Exercise of 7,894 options under the 2020 Dalata Hotel Group plc Sharesave Scheme (Revenue approved Save As You Earn). All shares retained.
  2. Automatic sale by broker
c)Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s)Volume(s)
  1. €2.28
7894
  1. €4.65
75
d)
  1. Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
 
  1. Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price

7894
Option price of €2.28 per share



75
348.75
 
e)Date of the transaction
  1. 2024-03-08 09:00 am UTC
  2. 2023-06-22 09:00 am UTC
f)Place of the transactionDublin, Ireland
 
g)Additional Information 





 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: DAL,DHG
LEI Code: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 309252
EQS News ID: 1857169

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

