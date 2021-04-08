Log in
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC

(DHG)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Irish Stock Exchange - 04/08 05:06:05 am
4.48 EUR   -1.75%
Dalata Hotel Group PLC : Holding(s) in Company

04/08/2021 | 04:55am EDT
Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company 
08-Apr-2021 / 09:54 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Standard Form TR-1 
Standard form for notification of major holdings 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 
 
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Dalata 
Hotel Group Plc 
 
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
[x] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
[x] Other (please specify)iii: Transfer in of proxy voting shares 
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv : 
                                                City and country of registered office (if applicable): 
Name: Bank of Montreal 
                                                Montreal, Canada 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 01/04/2021 
 
6. Date on which issuer notified: 07/04/2021 
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: Crossed above 3% 
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
                                                             % of voting rights 
                                   % of voting rights        through financial      Total of both  Total number of 
                                   attached to shares (total instruments            in % (9.A +    voting rights of 
                                   of 9.A)                   (total of 9.B.1 +      9.B)           issuervii 
                                                             9.B.2) 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or     3.83                      N/A                    3.83           222,831,821 
reached 
Position of previous notification  N/A                       N/A                    N/A 
(if applicable) 
 
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
                       Number of voting rightsix        % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares 
ISIN code (if          Direct             Indirect      Direct                        Indirect 
possible) 
 
IE00BJMZDW83                              8,531,252                                   3.83 
 
 
SUBTOTAL A                                8,531,252                                   3.83 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations 
Type of financial        Expiration Exercise/           Number of voting rights that may be acquired % of voting rights 
instrument               datex      Conversion Periodxi if the instrument is exercised/converted. 
 
 
 
                                    SUBTOTAL B.1 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations 
Type of financial      Expiration   Exercise/   Physical or cash                                         % of voting 
instrument             datex        Conversion  settlementxii          Number of voting rights           rights 
                                    Period xi 
 
 
 
                                                SUBTOTAL B.2 
 
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): 
 
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii 
 
[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: 
 
               % of voting rights if it    % of voting rights through financial          Total of both if it equals or 
Namexv         equals or is higher than    instruments if it equals or is higher than    is higher than the notifiable 
               the notifiable threshold    the notifiable threshold                      threshold 
Bank of Montreal 
BMO Global Asset Management 
(Europe) Limited 
BMO Asset Management 
(Holdings) plc 
BMO Investment Business 
Limited 
 
Bank of Montreal 
BMO Global Asset Management 
(Europe) Limited 
BMO Asset Management 
(Holdings) plc 
BMO AM Group (Holdings) 
Limited 
BMO AM Group (Management) 
Limited 
BMO AM Holdings Limited 
BMO Asset Management Limited 
 
 
11. In case of proxy voting: Bank of Montreal will cease to hold 2.77% and 6,172,255 voting rights as of 29 April 2021 
 
 
12. Additional informationxvi:

Done in London, England, on 07/04/2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code:  HOL 
TIDM:           DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:       635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:   97908 
EQS News ID:    1182456 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 08, 2021 04:55 ET (08:55 GMT)

