Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  Dalata Hotel Group plc    DHG   IE00BJMZDW83

DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC

(DHG)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Irish Stock Exchange - 03/08 05:45:35 am
4.35 EUR   +2.96%
05:45aDALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC  : Holding(s) in Company
DJ
03/05DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC  : Director/PDMR Shareholding
DJ
03/05DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC  : Director/PDMR Shareholding -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dalata Hotel Group PLC : Holding(s) in Company

03/08/2021 | 05:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company 
08-March-2021 / 10:43 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Standard Form TR-1 
Standard form for notification of major holdings 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 
 
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Dalata 
Hotel Group plc 
 
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
[ ] Other (please specify)iii: 
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv : 
                                                City and country of registered office (if applicable): 
Name: Janus Henderson Group plc 
                                                St Helier, Jersey 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 04 March 2021 
 
6. Date on which issuer notified: 05 March 2021 
 
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: Below 3% 
 
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
                                                             % of voting rights 
                                   % of voting rights        through financial      Total of both  Total number of 
                                   attached to shares (total instruments            in % (9.A +    voting rights of 
                                   of 9.A)                   (total of 9.B.1 +      9.B)           issuervii 
                                                             9.B.2) 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or     Below 3%                  Below 3%               Below 3%       222,732,900 
reached 
Position of previous notification  3.00%                     0.00%                  3.00% 
(if applicable) 
 
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
                       Number of voting rightsix        % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares 
ISIN code (if          Direct             Indirect      Direct                        Indirect 
possible) 
 
ORD EUR0.01                               Below 3%                                    Below 3% 
IE00BJMZDW83 
 
 
SUBTOTAL A             Below 3%                         Below 3% 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations 
Type of financial        Expiration Exercise/           Number of voting rights that may be acquired % of voting rights 
instrument               datex      Conversion Periodxi if the instrument is exercised/converted. 
 
 
 
                                    SUBTOTAL B.1 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations 
Type of financial      Expiration   Exercise/   Physical or cash                                         % of voting 
instrument             datex        Conversion  settlementxii          Number of voting rights           rights 
                                    Period xi 
 
 
 
                                                SUBTOTAL B.2 
 
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): 
 
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii 
 
[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: 
 
                                                        % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both if 
                                                        if it equals or is financial instruments if   it equals or is 
Namexv                                                  higher than the    it equals or is higher     higher than the 
                                                        notifiable         than the notifiable        notifiable 
                                                        threshold          threshold                  threshold 
Janus Henderson Group plc, Henderson Group Holdings 
Asset Management Limited, HGI Asset Management Group 
Limited, Henderson Global Group Limited, Henderson      Below 3%           Below 3%                   Below 3% 
Holdings Group Limited, HGI Group Limited, Henderson 
Global Investors (Holdings) Limited, Henderson Global 
Investors Limited 
 
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 
 
 
 
12. Additional informationxvi:

Done at 201 Bishopsgate, London EC2M 3AE on 05 March 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code:  HOL 
TIDM:           DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:       635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:   95059 
EQS News ID:    1173824 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 08, 2021 05:44 ET (10:44 GMT)

All news about DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC
05:45aDALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC  : Holding(s) in Company
DJ
03/05DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC  : Director/PDMR Shareholding
DJ
03/05DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC  : Director/PDMR Shareholding -2-
DJ
03/02DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC  : Total Voting Rights
DJ
03/02DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC  : Holding(s) in Company
DJ
03/02DALATA HOTEL  : Slumps to Loss In 2020 Amid COVID-19 Restrictions
MT
03/02DALATA HOTEL  : Appoints New CEO Designate
MT
03/02DALATA HOTEL  : 2020 Preliminary Financial Results Announcement
PU
03/02DALATA HOTEL  : 2020 Preliminary Financial Results Presentation
PU
03/02DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC  : 2020 Preliminary -23-
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 141 M 167 M 167 M
Net income 2020 -96,4 M -115 M -115 M
Net Debt 2020 581 M 690 M 690 M
P/E ratio 2020 -8,82x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 941 M 1 121 M 1 118 M
EV / Sales 2020 10,8x
EV / Sales 2021 7,12x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 88,6%
Chart DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Dalata Hotel Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 4,33 €
Last Close Price 4,23 €
Spread / Highest target 4,14%
Spread / Average Target 2,37%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Patrick Anthony McCann Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Hennessy Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Murray Group Manager-Information Technology
Seán McKeon Secretary, Head-Risk & Compliance
Margaret Sweeney Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC11.62%1 121
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED22.50%17 727
WHITBREAD PLC10.10%9 466
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.11.17%6 351
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.9.52%6 065
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-2.13%5 769
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ