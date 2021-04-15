Dali Foods : FORM OF PROXY FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY, MAY 18, 2021

Dali Foods Group Company Limited

達 利 食 品 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3799) Number of shares to

which this form of proxy relates (Note 1)

FORM OF PROXY FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY, MAY 18, 2021

I/We (Note2)

of

being the registered holder(s) of shares in the issued share capital of Dali Foods Group Company Limited

達利食品集團有限公司 (the ''Company'') hereby appoint the Chairman of the meeting (Note 3) or

of

as my/our proxy to attend, act and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf as directed below at the annual general meeting (the ''AGM'') of the Company to be held at the conference room, Dali Foods Group Headquarters Building, Linkou, Zishan, Hui'an, Fujian Province, the People's Republic of China on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. (and at any adjournment thereof).

Please put a tick (''P'') the appropriate boxes to indicate how you wish your vote(s) to be cast (Note 5).

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS FOR AGAINST

1. To receive the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries and the reports of the directors and independent auditors for the year ended December 31, 2020.

2. To declare a final dividend of HK$0.085 per share for the year ended December 31, 2020. 3. (a) To re-elect Mr. Xu Shihui as an executive director.

(b) To re-elect Mr. Zhuang Weiqiang as an executive director.

(c) To re-elect Ms. Xu Yangyang as an executive director.

(d) To re-elect Ms. Huang Jiaying as an executive director.

(e) To re-elect Ms. Xu Biying as a non-executive director.

(f) To re-elect Ms. Hu Xiaoling as a non-executive director.

(g) To re-elect Mr. Cheng Hanchuan as an independent non-executive director.

(h) To re-elect Mr. Liu Xiaobin as an independent non-executive director.

(i) To re-elect Dr. Lin Zhijun as an independent non-executive director.

4. To authorise the board of directors to fix the directors' remuneration.

To re-appoint Messrs. Ernst & Young as auditors and to authorise the board of directors to fix their remuneration. To grant a general mandate to the directors to repurchase shares of the Company not exceeding 10% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution. To grant a general mandate to the directors to allot, issue and deal with additional shares of the Company not exceeding 20% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution. To extend the general mandate granted to the directors to issue, allot and deal with additional shares in the capital of the Company by the aggregate number of the shares repurchased by the Company.

Date: 2021 Signature(s) (Note 6)

Notes: