Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Daldrup & Söhne Aktiengesellschaft
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4DS   DE0007830572

DALDRUP & SÖHNE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(4DS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRESS RELEASE : Daldrup & Söhne AG receives further order from Switzerland for geothermal wells

10/18/2021 | 01:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Daldrup & Söhne AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders Daldrup & Söhne AG receives further order from Switzerland for geothermal wells 2021-10-18 / 07:34 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Corporate News

Daldrup & Söhne AG receives further order from Switzerland for geothermal wells

Oberhaching / Ascheberg, 18 Oct. 2021 - The drilling technology and geothermal specialist Daldrup & Söhne AG (ISIN DE0007830572) has received an order from a regional Swiss consortium for a deviated exploratory well and an optional second well to develop a hydrogeothermal reservoir in the Middle Jura near Vinzel in western Switzerland. The preliminary contract value for the first well is in the mid-single-digit million euro range, while the optional second well reaches a comparable order of magnitude from today's perspective.

From June 2022, the first well is to be drilled with the Drillmec "DS 20" drilling rig with a hook load of 272 tonnes. The planned final depths for all wells are between 2,300 m MD (Measured Depth) and 2,600 m MD and are intended to serve the local district heating supply.

In addition to the contract in the Rhone Valley near Lavey (see Corporate News of 23.06.2021), this is the second contract for Daldrup & Söhne AG for the development of geothermal energy in Western Switzerland. Thus, Daldrup & Söhne AG further expands its good market position in Switzerland for special and exploratory drilling as well as for geothermal drilling.

Daldrup & Söhne AG is currently experiencing a further increase in demand - also due to the rising energy prices for fossil primary energy sources - in particular for drilling services for geothermal projects for the generation of electricity and heat. The potential of geothermal energy as an important component in the mix of renewable energies for a secure and decentralised supply is increasingly coming into focus for governments and companies.

About Daldrup & Söhne AG Daldrup & Söhne AG (ISIN: DE0007830572, WKN: 783057) with a corporate history spanning more than 70 years is a specialist provider of drilling and environmental services and ranks as one of the leading companies in Germany. Its activities are divided into the business divisions Geothermics, Raw Materials & Exploration, Water Extraction as well as Environment, Development & Services (EDS). The Geothermics business division provides drilling services for near-surface geothermics (especially geothermal probes of heat pumps), along with drilling services for deep geothermics up to 6000 m, in order to utilise the geothermal energy accessible in this way for electricity and/or heat generation. In the Raw Materials and Exploration business division, the bores made by Daldrup & Söhne AG serve for exploring and developing fossil fuel deposits (especially coal and gas) as well as mineral resources and ores (e.g. copper and gold). The Water Extraction business division comprises well construction for the extraction of drinking, service, curative, mineral, boiler-feed or cooling water as well thermal brine. The Environment, Development & Services (EDS) business division comprises special environmental engineering services such as the hydraulic clean-up of contaminated sites, the drilling of gas extraction wells for recovering waste dump gas, the provision of groundwater quality measuring points or the installation of water purification plants.

The shares of Daldrup & Söhne AG are listed in the Scale (sub-segment in the open market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange).

Disclaimer This publication represents neither an offer for sale nor a call to submit a tender for the purchase or underwriting of securities. This publication and the information it contains is not intended for direct or indirect dissemination in or within the United States of America ("USA"), Canada, Australia or Japan.

Press & Investor Relations contact Daldrup & Söhne AG Falk v. Kriegsheim Fon +49 (0)2593-9593-29 Fax +49 (0)2593-9593-60 Bajuwarenring 17a ir@daldrup.eu 82041 Oberhaching www.daldrup.eu

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-10-18 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Daldrup & Söhne AG 
              Bajuwarenring 17a 
              82041 Oberhaching 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0) 89 / 45 24 37 920 
Fax:          - 
E-mail:       ir@daldrup.eu 
Internet:     www.daldrup.eu 
ISIN:         DE0007830572 
WKN:          783057 
Indices:      Scale 30 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, 
              Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1241306 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1241306 2021-10-18

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1241306&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 18, 2021 01:34 ET (05:34 GMT)

All news about DALDRUP & SÖHNE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
01:35aPRESS RELEASE : Daldrup & Söhne AG receives further order from Switzerland for geothermal ..
DJ
09/30DALDRUP & SÖHNE : increases EBIT result in H1 2021
EQ
09/30PRESS RELEASE : Daldrup & Söhne AG increases EBIT result in H1 2021
DJ
09/30Daldrup & Söhne Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended Jun..
CI
06/23DALDRUP & SÖHNE : & Söhne AG receives order to sink a geothermal well for geothermal power..
PU
06/23PRESS RELEASE : Daldrup & Söhne AG receives order to sink a geothermal well for geothermal..
DJ
06/23DALDRUP & SÖHNE : receives order to sink a geothermal well for geothermal power plant in S..
EQ
06/23Daldrup & Söhne AG Receives Order to Sink a Geothermal Well for Geothermal Power Plant ..
CI
06/01DALDRUP & SÖHNE : & Söhne AG with operationally successful business year 2020
PU
06/01PRESS RELEASE : Daldrup & Söhne AG with operationally successful business year 2020
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 62,8 M 72,7 M 72,7 M
Net income 2021 0,95 M 1,11 M 1,11 M
Net Debt 2021 6,05 M 7,01 M 7,01 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,2x
Yield 2021 1,13%
Capitalization 26,6 M 30,8 M 30,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 127
Free-Float 41,5%
Chart DALDRUP & SÖHNE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
Daldrup & Söhne Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DALDRUP & SÖHNE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,44 €
Average target price 5,10 €
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Tönies Chairman-Management Board
Stephan Temming Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Wolfgang Clement Chairman-Supervisory Board
Josef Daldrup Member-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Quecke Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DALDRUP & SÖHNE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT37.46%31
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED13.11%8 928
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION32.79%5 541
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.41.45%3 535
VALARIS LIMITED0.00%2 677
TRANSOCEAN LTD.73.59%2 611