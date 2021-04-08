Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company
08-Apr-2021 / 09:54 GMT/BST
Standard Form TR-1
Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Dalata
Hotel Group Plc
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
[x] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
[x] Other (please specify)iii: Transfer in of proxy voting shares
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :
City and country of registered office (if applicable):
Name: Bank of Montreal
Montreal, Canada
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 01/04/2021
6. Date on which issuer notified: 07/04/2021
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: Crossed above 3%
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
% of voting rights
% of voting rights through financial Total of both Total number of
attached to shares (total instruments in % (9.A + voting rights of
of 9.A) (total of 9.B.1 + 9.B) issuervii
9.B.2)
Resulting situation on the date on
which threshold was crossed or 3.83 N/A 3.83 222,831,821
reached
Position of previous notification N/A N/A N/A
(if applicable)
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
possible)
IE00BJMZDW83 8,531,252 3.83
SUBTOTAL A 8,531,252 3.83
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired % of voting rights
instrument datex Conversion Periodxi if the instrument is exercised/converted.
SUBTOTAL B.1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash % of voting
instrument datex Conversion settlementxii Number of voting rights rights
Period xi
SUBTOTAL B.2
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii
[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:
% of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it equals or
Namexv equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher than is higher than the notifiable
the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold threshold
Bank of Montreal
BMO Global Asset Management
(Europe) Limited
BMO Asset Management
(Holdings) plc
BMO Investment Business
Limited
Bank of Montreal
BMO Global Asset Management
(Europe) Limited
BMO Asset Management
(Holdings) plc
BMO AM Group (Holdings)
Limited
BMO AM Group (Management)
Limited
BMO AM Holdings Limited
BMO Asset Management Limited
11. In case of proxy voting: Bank of Montreal will cease to hold 2.77% and 6,172,255 voting rights as of 29 April 2021
12. Additional informationxvi:
Done in London, England, on 07/04/2021 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: DAL,DHG
LEI Code: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 97908
EQS News ID: 1182456
End of Announcement EQS News Service
