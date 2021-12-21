China stocks rise as property firms gain on policy easing signs

SHANGHAI, Dec 21 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Tuesday,
with property shares leading gains amid growing signs of policy
easing, while tourism-related companies rebounded as fears over
the Omicron COVID-19 variant eased.
** The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.7% to
4,913.49, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.9%
to 3,625.13 points.
** The CSI300 Real Estate Index jumped more
than 4% to a two-month closing high, having rebounded almost 20%
from its November low.
** Sentiment in the sector was bolstered by growing signs of
government support, as Beijing seeks to prevent a contagion from
financial woes at China Evergrande Group and several other
heavily indebted developers.
** China should "give more prominence to stabilising
growth", He Lifeng, head of China's state planner, said in an
article on Tuesday, a day after China cut its benchmark lending
rate.
** China is urging large private and state-owned property
companies to acquire real estate projects from troubled
developers, the official China Securities Journal reported on
Monday.
** Meanwhile, travel-related stocks rose, as concerns over
the virus outbreak eased. China reported 81 new confirmed
coronavirus cases for Dec. 20, down from 102 a day earlier.
** The CSI Tourism index rose nearly 3%, while
the CSI Entertainment Index gained about 2%.
** Meanwhile, shares of Chinese companies controlled by
Zhongzhi Enterprise Group founder Xie Zhikun rebounded sharply,
after plunging in the previous session on the tycoon's death.
** The eight China-listed companies controlled by Xie,
including education firm Dalian My Gym Education Technology Co
Ltd and Xinjiang Zhundong Petroleum Technology Co
, all rebounded.
($1 = 6.3742 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Devika Syamnath)