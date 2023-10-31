Dalekovod dd is a Croatia-based company engaged in heavy electrical equipment manufacturing. The Company operates through two business units: Engineering and Construction, which delivers contracting and managing projects, as well as procurement and warehousing, maintenance, control and reconstruction of facilities and performs laying of underground and submarine power and cables, among others; and Business Process Support, which incorporates strategic operations and supports business process of the Company. Additionally, the Company is engaged in producing suspension and jointing equipment for transmission lines, tools and machinery for special purposes, transformer stations and switching facilities, among others, as well designing of substations and switchyards, underground and submarine cables and contact networks and other facilities. As of December 31, 2011, Dalekovod dd operated 12 subsidiaries incorporated in Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Poland.

Sector Heavy Electrical Equipment