Dallah Healthcare Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is

Sales volume and other income increased during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of last year as a result of increasing operating levels in addition to consolidation of sales of companies with acquired controlling share. increase in net profit for the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is mainly due to: 1- Increase in income of Dallah Nakheel Namar Hospitals as a result of increase in operating levels. 2- Increase in Dallah Healthcare Group's income from companies it invested in which is consolidated their results of operations. 3- Increase in other income. 4- Posting gains from purchase of shares in subsidiaries.. This is in spite of increase in the company's share in start-up losses form Dr. Moahemd Alfaqeesh Hospital and increase in financing expenses as a result of increase in debt portfolio.