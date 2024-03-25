EQS-News: Daldrup & Söhne AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Daldrup & Söhne AG welcomes BMWK and KfW initiative on insurance solutions for deep boreholes

Insurance solution helps to tap the potential of geothermal energy in Germany on a large scale

Daldrup has successfully used its own insurance concept for years in use for years

Oberhaching / Ascheberg, 25 March 2024 - Daldrup & Söhne AG (ISIN DE0007830572), drilling technology and geothermal specialist, supports the initiative of the Federal Ministry of Economics and Technology (BMWK) and the KfW development bank to establish a state-supported insurance solution for the so-called exploration risk for deep geothermal wells. The exploration risk refers to the risk that drilled boreholes in the subsurface do not reach the temperatures or yields (known as the "fill") of the aquifers assumed in advance. This measure is part of the "geothermal campaign", which the ministry presented at the end of 2022. KfW loans can already be applied for the realisation of deep geothermal projects, but the securing of the discovery has not yet been included.

Andreas Tönies, CEO of Daldrup & Söhne AG, welcomes the BMWK's plans to insure exploration risks: "A state-backed insurance solution will remove a major hurdle for municipal and private clients of deep geothermal projects. The rapid development of domestic geothermal energy is the decisive building block for the successful decarbonisation of the heat supply. Relevant studies assume that geothermal energy can provide up to 40 per cent of the heat supply. We should utilise this potential quickly. This is because geothermal heat offers a secure base load supply at the point of consumption, is virtually emission-free and can be realised in the smallest of spaces. Although it requires electricity for pumps, it is climate-friendly and more effective in the long term than any other heating method."

Daldrup & Söhne AG already offers customers insurance concepts

Together with well-known partners in the insurance industry, Daldrup & Söhne AG has developed a concept to cover exploration risks during the construction of deep geothermal projects. The so-called ART concept (Alternative Risk Transfer) has already been successfully utilised several times by customers in Germany and the Netherlands since 2016. The key feature of the hedging concept is that it can be used to support the financing of qualified geothermal projects with a high proportion of debt capital from banks. This means that geothermal drilling projects can often be financed for project developers and investors right from the start, even via banks. Daldrup acts neither as a financier nor as an insurer. The exploration risks are borne by third parties.

