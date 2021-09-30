Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Dallah Healthcare Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4004   SA135G51UI10

DALLAH HEALTHCARE COMPANY

(4004)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dallah Healthcare Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

11/08/2021 | 12:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Dallah Healthcare Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

Share this: Facebook TwitterLinkedIn

Element List Current Quarter Similar quarter for previous year %Change Previous Quarter % Change
Sales/Revenue 544.1 350.8 55.102 490.8 10.859
Gross Profit (Loss) 192.5 132.6 45.173 168.2 14.447
Operational Profit (Loss) 69.9 50.5 38.415 68.6 1.895
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax 86.5 53.8 60.78 50.3 71.968
Total Comprehensive Income 86.5 53.8 60.78 50.3 71.968
All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List Current Period Similar period for previous year %Change
Sales/Revenue 1,529.6 913 67.535
Gross Profit (Loss) 537.5 306.2 75.538
Operational Profit (Loss) 211.4 84.9 148.998
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax 191.4 80 139.25
Total Comprehensive Income 191.5 80 139.375
Total Share Holders Equity (after Deducting Minority Equity) 1,877.1 1,552.3 20.923
Profit (Loss) per Share 2.05 0.94
All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List Explanation
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is Sales volume and other income increased during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of last year as a result of increasing operating levels in addition to consolidation of sales of companies with acquired controlling share. increase in net profit for the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is mainly due to:

1- Increase in income of Dallah Nakheel Namar Hospitals as a result of increase in operating levels.

2- Increase in Dallah Healthcare Group's income from companies it invested in which is consolidated their results of operations.

3- Increase in other income.

4- Posting gains from purchase of shares in subsidiaries..

This is in spite of increase in the company's share in start-up losses form Dr. Moahemd Alfaqeesh Hospital and increase in financing expenses as a result of increase in debt portfolio.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is Increase in net income during the current quarter compared to last quarter is due to:

1- Increase in operating revenues resulted from the increasing in-patient and out-patient numbers of Dallah Nakheel and Namar and the consolidating companies.

2- Posting gains from purchase of shares in subsidiaries.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is Sales volume increased during the current nine months period compared to the same period of last year mainly resulted from increase in Dallah Nakheel and Namar Hospital's revenues. The increase in net profit for the nine-months period compared to the same period of the last year is due to:

1- Increase in operating revenues resulted from the increasing in-patient and out-patient numbers of Dallah Nakheel and Namar.

2- Increase in the group's income from the companies it invests in and consolidating with its results of operations.

3- Increase in other revenues.

4- Posting gains from purchase of shares in subsidiaries.

This is in spite of the increase in the company's share of Start-up losses of Dr. Moahemd Alfaqeesh Hospital and increase in financing expenses as a result of increasing of debt portfolio, and, Zakat expenses as a result of increase in Zakat base.

Statement of the type of external auditor's report Unmodified conclusion
Modification, Qualification or Emphasis of a Matter as Stated within the External Auditor Opinion None
Reclassification of Comparison Items Elements and notes of the comparatives Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements have been reclassified and regrouped to meet with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) that are endorsed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Additional Information Earnings-per-share is calculated based on the weighted average number of standing shares amounted to 90,000,000 shares for the nine-months ended 30 September 2021. (compared to 85,512,000 shares for the nine-months 30 September 2020)

The company issued 15 million shares on 13/09/2020 to increasing the company's capital through distribution of free shares with a ratio of 20.0% to increase the number of outstanding shares from 75 million to 90 million shares.

Number of treasury shares was excluded from the average shares outstanding which were traded out in November 2020.

We would like to draw the attention to the shareholders that the interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the period ended 30 September 2021 will be available through the following link on the company 's Website after submitting them to the related authorities. http://www.dallahhealth.com/english/investors

The company would like also to draw the attention of the financial analysts and investors to send their inquiries to the company's email: ir@dallahhealth.com during 3 days from publishing of the financial statements.

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

Dallah Healthcare Company SJSC published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 05:47:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DALLAH HEALTHCARE COMPANY
12:48aDallah Healthcare Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on ..
PU
12:48aاعلان شركة دله ..
PU
10/29Dallah Healthcare Co. announces the signing of 8.2% buying agreement of International M..
PU
10/29تعلن شركة دله ل..
PU
10/28تعلن شركة دله ل..
PU
10/28تعلن شركة دله ل..
PU
10/28تعلن شركة دله ل..
PU
10/28تعلن شركة دله ل..
PU
10/28تعلن شركة دله ل..
PU
10/28Dallah Healthcare Co. announces the signing of 8.2% buying agreement of International M..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 970 M 525 M 525 M
Net income 2021 207 M 55,3 M 55,3 M
Net Debt 2021 1 369 M 365 M 365 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,5x
Yield 2021 1,57%
Capitalization 6 840 M 1 823 M 1 824 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,17x
EV / Sales 2022 3,65x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,0%
Chart DALLAH HEALTHCARE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Dallah Healthcare Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DALLAH HEALTHCARE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 76,00 SAR
Average target price 69,07 SAR
Spread / Average Target -9,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ahmad bin Saleh Babaeer Chief Executive Officer
Khalid Mohammad Mustafa Saud Chief Financial Officer
Tariq bin Othman Abdullah Al-Qassabai Chairman
Abdulaziz Saleh Al-Wahaibi General Director-Administration & Operations
Abdulrahman Abdulaziz Al-Suwailem Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DALLAH HEALTHCARE COMPANY57.51%1 823
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-16.05%40 967
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA4.92%25 600
IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD19.64%13 899
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED18.08%12 382
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED14.90%11 442