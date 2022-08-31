Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ireland
  4. Irish Stock Exchange
  5. Dalata Hotel Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DHG   IE00BJMZDW83

DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC

(DHG)
  Report
Real-time Irish Stock Exchange  -  04:52 2022-08-31 am EDT
3.460 EUR   -1.28%
04:39aFTSE 100 Falls as Rate Rise Bets Weigh
DJ
03:15aFTSE 100 Seen Opening Higher as Traders Weigh China Data
DJ
02:31aDalata Hotel Turns To H1 Profit As Strong COVID-19 Recovery Takes Business Above 2019 Levels
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Foreign business travel missing ingredient for Irish hotel recovery - Dalata

08/31/2022 | 04:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUBLIN, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Executives at Ireland's large hub of multinational companies are still only going on a small fraction of the foreign business trips they made before the COVID-19 pandemic, the head of the country's largest hotel operator said.

Dalata Hotel Group, which has the Maldron and Clayton brands, said on Wednesday a strong rebound in leisure travel following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions pushed first half revenue, average room rate and profit above 2019 levels.

Chief Executive Dermot Crowley said that despite the fall in foreign business travel, corporate demand managed to return towards levels last seen before the pandemic, with domestic business travel and new business making up for the falls elsewhere.

"The big unknown is that multinationals, (who were) our big customers pre-COVID, are not travelling anywhere near the same level as they were pre-COVID," Crowley told Reuters.

He said he would carefully monitor whether Apple's call for workers to partly return to the office would lead to more travel.

Ireland is the European base for technology companies like Google, which, alongside pharmaceutical groups such as Pfizer and Abbott, are among the country's largest employers with the sector accounting for about one-in-nine workers in Ireland.

Central Statistics Office data on Tuesday showed overseas arrivals into Ireland in July were 12% lower than pre-pandemic levels.

Dalata's first-half 2022 revenues rose almost six-fold from the COVID-19 hammered first half of 2021 and were 9% higher than 2019 at 220 million euros, aided by a 15% rise in average room rate over the same period.

Core profit jumped 14% compared with 2019, with like-for-like group revenue per available room (RevPAR) - a key measure of a hotel's top-line performance - up 5%. Strong trading continued in July and August with occupancy back at pre-pandemic levels.

Crowley said leisure demand looked strong for September but that the group had little visibility beyond that with most bookings typically made within six weeks of travelling.

While Dalata has not seen any impact on demand to date from sharp rises in the cost of living, it said inflationary costs may impact consumer discretionary spending in the future. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin. Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.44% 108.94 Delayed Quote.-24.79%
APPLE INC. -1.53% 158.91 Delayed Quote.-10.51%
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC -1.28% 3.46 Real-time Quote.-5.78%
All news about DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC
04:39aFTSE 100 Falls as Rate Rise Bets Weigh
DJ
03:15aFTSE 100 Seen Opening Higher as Traders Weigh China Data
DJ
02:31aDalata Hotel Turns To H1 Profit As Strong COVID-19 Recovery Takes Business Above 2019 L..
MT
02:10aDALATA HOTEL : 2022 Half Year Results Investor Presentation
PU
08/15Irish Residential Properties REIT Closes $48 Million Acquisition of Residential Homes I..
MT
07/12DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
06/30DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
06/30DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
06/29Dalata Hotel's Revenue Per Available Room Recovers Faster Than Expected
MT
06/29A company controlled by AG Hotels Group Limited completed the acquisition of Clayton Cr..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 500 M 501 M 501 M
Net income 2022 49,9 M 50,0 M 50,0 M
Net Debt 2022 826 M 827 M 827 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 781 M 782 M 782 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,21x
EV / Sales 2023 2,93x
Nbr of Employees 4 230
Free-Float 88,6%
Chart DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Dalata Hotel Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,51 €
Average target price 5,40 €
Spread / Average Target 54,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dermot Finbarr Crowley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Carol Phelan Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Hennessy Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Murray Group Information Technology Manager
Des McCann Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC-5.78%782
H WORLD GROUP LIMITED-3.03%11 653
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS CO., LTD.2.50%8 168
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-26.67%6 336
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.-26.97%5 914
WHITBREAD PLC-16.39%5 895