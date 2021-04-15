Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Dali Foods Group Company Limited    3799   KYG2743Y1061

DALI FOODS GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

(3799)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dali Foods : FORM OF PROXY FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY, MAY 18, 2021

04/15/2021 | 05:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dali Foods Group Company Limited

達 利 食 品 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3799) Number of shares to

which this form of proxy relates (Note 1)

FORM OF PROXY FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY, MAY 18, 2021

I/We (Note2)

of

being the registered holder(s) of

shares in the issued share capital of Dali Foods Group Company Limited

達利食品集團有限公司 (the ''Company'') hereby appoint the Chairman of the meeting (Note 3) or

of

as my/our proxy to attend, act and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf as directed below at the annual general meeting (the ''AGM'') of the Company to be held at the conference room, Dali Foods Group Headquarters Building, Linkou, Zishan, Hui'an, Fujian Province, the People's Republic of China on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. (and at any adjournment thereof).

Please put a tick (''P'') the appropriate boxes to indicate how you wish your vote(s) to be cast (Note 5).

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

FOR

AGAINST

1. To receive the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries and the reports of the directors and independent auditors for the year ended December 31, 2020.

2.

To

declare a final dividend of HK$0.085 per share for the year ended December 31, 2020.

3.

(a)

To re-elect Mr. Xu Shihui as an executive director.

(b) To re-elect Mr. Zhuang Weiqiang as an executive director.

(c) To re-elect Ms. Xu Yangyang as an executive director.

(d) To re-elect Ms. Huang Jiaying as an executive director.

(e) To re-elect Ms. Xu Biying as a non-executive director.

(f) To re-elect Ms. Hu Xiaoling as a non-executive director.

(g) To re-elect Mr. Cheng Hanchuan as an independent non-executive director.

(h) To re-elect Mr. Liu Xiaobin as an independent non-executive director.

(i) To re-elect Dr. Lin Zhijun as an independent non-executive director.

4. To authorise the board of directors to fix the directors' remuneration.

  1. To re-appoint Messrs. Ernst & Young as auditors and to authorise the board of directors to fix their remuneration.
  2. To grant a general mandate to the directors to repurchase shares of the Company not exceeding 10% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution.
  3. To grant a general mandate to the directors to allot, issue and deal with additional shares of the Company not exceeding 20% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution.
  4. To extend the general mandate granted to the directors to issue, allot and deal with additional shares in the capital of the Company by the aggregate number of the shares repurchased by the Company.

Date:

2021

Signature(s) (Note 6)

Notes:

  1. Please insert the number of shares to which this form of proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares of the Company registered in your name(s). If more than one proxy is appointed, the number of shares in respect of which each such proxy so appointed must be specified.
  2. Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS.
  3. If any proxy other than the Chairman of the meeting is preferred, please strike out the words ''the Chairman of the meeting'' and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. Any shareholder of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the AGM is entitled to appoint one or more (if he holds more than one share) proxies to attend and vote instead of him. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company.
  4. On a show of hands every shareholder who is present in person (or, in the case of a shareholder being a corporation, by its duly authorised representative) shall have one vote. In the case of a poll, every shareholder present in person (or, in the case of a shareholder being a corporation, by its duly authorised representative) or by proxy shall be entitled to one vote for each share registered in his name in the register of members.
  5. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR A RESOLUTION, PLEASE PUT A TICK (''P'') IN THE BOX MARKED ''FOR''. IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST A RESOLUTION, PLEASE PUT A TICK (''P'') IN THE BOX MARKED ''AGAINST''. If no direction is given, your proxy will vote or abstain at his discretion.
  6. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing. In case of a corporation, the same must be either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer, attorney or other person so authorised. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT.
  7. In case of joint holders, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of votes of the other joint holder(s) and for this purpose seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company.
  8. In order to be valid, this form of proxy, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of such power of attorney or authority, must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Link Market Services (Hong Kong) Pty Limited at Suite 1601, 16/F, Central Tower, 28 Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the AGM (i.e. not later than 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, 2021) or any adjournment thereof.
  9. Completion and delivery of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the AGM if you so wish and in such event, this form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.
  10. References to time and dates in this form of proxy are to Hong Kong time and dates.

Disclaimer

Dali Foods Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 09:24:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DALI FOODS GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
05:25aDALI FOODS  : Form of proxy for the annual general meeting to be held on tuesday..
PU
05:23aDALI FOODS  : Proposed re-election of retiring directors proposed granting of ge..
PU
03/30DALI FOODS  : Records Marginal Profit Growth in FY20
MT
03/29DALI FOODS  : Audit Committee Terms of Reference
PU
03/29DALI FOODS  : Announcement of annual results for the year ended december 31, 202..
PU
2020DALI FOODS  : Update on use of proceeds and supplemental announcement to the ann..
PU
2017Chinese companies targeted by short sellers in Hong Kong in first half
RE
2017Factbox - Chinese companies targeted by short sellers in Hong Kong in first h..
RE
2017DALI FOODS  : Second clarification announcement
PU
2017DALI FOODS  : Clarification of News or Reports - Standard or Super
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 21 425 M 3 276 M 3 276 M
Net income 2020 3 872 M 592 M 592 M
Net cash 2020 11 214 M 1 715 M 1 715 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,7x
Yield 2020 5,17%
Capitalization 50 316 M 7 704 M 7 694 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,83x
EV / Sales 2021 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 39 216
Free-Float 15,0%
Chart DALI FOODS GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Dali Foods Group Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DALI FOODS GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 4,88 CNY
Last Close Price 3,67 CNY
Spread / Highest target 56,4%
Spread / Average Target 32,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Shi Hui Xu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xin Chuan Wu Chief Financial Officer
Zhenqiao Le Head-Product Research & Development Department
Han Chuan Cheng Independent Non-Executive Director
Xiao Bin Liu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DALI FOODS GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-1.35%7 704
NESTLé S.A.2.94%327 570
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-0.26%81 945
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-31.54%61 574
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY16.19%49 255
DANONE9.39%45 755
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ