Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Daldrup & Söhne Aktiengesellschaft    4DS   DE0007830572

DALDRUP & SÖHNE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(4DS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Daldrup & Söhne AG: Adjustment of the group forecast and liquidity inflow due to conclusion of an agreement with IKAV Group

02/11/2021 | 03:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Daldrup & Söhne AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning/Financing
Daldrup & Söhne AG: Adjustment of the group forecast and liquidity inflow due to conclusion of an agreement with IKAV Group

11-Feb-2021 / 09:46 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information
in accordance with Article 17 MAR

 

Daldrup & Söhne AG: Adjustment of the group forecast and liquidity inflow due to conclusion of an agreement with IKAV Group

Grünwald / Ascheberg, 11 February 2021 - Daldrup & Söhne AG (ISIN DE0007830572) has entered into a further agreement with the IKAV Group, represented by the Luxembourg-based IKAV Invest S.à r.l. and IKAV Geothermie S.à r.l.. ("IKAV"), which modified the purchase and transfer agreement entered into on 13 January 2020 in respect of the remaining shares (48.944%) in Geysir Europe GmbH ("Business Share Purchase Agreement"). The conclusion of the agreement will lead to an extraordinary burden on earnings in Daldrup & Söhne AG and in the Daldrup Group of approx. 5.7 million euros on balance, as potential future claims of the Daldrup Group against IKAV from the business share purchase agreement will be settled. The group forecast as well as the forecast for Daldrup & Söhne AG for the financial year 2020 will thus be reduced at EBIT level from a margin of 2 % to 4 % in each case to a negative group EBIT of approx. 4.9 million euros and 5.1 million euros respectively. The forecast of the Daldrup Group and Daldrup & Söhne AG regarding a total output of at least 40 million euros remains unchanged.

The agreement also includes the acquisition of subordinated claims by IKAV, which will lead to a total inflow of liquidity of around 2.86 million euros in the Daldrup Group. The funds increase liquidity and will be successively invested in the expansion of drilling capacities and the strengthening of the core business, among other things. After the reduction of the subordinated loans and other receivables from the previous power plant companies, these will reach a total volume of around 6.3 million euros in the future, some with maturities until January 2027.

Despite the extraordinary loss, both the individual financial statements of Daldrup & Söhne AG and the consolidated financial statements as of 31 Dec. 2020 will, from today's perspective, continue to exceed an equity ratio of 45%. All of the aforementioned values are subject to confirmation by the mandated auditors within the framework of the audit of the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for 2020, which has already begun.

Communicated by Stephan Temming, CFO

Disclaimer
This publication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for any securities. This publication and the information contained herein are not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America ("USA"), Canada, Australia or Japan.




Contact:
Daldrup & Söhne AG
Falk v. Kriegsheim
IR Manager
Fon +49 (0)2593-9593-29
ir@daldrup.eu
www.daldrup.eu

Bajuwarenring 17a
82041 Oberhaching

11-Feb-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Daldrup & Söhne AG
Bajuwarenring 17a
82041 Oberhaching
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 89 / 45 24 37 920
Fax: -
E-mail: ir@daldrup.eu
Internet: www.daldrup.eu
ISIN: DE0007830572
WKN: 783057
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1167650

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1167650  11-Feb-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1167650&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about DALDRUP & SÖHNE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
02/10DGAP-ADHOC : Daldrup & Söhne AG: Adjustment of the group forecast and liquidity ..
DJ
02/10DALDRUP & SÖHNE AG : Adjustment of the group forecast and liquidity inflow due t..
EQ
2020DALDRUP & SÖHNE : receives order for exploratory drilling for Asse II mine
EQ
2020DALDRUP & SÖHNE : receives further order for geothermal drilling from Stadtwerke..
EQ
2020DALDRUP & SÖHNE : significantly increases earnings with successful drilling serv..
EQ
2020DALDRUP & SÖHNE : Swiss Nagra secures drilling capacity of Daldrup & Söhne AG un..
EQ
2020DALDRUP & SÖHNE AG : Changes in the Supervisory Board and reorganization of the ..
EQ
2020DALDRUP & SÖHNE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by perso..
EQ
2020DALDRUP & SÖHNE : successfully drills production well for geothermal heating pla..
EQ
2020DALDRUP & SÖHNE : receives order for thermal water drilling
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 45,0 M 54,6 M 54,6 M
Net income 2020 0,59 M 0,72 M 0,72 M
Net Debt 2020 6,55 M 7,95 M 7,95 M
P/E ratio 2020 59,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 33,5 M 40,7 M 40,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,89x
EV / Sales 2021 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 130
Free-Float 41,0%
Chart DALDRUP & SÖHNE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
Daldrup & Söhne Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DALDRUP & SÖHNE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 4,90 €
Last Close Price 5,60 €
Spread / Highest target -12,5%
Spread / Average Target -12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andreas Tönies Chairman-Management Board
Stephan Temming Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Wolfgang Clement Chairman-Supervisory Board
Josef Daldrup Member-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Quecke Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DALDRUP & SÖHNE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT73.37%41
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED47.41%11 119
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION6.56%4 474
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.11.96%2 834
TRANSOCEAN LTD.54.98%2 202
THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S5.86%1 370
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ