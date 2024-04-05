Dalata Hotel Group PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*
April 05, 2024 at 11:54 am EDT
Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*
05-Apr-2024 / 16:52 GMT/BST
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Dermot Crowley
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
b)
Initial Notification Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Dalata Hotel Group plc
b)
LEI
635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each
IE00BJMZDW83
b)
Nature of the transaction
Conditional Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules and the company’s Remuneration Policy. In accordance with the plan rules, the Board has determined that the market value of a Share used to determine the number of Shares comprised in each Award is €4.4882, being volume weighted average price on 28 March 2024, the last trading day preceding the Grant Date
Vesting of awards granted 28 March 2021 under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
nil
217921
0.01
106208
d)
Aggregated information — Aggregated volume — Price
As Above
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-03-02. 9.00 am UTC
2024-03-02. 9.00 am UTC
f)
Place of the transaction
Dublin, Ireland
g)
Additional Information
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Carol Phelan
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial Notification Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Dalata Hotel Group plc
b)
LEI
635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each
IE00BJMZDW83
b)
Nature of the transaction
Conditional Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules and the company’s Remuneration Policy. In accordance with the plan rules, the Board has determined that the market value of a Share used to determine the number of Shares comprised in each Award is €4.4882, being volume weighted average price on 28 March 2024, the last trading day preceding the Grant Date
Vesting of awards granted 28 March 2021 under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
nil
115302
0.01
25596
d)
Aggregated information — Aggregated volume — Price
As Above
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-03-02. 9.00 am UTC
2024-03-02. 9.00 am UTC
f)
Place of the transaction
Dublin, Ireland
g)
Additional Information
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Shane Casserly
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Corporate Development Director
b)
Initial Notification Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Dalata Hotel Group plc
b)
LEI
635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each
IE00BJMZDW83
b)
Nature of the transaction
Conditional Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules and the company’s Remuneration Policy. In accordance with the plan rules, the Board has determined that the market value of a Share used to determine the number of Shares comprised in each Award is €4.4882, being volume weighted average price on 28 March 2024, the last trading day preceding the Grant Date
Vesting of awards granted 28 March 2021 under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
nil
115302
0.01
97094
d)
Aggregated information — Aggregated volume — Price
As Above
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-03-02. 9.00 am UTC
2024-03-02. 9.00 am UTC
f)
Place of the transaction
Dublin, Ireland
g)
Additional Information
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Sean McKeon
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Company Secretary and Head of Risk & Compliance
b)
Initial Notification Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Dalata Hotel Group plc
b)
LEI
635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each
IE00BJMZDW83
b)
Nature of the transaction
Conditional Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules and the company’s Remuneration Policy. In accordance with the plan rules, the Board has determined that the market value of a Share used to determine the number of Shares comprised in each Award is €4.4882, being volume weighted average price on 28 March 2024, the last trading day preceding the Grant Date
Vesting of awards granted 28 March 2021 under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
nil
44237
0.01
42800
d)
Aggregated information — Aggregated volume — Price
As Above
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-03-02. 9.00 am UTC
2024-03-02. 9.00 am UTC
f)
Place of the transaction
Dublin, Ireland
g)
Additional Information
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Des McCann
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Operating Officer
b)
Initial Notification Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Dalata Hotel Group plc
b)
LEI
635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each
IE00BJMZDW83
b)
Nature of the transaction
Conditional Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules and the company’s Remuneration Policy. In accordance with the plan rules, the Board has determined that the market value of a Share used to determine the number of Shares comprised in each Award is €4.4882, being volume weighted average price on 28 March 2024, the last trading day preceding the Grant Date
Vesting of awards granted 28 March 2021 under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term incentive Plan
Sale of ordinary shares of €0.01 each to settle a tax liability arising on the vesting of awards referred to in (2) which is payable immediately.
Exercise of 7,894 options under the 2020 Dalata Hotel Group plc Sharesave Scheme (Revenue approved Save As You Earn). All shares retained.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
nil
69181
0.01
33288
€4.3178
17434
€2.28
7894
d)
Aggregated information — Aggregated volume — Price
As Above
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-03-02. 9.00 am UTC
2024-03-02. 9.00 am UTC
2024-03-02. 9.00 am UTC
2024-03-05 15.35 pm UTC
f)
Place of the transaction
Dublin, Ireland
g)
Additional Information
Dalata Hotel Group plc is Ireland's largest hotel operator, with a growing presence in the UK and continental Europe. The group's portfolio comprises 50 three and four-star hotels with 10,953 rooms and a pipeline of over 1,300 rooms.
Dalata Hotel Group plc currently has 29 owned hotels, 18 leased hotels and three management contracts. The group successfully operates Ireland's two largest hotel brands, the Clayton and the Maldron Hotels.