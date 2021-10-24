Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Dallah Healthcare Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4004   SA135G51UI10

DALLAH HEALTHCARE COMPANY

(4004)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Dallah Healthcare : تعلن شركة دله للخدمات الصحية عن حصولها على تمويل مرابحة طويلة الاجل متوافقة مع الش&#

10/24/2021 | 04:04pm EDT
Dallah Healthcare Company announces obtaining of a Long Term Murabaha Financing in compliance with Islamic Sharia

Element List Explanation
Date of obtaining the funding 2021-10-24 Corresponding to 1443-03-18
Financing entity Al Rajhi Bank
Financing amount. 900 Million SR
Financing duration. 10 years
Guarantees offered for the financing Against promissory note from the company to the benefit of Al Rajhi Bank for 886 Million SR
Financing objective Supporting the company's strategy through financing future acquisition and expansion
Related Parties There are no related parties.

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

Dallah Healthcare Company SJSC published this content on 24 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2021 20:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 990 M 531 M 531 M
Net income 2021 207 M 55,3 M 55,3 M
Net Debt 2021 1 373 M 366 M 366 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,4x
Yield 2021 1,66%
Capitalization 6 633 M 1 768 M 1 768 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,02x
EV / Sales 2022 3,55x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,0%
Technical analysis trends DALLAH HEALTHCARE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 73,60 SAR
Average target price 68,69 SAR
Spread / Average Target -6,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ahmad bin Saleh Babaeer Chief Executive Officer
Khalid Mohammad Mustafa Saud Chief Financial Officer
Tariq bin Othman Abdullah Al-Qassabai Chairman
Abdulaziz Saleh Al-Wahaibi General Director-Administration & Operations
Abdulrahman Abdulaziz Al-Suwailem Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DALLAH HEALTHCARE COMPANY52.54%1 744
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-19.15%39 538
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA8.39%26 623
IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD20.00%13 952
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED11.29%11 777
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED12.98%11 213