DGAP-Ad-hoc: Daldrup & Söhne AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning/Financing

Daldrup & Söhne AG: Adjustment of the group forecast and liquidity inflow due to conclusion of an agreement with IKAV Group



11-Feb-2021 / 09:46 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of inside information

in accordance with Article 17 MAR

Daldrup & Söhne AG: Adjustment of the group forecast and liquidity inflow due to conclusion of an agreement with IKAV Group

Grünwald / Ascheberg, 11 February 2021 - Daldrup & Söhne AG (ISIN DE0007830572) has entered into a further agreement with the IKAV Group, represented by the Luxembourg-based IKAV Invest S.à r.l. and IKAV Geothermie S.à r.l.. ("IKAV"), which modified the purchase and transfer agreement entered into on 13 January 2020 in respect of the remaining shares (48.944%) in Geysir Europe GmbH ("Business Share Purchase Agreement"). The conclusion of the agreement will lead to an extraordinary burden on earnings in Daldrup & Söhne AG and in the Daldrup Group of approx. 5.7 million euros on balance, as potential future claims of the Daldrup Group against IKAV from the business share purchase agreement will be settled. The group forecast as well as the forecast for Daldrup & Söhne AG for the financial year 2020 will thus be reduced at EBIT level from a margin of 2 % to 4 % in each case to a negative group EBIT of approx. 4.9 million euros and 5.1 million euros respectively. The forecast of the Daldrup Group and Daldrup & Söhne AG regarding a total output of at least 40 million euros remains unchanged.

The agreement also includes the acquisition of subordinated claims by IKAV, which will lead to a total inflow of liquidity of around 2.86 million euros in the Daldrup Group. The funds increase liquidity and will be successively invested in the expansion of drilling capacities and the strengthening of the core business, among other things. After the reduction of the subordinated loans and other receivables from the previous power plant companies, these will reach a total volume of around 6.3 million euros in the future, some with maturities until January 2027.

Despite the extraordinary loss, both the individual financial statements of Daldrup & Söhne AG and the consolidated financial statements as of 31 Dec. 2020 will, from today's perspective, continue to exceed an equity ratio of 45%. All of the aforementioned values are subject to confirmation by the mandated auditors within the framework of the audit of the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for 2020, which has already begun.

Communicated by Stephan Temming, CFO

Disclaimer

This publication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for any securities. This publication and the information contained herein are not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America ("USA"), Canada, Australia or Japan.

Contact:Daldrup & Söhne AGFalk v. KriegsheimIR ManagerFon +49 (0)2593-9593-29ir@daldrup.euwww.daldrup.euBajuwarenring 17a82041 Oberhaching