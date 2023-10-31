News - Dalekovod, d.d.
Title Dalekovod d.d. - redovne dionice - Resolution on suspension
In language English
Publish date 31.10.2023. 13:09
Securities involved DLKV
News details
Connected entry Publication in accordance with EU 2017/1005 legislation

Attachments

Disclaimer

Dalekovod. dd published this content on 31 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2023 12:12:11 UTC.