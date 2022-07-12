Dalekovod Professio d o o : Due to the proposed decision to the General Assembly regarding dividend payment in the amount of 6.00 HRK per share
07/12/2022 | 09:54am EDT
Trading announcement
Title
Issuer under observation - DLPR
In language
English
Short content
due to the proposed decision to the General Assembly regarding dividend payment in the amount of 6.00 HRK per share
Full content
In accordance with Article 260, paragraph 1 of ZSE Rules, ZSE placed the issuer PROFESSIO ENERGIA d.d. into observation segment due to the proposed decision to the General Assembly regarding dividend payment in the amount of 6.00 HRK per share.
