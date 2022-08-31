Foreign business travel missing ingredient for Irish hotel recovery - Dalata

DUBLIN, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Executives at Ireland's large hub
of multinational companies are still only going on a small
fraction of the foreign business trips they made before the
COVID-19 pandemic, the head of the country's largest hotel
operator said.
Dalata Hotel Group, which has the Maldron and
Clayton brands, said on Wednesday a strong rebound in leisure
travel following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions pushed
first half revenue, average room rate and profit above 2019
levels.
Chief Executive Dermot Crowley said that despite the fall in
foreign business travel, corporate demand managed to return
towards levels last seen before the pandemic, with domestic
business travel and new business making up for the falls
elsewhere.
"The big unknown is that multinationals, (who were) our big
customers pre-COVID, are not travelling anywhere near the same
level as they were pre-COVID," Crowley told Reuters.
He said he would carefully monitor whether Apple's
call for workers to partly return to the office would lead to
more travel.
Ireland is the European base for technology companies like
Google, which, alongside pharmaceutical groups such as
Pfizer and Abbott, are among the country's
largest employers with the sector accounting for about
one-in-nine workers in Ireland.
Central Statistics Office data on Tuesday showed overseas
arrivals into Ireland in July were 12% lower than pre-pandemic
levels.
Dalata's first-half 2022 revenues rose almost six-fold from
the COVID-19 hammered first half of 2021 and were 9% higher than
2019 at 220 million euros, aided by a 15% rise in average room
rate over the same period.
Core profit jumped 14% compared with 2019, with
like-for-like group revenue per available room (RevPAR) - a key
measure of a hotel's top-line performance - up 5%. Strong
trading continued in July and August with occupancy back at
pre-pandemic levels.
Crowley said leisure demand looked strong for September but
that the group had little visibility beyond that with most
bookings typically made within six weeks of travelling.
While Dalata has not seen any impact on demand to date from
sharp rises in the cost of living, it said inflationary costs
may impact consumer discretionary spending in the future.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin. Editing by Jane Merriman)