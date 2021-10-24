Dallah Healthcare : تعلن شركة دله للخدمات الصحية عن حصولها على تمويل مرابحة طويلة الاجل متوافقة مع الش&#

Dallah Healthcare Company announces obtaining of a Long Term Murabaha Financing in compliance with Islamic Sharia
|
Element List
|
Explanation
|
Date of obtaining the funding
|
2021-10-24 Corresponding to 1443-03-18
|
Financing entity
|
Al Rajhi Bank
|
Financing amount.
|
900 Million SR
|
Financing duration.
|
10 years
|
Guarantees offered for the financing
|
Against promissory note from the company to the benefit of Al Rajhi Bank for 886 Million SR
|
Financing objective
|
Supporting the company's strategy through financing future acquisition and expansion
|
Related Parties
|
There are no related parties.
The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.
Disclaimer
Dallah Healthcare Company SJSC published this content on 24 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2021 17:23:03 UTC.