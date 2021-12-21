Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. Dalian My Gym Education Technology Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    002621   CNE1000017D8

DALIAN MY GYM EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.

(002621)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange - 12/20
3.77 CNY   -1.05%
02:45aChina stocks rise as property firms gain on policy easing signs
RE
12/20Death of Chinese tycoon Xie triggers selling in firms he controlled
RE
12/19Zhongzhi Enterprise founder Xie Zhikun dies aged 61
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China stocks rise as property firms gain on policy easing signs

12/21/2021 | 02:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI, Dec 21 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Tuesday, with property shares leading gains amid growing signs of policy easing, while tourism-related companies rebounded as fears over the Omicron COVID-19 variant eased.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.7% to 4,913.49, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.9% to 3,625.13 points.

** The CSI300 Real Estate Index jumped more than 4% to a two-month closing high, having rebounded almost 20% from its November low.

** Sentiment in the sector was bolstered by growing signs of government support, as Beijing seeks to prevent a contagion from financial woes at China Evergrande Group and several other heavily indebted developers.

** China should "give more prominence to stabilising growth", He Lifeng, head of China's state planner, said in an article on Tuesday, a day after China cut its benchmark lending rate.

** China is urging large private and state-owned property companies to acquire real estate projects from troubled developers, the official China Securities Journal reported on Monday.

** Meanwhile, travel-related stocks rose, as concerns over the virus outbreak eased. China reported 81 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 20, down from 102 a day earlier.

** The CSI Tourism index rose nearly 3%, while the CSI Entertainment Index gained about 2%.

** Meanwhile, shares of Chinese companies controlled by Zhongzhi Enterprise Group founder Xie Zhikun rebounded sharply, after plunging in the previous session on the tycoon's death.

** The eight China-listed companies controlled by Xie, including education firm Dalian My Gym Education Technology Co Ltd and Xinjiang Zhundong Petroleum Technology Co , all rebounded. ($1 = 6.3742 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP -9.88% 1.46 End-of-day quote.-90.20%
DALIAN MY GYM EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD. -1.05% 3.77 End-of-day quote.-33.04%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -0.77% 4471 Delayed Quote.-1.91%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -0.52% 4204.29 Delayed Quote.-9.38%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.02% 6.37794 Delayed Quote.-1.67%
XINJIANG ZHUNDONG PETROLEUM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. -3.56% 5.69 End-of-day quote.-7.48%
All news about DALIAN MY GYM EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.
02:45aChina stocks rise as property firms gain on policy easing signs
RE
12/20Death of Chinese tycoon Xie triggers selling in firms he controlled
RE
12/19Zhongzhi Enterprise founder Xie Zhikun dies aged 61
RE
10/27Dalian My Gym Education Technology Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Month..
CI
08/25Dalian My Gym Education Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year..
CI
04/27Dalian My Gym Education Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First qua..
CI
04/14Dalian My Gym Education Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year..
CI
04/02Dalian My Gym Education Technology Co., Ltd. cancelled the transaction announced on Sep..
CI
2020DALIAN MY GYM EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY C : 002621) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
2020Dalian My Gym Education Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Mont..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 605 M 94,9 M 94,9 M
Net income 2021 231 M 36,3 M 36,3 M
Net Debt 2021 109 M 17,1 M 17,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,0x
Yield 2021 0,97%
Capitalization 3 116 M 489 M 489 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,33x
EV / Sales 2022 3,79x
Nbr of Employees 488
Free-Float 33,1%
Chart DALIAN MY GYM EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Dalian My Gym Education Technology Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DALIAN MY GYM EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,77 CNY
Average target price 4,40 CNY
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Min Li General Manager & Director
Hui Li Financial Director
Jun Jun Liu Chairman
Shuai Wen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yang Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DALIAN MY GYM EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-33.04%489
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-18.07%3 908
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.-88.97%3 665
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-9.24%3 349
TAL EDUCATION GROUP-94.20%2 708
LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.-21.29%2 026