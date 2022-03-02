Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Croatia
  4. Zagreb Stock Exchange
  5. Dalekovod D.D.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DLKV   HRDLKVRA0006

DALEKOVOD D.D.

(DLKV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Due to the Issuer's announcement on holding of a preparatory hearing on 11.03.2022 at 09:00 am, in the case under business number P-1277/2021 on the Commercial Court in Zagreb, regarding the lawsuits filed to refute all decisions of the General Assembly of Dalekovod d.d. held on 30.06.2021.

03/02/2022 | 10:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Observation entry - Dalekovod, d.d.
In language English
Title Issuer in the observation segment: DLKV
Reason due to the Issuer's announcement on holding of a preparatory hearing on 11.03.2022 at 09:00 am, in the case under business number P-1277/2021 on the Commercial Court in Zagreb, regarding the lawsuits filed to refute all decisions of the General Assembly of Dalekovod d.d. held on 30.06.2021.
Commencing time 02.03.2022 15:59

Conclusion date

-
Issuer Dalekovod, dioničko društvo za inženjering, proizvodnju i izgradnju
Affected security DLKV
Back

Disclaimer

Dalekovod. dd published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 15:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DALEKOVOD D.D.
10:18aDUE TO THE ISSUER'S ANNOUNCEMENT ON : 00 am, in the case under business number P-1277/202..
PU
09:38aDALEKOVOD D D : Notice of summons to preparatory hearing
PU
02/28DALEKOVOD D D : Meeting of the Supervisory Board
PU
02/24DALEKOVOD D D : Announcement of the meeting of the Supervisory Board
PU
02/15DALEKOVOD D D : Notification on transaction by person discharging managerial responsibilit..
PU
02/15DALEKOVOD D D : Redeemed due principal and interest on securities
PU
02/14DALEKOVOD D D : Notice of summons to preparatory hearing
PU
02/14DUE TO THE ISSUER'S ANNOUNCEMENT ON : 00 am, regarding the lawsuits filed to refute all d..
PU
02/11DALEKOVOD D D : Notice of fulfillment of obligations under the pre-bankruptcy settlement
PU
2021DALEKOVOD D D : Supervisory board meeting schedule for 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 254 M 184 M 184 M
Net income 2020 -27,3 M -4,00 M -4,00 M
Net Debt 2020 290 M 42,5 M 42,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,49x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 8,57 M 1,26 M 1,26 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,42x
EV / Sales 2020 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 1 217
Free-Float 36,1%
Chart DALEKOVOD D.D.
Duration : Period :
Dalekovod D.D. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tomislav Rosandic Chairman-Management Board
Dinko Novoselec Chairman-Supervisory Board
Damir Sertic Member-Supervisory Board
Mladen Gregovic Member-Supervisory Board
Draen Buljic Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DALEKOVOD D.D.-57.56%1
ABB LTD-12.35%64 838
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-11.30%12 070
SIEMENS LTD-0.59%11 033
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-6.72%9 922
ABB INDIA LIMITED-3.39%6 038