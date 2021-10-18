Daldrup & Söhne : receives further order from Switzerland for geothermal wells

DGAP-News: Daldrup & Söhne AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Daldrup & Söhne AG receives further order from Switzerland for geothermal wells



18.10.2021 / 07:34

Corporate News



Oberhaching / Ascheberg, 18 Oct. 2021 - The drilling technology and geothermal specialist Daldrup & Söhne AG (ISIN DE0007830572) has received an order from a regional Swiss consortium for a deviated exploratory well and an optional second well to develop a hydrogeothermal reservoir in the Middle Jura near Vinzel in western Switzerland. The preliminary contract value for the first well is in the mid-single-digit million euro range, while the optional second well reaches a comparable order of magnitude from today's perspective.

From June 2022, the first well is to be drilled with the Drillmec "DS 20" drilling rig with a hook load of 272 tonnes. The planned final depths for all wells are between 2,300 m MD (Measured Depth) and 2,600 m MD and are intended to serve the local district heating supply.

In addition to the contract in the Rhone Valley near Lavey (see Corporate News of 23.06.2021), this is the second contract for Daldrup & Söhne AG for the development of geothermal energy in Western Switzerland. Thus, Daldrup & Söhne AG further expands its good market position in Switzerland for special and exploratory drilling as well as for geothermal drilling.

Daldrup & Söhne AG is currently experiencing a further increase in demand - also due to the rising energy prices for fossil primary energy sources - in particular for drilling services for geothermal projects for the generation of electricity and heat. The potential of geothermal energy as an important component in the mix of renewable energies for a secure and decentralised supply is increasingly coming into focus for governments and companies.

About Daldrup & Söhne AG

Daldrup & Söhne AG (ISIN: DE0007830572, WKN: 783057) with a corporate history spanning

more than 70 years is a specialist provider of drilling and environmental services and ranks as one

of the leading companies in Germany. Its activities are divided into the business divisions

Geothermics, Raw Materials & Exploration, Water Extraction as well as Environment, Development

& Services (EDS). The Geothermics business division provides drilling services for near-surface

geothermics (especially geothermal probes of heat pumps), along with drilling services for deep

geothermics up to 6000 m, in order to utilise the geothermal energy accessible in this way for

electricity and/or heat generation. In the Raw Materials and Exploration business division, the

bores made by Daldrup & Söhne AG serve for exploring and developing fossil fuel deposits

(especially coal and gas) as well as mineral resources and ores (e.g. copper and gold). The Water

Extraction business division comprises well construction for the extraction of drinking, service,

curative, mineral, boiler-feed or cooling water as well thermal brine. The Environment,

Development & Services (EDS) business division comprises special environmental engineering

services such as the hydraulic clean-up of contaminated sites, the drilling of gas extraction wells for

recovering waste dump gas, the provision of groundwater quality measuring points or the

installation of water purification plants.

The shares of Daldrup & Söhne AG are listed in the Scale (sub-segment in the open market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange).

