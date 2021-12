30.12.2021.

1st Regular Meeting, February 25, 20222nd Regular Meeting, April 29, 20223rd Regular Meeting, July 29, 20224th Regular Meeting, October 28, 20225th Regular Meeting, December 12, 2022

If necessary, and in accordance with the Statute and the Rules of Procedure of the Supervisory Board, Sessions (regular / extraordinary), will be held more frequent as needed, monthly, and related to it, the ordinal numbers of regular (extraordinary) sessions would be changed.