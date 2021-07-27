Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ireland
  4. Irish Stock Exchange
  5. Dalata Hotel Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DHG   IE00BJMZDW83

DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC

(DHG)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Irish Stock Exchange - 07/27 04:37:39 am
3.77 EUR   -0.26%
04:33aDALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC : Notice of Half Year Results
DJ
07/06DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC : Block Listing Six Monthly Return
DJ
07/06DALATA HOTEL : Occupancies Improve In Q2 As Hotels Fully Reopen
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dalata Hotel Group PLC : Notice of Half Year Results

07/27/2021 | 04:33am EDT
Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Notice of Half Year Results 
27-Jul-2021 / 09:32 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
Notice of Half Year Results 
 
 
ISE: DHG  LSE: DAL 
 
 
Dublin, 27 July 2021 | Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Group"), Ireland's largest hotel operator, today 
announces that it intends to issue its Half Yearly Report for the six months ended 30 June 2021, on Wednesday 1 
September 2021 at 07:00 BST. 
Management will host a conference call for analysts and institutional investors at 08:30 BST. This can be accessed as 
follows: 
From Ireland dial:  +353 1 431 1252 
From the UK dial:  +44 3333 000 804 
From the USA dial:  +1 631 913 1422 
From other locations dial:  +353 1 431 1252 
Participant PIN code: 16039997# 
 
ENDS 
 
  Contacts 
 
Dalata Hotel Group plc 
Sean McKeon, Company Secretary 
T: +353 1 206 9400 
E: smckeon@dalatahotelgroup.com

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata has a strategy of owning or leasing its hotels and also has a small number of management contracts. The Group's portfolio now consists of 29 owned hotels, 12 leased hotels and three management contracts with a total of 9,261 bedrooms. In addition to this, the Group is currently developing 12 new hotels and has plans to extend four of its existing hotels, adding close to 3,000 bedrooms in total. This will bring the total number of bedrooms in Dalata to over 12,200. For the full year 2020, Dalata reported revenue of EUR136.8 million and a loss after tax of EUR100.7 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL).

For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code:  NOR 
TIDM:           DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:       635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   118584 
EQS News ID:    1221920 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1221920&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 27, 2021 04:32 ET (08:32 GMT)

