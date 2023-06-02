Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ireland
  4. Irish Stock Exchange
  5. Dalata Hotel Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DHG   IE00BJMZDW83

DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC

(DHG)
  Report
Real-time Irish Stock Exchange  -  03:05:42 2023-06-02 am EDT
4.260 EUR   +0.12%
03:06aDalata Hotel buys Apex Hotel London Wall for GBP53 million
AN
02:34aDalata Hotel Group to Acquire Long Leasehold Interest of London Hotel for GBP53 Million
MT
05/02DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC : Monthly statement on voting rights
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dalata Hotel buys Apex Hotel London Wall for GBP53 million

06/02/2023 | 03:06am EDT
(Alliance News) - Dalata Hotel Group PLC on Friday said it bought a new hotel in London, becoming the company's fifth hotel in the city.

The Dublin-based hotel chain said it bought the long leasehold interest of the Apex Hotel London Wall for GBP53.4 million from Apex Hotels Ltd. Apex owns the long leasehold interest with 107 years remaining on the lease.

The property is a hotel with full four-star facilities with 89 bedrooms and is located near Liverpool Street station. Dalata expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation, and restructuring or rent costs of around GBP4.5 million in 2024 from the hotel.

Dalata Corporate Development Director Shane Casserly said: "To have acquired such an attractive existing London hotel, in the current market, that will allow us to further expand the Clayton brand, is a fantastic achievement for the business. London remains a key development market for us and we remain focused on securing future opportunities for the portfolio."

Dalata Hotel shares were flat at 370.00 pence each in London on Friday morning.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Analyst Recommendations on DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 578 M 621 M 621 M
Net income 2023 69,2 M 74,3 M 74,3 M
Net Debt 2023 753 M 808 M 808 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,6x
Yield 2023 0,41%
Capitalization 950 M 1 020 M 1 020 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,94x
EV / Sales 2024 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 5 487
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Dalata Hotel Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 4,26 €
Average target price 5,41 €
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dermot Finbarr Crowley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Carol Phelan Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Hennessy Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Murray Group Information Technology Manager
Des McCann Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC30.12%1 020
H WORLD GROUP LIMITED-13.67%11 671
WHITBREAD PLC28.83%8 116
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS CO., LTD.-9.63%6 310
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.-2.72%5 860
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.0.47%5 746
