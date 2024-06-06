DALE CAPITAL GROUP LIMITED ("Dale" or the "Company")

EXTENSION OF DEADLINE TO RELEASE FINANCIAL RESULTS

The Board of directors of Dale ("Board") confirms the market that Dale has obtained formal approval from the Stock Exchange of Mauritius Ltd ("SEM") to delay the publications of its results for the year ending 29th February 2024 until 15th July 2024.

The delay is primarily due to the re-structuring of the group, appointment of new executives and additional non-executive directors, and to post year-end transactions, all of which will require noting in the Annual Financial Statements.

The directors will together with the publishing of the results on 15th July 2024, provide shareholders, the market, and public at large with a strategic update of Dale.

Dale Capital has a primary listing on the Official Market of the SEM.

