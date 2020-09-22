Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Dalet S.A.    DLT   FR0011026749

DALET S.A.

(DLT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 09/22 11:14:52 am
10 EUR   --.--%
12:10pDALET S.A. : Financial results first semester 2020
AN
07/27DALET S.A. : First half 2020 revenue growth: +5%
AN
07/27DALET S A : Announces key mobility advancements for news operations
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dalet S.a. : FINANCIAL RESULTS FIRST SEMESTER 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 12:10pm EDT

Paris, 22 September 2020

GROSS PROFIT STABLE AT €13.7 MILLION

INCREASED SEASONNALITY EFFECT ON OPERATING RESULTS DUE TO THE ECONOMIC CONTEXT

SOLID BALANCE SHEET AND CASH: €10.2 MILLION GROSS CASH

 














In € millions H1 2019 H1 2020 Variation
Revenues 24.6 25.9 5%
Cost of revenues 10.9 12.2 13%
Gross profit 13.7 13.7 -1%
Gross margin 56% 53% -3pt
Research and development 6.9 9.0 31%
Selling and marketing 5.4 5.5 1%
General and administrative 2.9 2.9 -1%
Current operating income/(loss) (1.5) (3.7) n/a
Operating income/(loss) (1.5) (3.7) n/a
Net income/(loss), Group share (1.93) (3.76) n/a


DALET, a leading provider of software solutions for the creation, management and distribution of multimedia content for broadcasters, operators and content producers, has published its financial results for its first half-year ended June 30, 2020.

It is noted that Dalet's business experiences significant seasonality, with higher revenues in the second semester compared to the first semester. This seasonality is further amplified in 2020 by the global health crisis that marked the second quarter of 2020.


Growth in recurring revenues and resilience of gross margin

In the first half of 2020, DALET generated revenues of €25.9 million, up 5% on a reported basis. While license sales were slowed down by the health crisis in the Group's various markets, resulting in the postponement of project milestones, recurring revenues increased significantly (+24%) over the first half of the year. This performance reflects the integration of Subscription revenues from the Flex Media platform acquired in July 2019 (€1.0 million over the period) and the good momentum in Maintenance/Support revenues (+13%).

The recurring portion of revenues, a key indicator for the company, reached 46% in the first half (compared with 39% in H1 2019).

Gross Profit was stable over the first half of 2020 at €13.7 million, representing a gross margin of 53%, down from 56% in the corresponding period last year. The slight decrease reflects a less favorable revenue mix and a lower contribution of the service activities associated with the current economic context.


Increased Seasonality on Operating Profit

Current operating loss for the half year was -€3.7 million, as the level of revenues and its increased seasonality did not allow for optimal absorption of expenses, particularly R&D expenses. Since the beginning of the health crisis, the Group has implemented the appropriate cost-saving measures, enabling it to control the evolution of its marketing and sales expenses as well as general and administrative expenses, which remained stable over the period.

Research & Development expenses increased by €2.1 million, reflecting investments for future growth, notably related to the convergence of product lines and a negative accounting impact (depreciation larger than R&D capitalization over the period: -€0.2 million in H1 2020 compared to a positive impact of +€0.4 million in H1 2019). Net income (Group share) for the first half of the year amounted to a loss of €3.8 million in a context of increased seasonality due to the current economic context.


Net cash (excluding IFRS 16 impact): €2.8 million

Cash flow from operations for the period was €4 million (as compared to €4.2 million for the same period last year) enabling Dalet to cover its investment efforts (-€2.3 million). In addition, the Group benefited from a loan of €1.5 million (approximately €1.4 million) in the US under the US Government's Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans.

At June 30, 2020 the Group has a strong capital structure with a net cash balance (excluding IFRS 16) of €2.8m (out of €10.2 million total cash), and shareholders' equity of €13.8m. The Group thus confirms that it has a solid cash position enabling it to look to the future with confidence and to maintain its main growth investments.

Following the application of IFRS 16, the Group recognizes €3.0 million in rental debts as of June 30, 2020.


Business resilience and outlook for year-end 2020

Despite the uncertainties linked to the evolution of the health and economic context, DALET believes that it will be able to limit the effects of the crisis on the Group's business, thanks in particular to a growing share of recurring revenues (46% in the first half of 2020) and to maintaining the order book at a high level.

Over the first half of 2020, the Group has booked orders worth €14.3 million (compared with €17.6m over the same period in 2019 and €14.8m in 2018). As of June 30, 2020 and taking into account the postponements already announced by customers, DALET's billable order book for the 2nd half of 2020 stands at €28.5 million.

Based on the current economic and health context, Dalet reaffirms its objective of achieving, for full year 2020, revenues excluding Hardware close to last year's level and current operating profit close to breakeven.

Next publication

Q3 revenues on 4 November 2020 after the close of trading

 

About Dalet Digital Media Systems

DALET solutions and services enable media organizations to create, manage and distribute content faster and more efficiently, fully maximizing the value of assets. Based on an agile foundation, DALET offers rich collaborative tools empowering end-to-end workflows for news, sports, program preparation, post-production, archives and enterprise content management, radio, education, governments and institutions.

DALET platforms are scalable and modular. They offer targeted applications with key capabilities to address critical functions of small to large media operations - such as planning, workflow orchestration, ingest, cataloguing, editing, chat & notifications, transcoding, play out automation, multi-platform distribution and analytics.

The integration of the Ooyala Flex Media Platform business has opened vast opportunities for DALET customers to deploy successful strategies that better address their audience with agile multi-platform content distribution in a wider range of markets, such as sports for teams and leagues, brands and corporate organizations, as well as Media and Entertainment companies looking to scale up their digital offerings.

DALET solutions and services are used around the world at hundreds of content producers and distributors, including public broadcasters (BBC, CBC, France TV, RAI, TV2 Denmark, RFI, Russia Today, RT Malaysia, SBS Australia, VOA), commercial networks and operators (Canal+, FOX, MBC Dubai, Mediacorp, Fox Sports Australia, Turner Asia, Mediaset, Orange, Charter Spectrum, Warner Bros, Sirius XM Radio), sporting organizations (National Rugby League, FIVB, Bundesliga) and government organizations (UK Parliament, NATO, United Nations, Veterans Affairs, NASA).

DALET is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT: FP, Reuters: DALE.PA. For more information on DALET, visit www.dalet.com
 


Contacts

Actus Finance & Communication: Investors: Olivier Lambert +331 53 67 36 33
Press-Media: Vivien Ferran +331 53 67 36 34
 

APPENDIX: DETAILED FINANCIAL INFORMATION H1 2020

 

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT 30 june 2019 30 june 2020
(in € thousands) 6 months
 		 6 months
Revenues 24,613 25,919
Cost of revenues -10,884 -12,267
Gross Profit 13,728 13,652
Research and development -6,895 -9,016
Selling and marketing -5,427 -5,471
General and administrative -2,909 -2,868
Current operating income -1,502 -3,703
Other income and expenses from operations   0
Operating income -1,502 -3,703
Net financial income (expense) -201 79
Pre-tax income -1,703 -3,625
Income tax -229 -134
Net consolidated income -1,932 -3,759
Net income, Group share -1,932 -3,760
Net income, Minority interests 0 1

 

 

BALANCE SHEET 31 december 2019 30 june 2020
(in euro thousand)    
     
Goodwill 8,726 8,531
Intangible assets 7,116 6,605
Right-of-use assets (leases) 3,557 2,899
Property, plant and equipment 1,027 927
Long-term financial assets 582 561
Long-term restricted cash 81 85
Other non-current assets 1,939 2,140
Deferred tax assets 270 237
NON-CURRENT ASSETS 23,296 21,984
Inventories 128 197
Trade receivables 19,454 14,999
Sundry debtors 5,177 3,566
Cash and cash equivalents 9,118 10,699
Current tax assets 1,357 1,545
CURRENT ASSETS 35,235 31,005
TOTAL ASSETS 58,531 52,989
     
Capital 7,564 7,959
Premiums 11,383 10,993
Consolidated reserves -759 -3,673
Consolidated income, Group share -2,134 -3,760
Translation reserves 2,238 2,306
Shareholder's equity (attributable to the Group) 18,293 13,825
Non-controlling interests 11 12
SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY 18,304 13,837
Long-term financial debt 5,074 6,265
Non-current lease debt 2,369 1,918
Long-term provisions 1,015 1,153
Deferred tax liabilities 918 812
Deferred revenue-non current part 296 334
Other non-current liabilities 803 904
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 10,475 11,386
Short-term provisions 194 164
Short-term financial debt 1,880 1,595
Current lease debt 1,410 1,098
Current tax liabilities 561 533
Suppliers 4,723 4,017
Tax and social security liabilities 5,470 5,220
Deferred revenue – current part 14,162 14,314
Other creditors 1,351 826
CURRENT LIABILITIES 29,752 27,767
TOTAL LIABILITIES 58,531 52,989

 

 

STATEMENT OF NET CASH FLOWS 30 june 2019 30 june 2020
(in € thousand) 6 months 6 months
Consolidated net income (including non-controlling interests) -1,932 -3,759
+/- Depreciation, amortisation and provisions (except on current assets) 2,771 3,178
+/- Income and expense linked to stock options and similar 29 16
-/+ Gains and losses on disposals 0 1
Cash flow after cost of net financial debt and tax 869 -564
+ Cost of net financial debt -96 -35
+/- Tax expense (including deferred taxes) 229 134
Cash flow before cost of net financial debt and tax (A) 1,001 -464
- Tax paid (B) -351 -171
+/- Change in working capital requirement from operating activities (including liabilities for employee benefits) (C) 3,547 4,608
= NET CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (D) = (A + B + C) 4,197 3,974
     
- Cash outflow for acquisitions of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets -2,320 -2,075
+/- Change in loans and advances made -1 -272
= NET CASH FLOW FROM INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES (E) -2,321 -2,347
     
-/+ Repurchase and resale of treasury shares -268 -124
+ Cash from new borrowings 800 1,390
- Loan repayments (including finance leases) -603 -433
- Lease liability repayments -504 -744
- Net financial interest paid (including finance leases) 101 42
+/- Other cash flows from financing activities 3 -4
= NET CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES (F) -470 127
     
+/- Impact of changes in exchanges rates (G) 65 -133
= CHANGE IN NET CASH POSITION (D + E + F + G) 1,472 1,620
     
Cash at end of period    
Cash and cash equivalents – Bank overdrafts 7,396 10,220
     
Cash at opening    
Cash and cash equivalents – Bank overdrafts 5,924 8,600
     
Change in cash 1,472 1,620

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: ym5rlpdolGnGnZ1waJxrnGRom2qXmGebbGeblZSeZJrHbnFnmGaWbZmWZm9mlmhs
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- News release on accounts, results

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/65136-pr-dalet-rs-2020.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2020 ActusNews
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DALET S.A.
12:10pDALET S.A. : Financial results first semester 2020
AN
07/27DALET S.A. : First half 2020 revenue growth: +5%
AN
07/27DALET S A : Announces key mobility advancements for news operations
PU
07/27DALET S.A. : 2nd quarter earnings
CO
07/09DALET S A : And bitmovin join forces to power ott content packaging and delivery..
PU
05/12DALET SA : First quarter revenues : recurring revenues grow 24%, driving overall..
AN
05/12DALET SA : 1st quarter earnings
CO
04/22DALET SA : 2019 annual results in line with objectives
AN
02/19DALET SA : 2019 revenues: eur 58.5 million (+5%)
AN
02/19DALET SA : 4th quarter earnings
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 57,1 M 66,9 M 66,9 M
Net income 2020 -0,90 M -1,05 M -1,05 M
Net cash 2020 2,40 M 2,81 M 2,81 M
P/E ratio 2020 -41,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 37,6 M 44,1 M 44,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 388
Free-Float 49,4%
Chart DALET S.A.
Duration : Period :
Dalet S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DALET S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 15,00 €
Last Close Price 10,00 €
Spread / Highest target 50,0%
Spread / Average Target 50,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 50,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Lasry Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stéphane Schlayen Chief Operating Officer
Stéphane Guez Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Michael Elhadad Director
Anna Mae Sokusky Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DALET S.A.-19.68%44
ADOBE INC.44.22%228 148
SQUARE, INC.141.56%67 027
AUTODESK, INC.24.08%49 917
WORKDAY INC.23.78%48 274
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.19.33%37 050
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group