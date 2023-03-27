Advanced search
    DHG   IE00BJMZDW83

DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC

(DHG)
Real-time Irish Stock Exchange  -  11:19:01 2023-03-27 am EDT
4.215 EUR   -0.59%
Dalata Hotel : Notice of AGM 2023

03/27/2023 | 11:08am EDT
Annual

General

Meeting

LETTER FROM THE CHAIR AND NOTICE

OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

to be held on

If you are in any doubt as to the action you should take,

you are recommended to consult your independent

Thursday 27 April 2023 at 11.30 am

professional adviser immediately, who is authorised or

exempted under the European Union (Markets in

at

Financial Instruments) Regulations 2017 (S.I. No. 375 of

2017) (as amended) of Ireland or the Investment

The Gibson Hotel

Intermediaries Act 1995 (as amended) of Ireland if you

Point Square

are resident in Ireland, or who is authorised or

North Dock

exempted under the Financial Services and Markets Act

2000 (as amended) if you are resident in the United

Dublin

Kingdom, or from another appropriately authorised

D01 X2P2

independent financial adviser if you are in a territory

outside Ireland or the United Kingdom.

THIS DOCUMENT AND THE

ACCOMPANYING FORM OF PROXY ARE

If you sell or have sold or otherwise transferred all of

IMPORTANT AND REQUIRE YOUR

your shares in Dalata Hotel Group p.l.c., please forward

this document and the accompanying Form of Proxy

IMMEDIATE ATTENTION.

(with the exception of any personalised documentation)

at once to the purchaser or transferee or the

stockbroker, or other agent through whom the sale or

transfer is/was effected for onward transmission to the

purchaser or transferee.

DALATA HOTEL GROUP P.L.C.'S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING WILL BE HELD AT 11.30 A.M. ON THURSDAY, 27 APRIL 2023 AT THE GIBSON HOTEL, POINT SQUARE, NORTH DOCK, DUBLIN D01 X2P2. SHAREHOLDERS ARE WELCOME TO ATTEND THE MEETING IN PERSON.

SHAREHOLDERS CAN ALSO ACCESS THE AGM, ASK QUESTIONS AND VOTE AT THE AGM VIA A VIRTUAL MEETING PLATFORM (THE "VIRTUAL MEETING PLATFORM").

Instructions in respect of access to and use of the Virtual Meeting Platform are set out on page 8.

Letter from the Chair to the Members

27 March 2023

Dear Member,I am writing to inform you that the forthcoming annual general meeting of Dalata Hotel Group p.l.c. (the "Company") will be held at 11.30 a.m. on Thursday, 27 April 2023 at The Gibson Hotel, Point Square, North Dock, Dublin, D01 X2P2, Ireland ("AGM").

A year ago, I wrote of the challenges of 2021 and of the tentative feeling of optimism that we were experiencing then, as the worst effects of Covid-19 began to recede. At that time of global geopolitical and economic uncertainty, the future was unclear, but we believed that the return of activity in our key markets would allow us to plot a gradual course back to the levels of success we had enjoyed before the pandemic.

As it transpired, our performance in 2022 exceeded even the most optimistic of expectations. The priorities that we adopted during the pandemic - to protect our people, our culture, our business and our cash - paid dividends.

As a consequence, 2022 was a very successful year for the business. We reached a number of milestones during the year, including opening our fiftieth hotel and surpassing €500 million in revenue. In addition, under the leadership of CEO Dermot Crowley, increased emphasis on the importance of marketing and innovation in our business provided very valuable support to our teams in our hotel properties.

Importantly, our success was also reflected in very positive feedback obtained through regular surveys of our customers and of our own people.

You will find the Notice of the AGM on pages 4 to 6 of this document and I am pleased to enclose

  • a copy of the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 (the "2022 Annual Report"), which is also available to view and download atwww.dalatahotelgroup.com, and

  • a Form of Proxy and Attendance Card for the AGM.

Business to be considered at the AGM

Note: Unless the context otherwise requires, references to information provided as at "5 p.m. on 24 March 2023" are to that time being the latest practicable time and date for that information prior to the issue of this letter.

Resolutions 1 to 6 of the Notice of AGM are proposed as ordinary resolutions.

Resolution 1: Annual Report and Financial Statements

Resolution 1 is asking members to receive and consider the Annual Report and Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2022, together with the reports of the Directors and the Auditors and a review of the affairs of the Company.

This Resolution is an advisory resolution and is not binding on the Company.

Resolution 2: Directors' report on remuneration

Resolution 2 is asking members to receive and consider the Directors' Report on Remuneration as set out in the Board of Directors section of the 2022 Annual Report.

This Resolution is an advisory resolution and is not binding on the Company.

Resolution 3: Remuneration Policy In accordance with the EU Shareholder Rights Directive, Resolution 3 is asking members to receive and consider the Company's Remuneration Policy adopted by the Board on 27 February 2023, a copy of which is set out in the Remuneration Committee Report Section of the 2022 Annual Report.

This Resolution is an advisory resolution and is not binding on the Company.

Resolution 4: Re-appointment of Directors

Resolution 4 deals with the re-appointment of Directors. The Company's constitution requires that at least one third of Directors shall retire by rotation at the Company's AGM each year. However, in accordance with the UK Corporate Governance Code, each of the current Directors will retire from office at the end of the AGM and will offer themselves for re-appointment.

Biographies of each of the Directors who are offering themselves for re-appointment at the AGM together with a description of their skills, expertise and experience are set out in the Board of Directors Section of the 2022 Annual Report.

The contribution that each of the Directors brings to the Board and the long-term success of the Company is also described in detail in the Annual Report. The re-appointment of each Director will be considered as a separate ordinary resolution.

The Board regularly reviews the performance of Directors and is satisfied that all Directors proposed for re-appointment continue to perform effectively and to demonstrate commitment to their respective roles.

Resolution 5: Remuneration of the Auditors

Resolution 5 is asking members to authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the Company's Auditors.

Resolution 6: Authority to allot shares Resolution 6 seeks to renew the authority of the Directors to allot shares. The Investment Association generally supports resolutions seeking authority to allot up to 66.66% of a company's issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) of which any allotment in excess of 33.33% of the issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) is applied to allot shares pursuant to a pre-emptive offer.

Accordingly, Resolution 6 proposes to authorise the Directors to allot shares up to an aggregate nominal value of €1,485,761 (representing approximately 66.66% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares) as at 5p.m. on 24 March 2023) of which any allotment in excess of €742,881 (representing 33.33% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares) as at 5 p.m. on 24 March 2023, shall be applied to allot shares pursuant to a pre-emptive offer.

The Directors have no current intention of exercising this authority.

If adopted, this authority will expire at the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company or at midnight on

Dalata Hotel Group plc AnnualGeneral Meeting 2023

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dalata Hotel Group plc published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 15:07:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 571 M 615 M 615 M
Net income 2023 66,9 M 72,0 M 72,0 M
Net Debt 2023 746 M 803 M 803 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,2x
Yield 2023 0,24%
Capitalization 945 M 1 017 M 1 017 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,96x
EV / Sales 2024 2,71x
Nbr of Employees 5 487
Free-Float 86,2%
Managers and Directors
Dermot Finbarr Crowley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Carol Phelan Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Hennessy Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Murray Group Information Technology Manager
Des McCann Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC29.66%1 017
H WORLD GROUP LIMITED11.95%15 120
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS CO., LTD.3.64%8 094
WHITBREAD PLC9.61%6 951
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-0.06%5 746
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.-8.93%5 608
