  Homepage
  Equities
  Croatia
  Zagreb Stock Exchange
  Dalekovod Professio d.o.o.
  News
  Summary
    DLPR   HRDLPRRA0007

DALEKOVOD PROFESSIO D.O.O.

(DLPR)
End-of-day quote Zagreb Stock Exchange  -  2020-05-10
100.00 HRK   -.--%
09:54aDALEKOVOD PROFESSIO D O O : Due to the proposed decision to the General Assembly regarding dividend payment in the amount of 6.00 HRK per share
PU
01/11Dalekovod Professio d.o.o. completed the acquisition of RP Global Danilo d.o.o.
CI
2021Professio Energia D.D Za Poslovanje Nekretninama, Trgovinu, Savjetovanje, Upravljanje I Usluge agreed to acquire PR Global Danilo d.o.o.
CI
Dalekovod Professio d o o : Due to the proposed decision to the General Assembly regarding dividend payment in the amount of 6.00 HRK per share

07/12/2022 | 09:54am EDT
Trading announcement
Title Issuer under observation - DLPR
In language English
Short content due to the proposed decision to the General Assembly regarding dividend payment in the amount of 6.00 HRK per share
Full content In accordance with Article 260, paragraph 1 of ZSE Rules, ZSE placed the issuer PROFESSIO ENERGIA d.d. into observation segment due to the proposed decision to the General Assembly regarding dividend payment in the amount of 6.00 HRK per share.
Publish date 12.07.2022. 15:43
Securities involved DLPR
Disclaimer

Professio Energia dd published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 13:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Managers and Directors
Marko Oreskovic Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ivana Matovina Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DALEKOVOD PROFESSIO D.O.O.0.00%9
CBRE GROUP, INC.-30.20%24 238
KE HOLDINGS INC.-24.95%19 093
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED12.32%14 043
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-35.23%8 605
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-46.06%8 250