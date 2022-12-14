Advanced search
    DHG   IE00BJMZDW83

DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC

(DHG)
Real-time Irish Stock Exchange  -  05:16 2022-12-14 am EST
3.230 EUR   +2.38%
05:03aIrish hotel group Dalata cautiously optimistic about 2023
RE
03:30aBOE Set for Smaller Interest-Rate Increases as Inflation Eases
DJ
02:47aDalata Hotel Expects Results To Surpass 2019 Levels As Recovery Persists In H2
MT
Irish hotel group Dalata cautiously optimistic about 2023

12/14/2022 | 05:03am EST
DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland's largest hotel operator, Dalata Hotel Group, said on Wednesday that it is cautiously optimistic about the outlook for 2023 and is not seeing any slowdown in bookings to date from a cost of living crunch.

Tourism has rebounded in Ireland this year following the COVID-19 pandemic, although the number of people travelling to the country remains below pre-pandemic levels with arrivals in October down 5.4% on the same month in 2019.

Maldron and Clayton brand operator Dalata said in a trading update that it expected its annual revenue to exceed 500 million euros ($531 million) for the first time in 2022 after a strong recovery in trade continued into the second half of the year.

It added that adjusted full-year core profit is expected to exceed 182 million euros, up at least 12% year-on-year after RevPAR - a key measure of a hotel's top-line performance - was 21% ahead of 2019 levels from September to November.

The strong post-summer performance was attributed to a pick-up in corporate bookings, continued strong leisure demand and a notable increase in North American visitors supported by the favourable exchange rate.

Dalata, which also operates 17 hotels in the UK and plans to add four more in the next 18 months, said there are positive demand indicators in both its main markets for 2023, including the resumption of more normalised conference business levels.

($1 = 0.9409 euros)

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 505 M 538 M 538 M
Net income 2022 69,2 M 73,7 M 73,7 M
Net Debt 2022 827 M 881 M 881 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,54x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 703 M 749 M 749 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,03x
EV / Sales 2023 2,82x
Nbr of Employees 4 230
Free-Float 86,2%
Managers and Directors
Dermot Finbarr Crowley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Carol Phelan Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Hennessy Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Murray Group Information Technology Manager
Des McCann Chief Operating Officer
