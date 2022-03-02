Due to the Issuer's announcement on holding of a preparatory hearing on 11.03.2022 at 09:00 am, in the case under business number P-1277/2021 on the Commercial Court in Zagreb, regarding the lawsuits filed to refute all decisions of the General Assembly of Dalekovod d.d. held on 30.06.2021.
03/02/2022 | 10:18am EST
Observation entry - Dalekovod, d.d.
In language
English
Title
Issuer in the observation segment: DLKV
Reason
Commencing time
02.03.2022 15:59
Conclusion date
-
Issuer
Dalekovod, dioničko društvo za inženjering, proizvodnju i izgradnju