Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*

05-Apr-2024 / 16:52 GMT/BST

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)
 
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
 
a)NameDermot Crowley
2Reason for the notification
 
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer
 
b)Initial Notification AmendmentInitial Notification
 
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameDalata Hotel Group plc
 
b)LEI635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code		Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each


IE00BJMZDW83
 
b)Nature of the transaction    
  1. Conditional Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules and the company’s Remuneration Policy. In accordance with the plan rules, the Board has determined that the market value of a Share used to determine the number of Shares comprised in each Award is €4.4882, being volume weighted average price on 28 March 2024, the last trading day preceding the Grant Date
 
  1. Vesting of awards granted 28 March 2021 under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term incentive Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s)Volume(s)
  1. nil
217921
  1. 0.01
106208
d)Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
As Above
e)Date of the transaction
  1. 2024-03-02. 9.00 am UTC
  2. 2024-03-02. 9.00 am UTC
f)Place of the transactionDublin, Ireland
 
g)Additional Information  


Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)
 
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
 
a)NameCarol Phelan
2Reason for the notification
 
a)Position/statusChief Financial Officer
 
b)Initial Notification AmendmentInitial Notification
 
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameDalata Hotel Group plc
 
b)LEI635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code		Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each


IE00BJMZDW83
 
b)Nature of the transaction    
  1. Conditional Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules and the company’s Remuneration Policy. In accordance with the plan rules, the Board has determined that the market value of a Share used to determine the number of Shares comprised in each Award is €4.4882, being volume weighted average price on 28 March 2024, the last trading day preceding the Grant Date
 
  1. Vesting of awards granted 28 March 2021 under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term incentive Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s)Volume(s)
  1. nil
115302
  1. 0.01
25596
d)Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
As Above
e)Date of the transaction
  1. 2024-03-02. 9.00 am UTC
  2. 2024-03-02. 9.00 am UTC
f)Place of the transactionDublin, Ireland
 
g)Additional Information  

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)
 
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
 
a)NameShane Casserly
2Reason for the notification
 
a)Position/statusCorporate Development Director
 
b)Initial Notification AmendmentInitial Notification
 
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameDalata Hotel Group plc
 
b)LEI635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code		Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each


IE00BJMZDW83
 
b)Nature of the transaction    
  1. Conditional Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules and the company’s Remuneration Policy. In accordance with the plan rules, the Board has determined that the market value of a Share used to determine the number of Shares comprised in each Award is €4.4882, being volume weighted average price on 28 March 2024, the last trading day preceding the Grant Date
 
  1. Vesting of awards granted 28 March 2021 under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term incentive Plan

 
c)Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s)Volume(s)
  1. nil
115302
 
  1. 0.01
97094
d)Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
As Above
e)Date of the transaction
  1. 2024-03-02. 9.00 am UTC
  2. 2024-03-02. 9.00 am UTC
f)Place of the transactionDublin, Ireland
 
g)Additional Information  

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)
 
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
 
a)NameSean McKeon
2Reason for the notification
 
a)Position/statusCompany Secretary and Head of Risk & Compliance
 
b)Initial Notification AmendmentInitial Notification
 
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameDalata Hotel Group plc
 
b)LEI635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code		Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each


IE00BJMZDW83
 
b)Nature of the transaction    
  1. Conditional Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules and the company’s Remuneration Policy. In accordance with the plan rules, the Board has determined that the market value of a Share used to determine the number of Shares comprised in each Award is €4.4882, being volume weighted average price on 28 March 2024, the last trading day preceding the Grant Date
 
  1. Vesting of awards granted 28 March 2021 under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term incentive Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s)Volume(s)
  1. nil
44237
  1. 0.01
42800
d)Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
As Above
e)Date of the transaction
  1. 2024-03-02. 9.00 am UTC
  2. 2024-03-02. 9.00 am UTC
f)Place of the transactionDublin, Ireland
 
g)Additional Information  

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)
 
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
 
a)NameDes McCann
2Reason for the notification
 
a)Position/statusChief Operating Officer
 
b)Initial Notification AmendmentInitial Notification
 
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameDalata Hotel Group plc
 
b)LEI635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code		Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each


IE00BJMZDW83
 
b)Nature of the transaction  
  1. Conditional Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules and the company’s Remuneration Policy. In accordance with the plan rules, the Board has determined that the market value of a Share used to determine the number of Shares comprised in each Award is €4.4882, being volume weighted average price on 28 March 2024, the last trading day preceding the Grant Date
 
  1. Vesting of awards granted 28 March 2021 under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term incentive Plan
 
  1. Sale of ordinary shares of €0.01 each to settle a tax liability arising on the vesting of awards referred to in (2) which is payable immediately.
 
  1. Exercise of 7,894 options under the 2020 Dalata Hotel Group plc Sharesave Scheme (Revenue approved Save As You Earn). All shares retained.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s)Volume(s)
  1. nil
69181
  1. 0.01
33288
  1. €4.3178
17434
  1. €2.28
7894
d)Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
As Above
e)Date of the transaction
  1. 2024-03-02. 9.00 am UTC
  2. 2024-03-02. 9.00 am UTC
  3. 2024-03-02. 9.00 am UTC
  4. 2024-03-05 15.35 pm UTC
f)Place of the transactionDublin, Ireland
 
g)Additional Information  

 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: DAL,DHG
LEI Code: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
Sequence No.: 313974
EQS News ID: 1874683

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1874683&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_com~~~71435185-72e2-4ff3-98c0-1866a1714c4a