Dallah Healthcare Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List
Current Period
Similar period for previous year
%Change
Sales/Revenue
1,529.6
913
67.535
Gross Profit (Loss)
537.5
306.2
75.538
Operational Profit (Loss)
211.4
84.9
148.998
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax
191.4
80
139.25
Total Comprehensive Income
191.5
80
139.375
Total Share Holders Equity (after Deducting Minority Equity)
1,877.1
1,552.3
20.923
Profit (Loss) per Share
2.05
0.94
All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List
Explanation
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is
Sales volume and other income increased during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of last year as a result of increasing operating levels in addition to consolidation of sales of companies with acquired controlling share. increase in net profit for the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is mainly due to:
1- Increase in income of Dallah Nakheel Namar Hospitals as a result of increase in operating levels.
2- Increase in Dallah Healthcare Group's income from companies it invested in which is consolidated their results of operations.
3- Increase in other income.
4- Posting gains from purchase of shares in subsidiaries..
This is in spite of increase in the company's share in start-up losses form Dr. Moahemd Alfaqeesh Hospital and increase in financing expenses as a result of increase in debt portfolio.
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is
Increase in net income during the current quarter compared to last quarter is due to:
1- Increase in operating revenues resulted from the increasing in-patient and out-patient numbers of Dallah Nakheel and Namar and the consolidating companies.
2- Posting gains from purchase of shares in subsidiaries.
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is
Sales volume increased during the current nine months period compared to the same period of last year mainly resulted from increase in Dallah Nakheel and Namar Hospital's revenues. The increase in net profit for the nine-months period compared to the same period of the last year is due to:
1- Increase in operating revenues resulted from the increasing in-patient and out-patient numbers of Dallah Nakheel and Namar.
2- Increase in the group's income from the companies it invests in and consolidating with its results of operations.
3- Increase in other revenues.
4- Posting gains from purchase of shares in subsidiaries.
This is in spite of the increase in the company's share of Start-up losses of Dr. Moahemd Alfaqeesh Hospital and increase in financing expenses as a result of increasing of debt portfolio, and, Zakat expenses as a result of increase in Zakat base.
Statement of the type of external auditor's report
Unmodified conclusion
Modification, Qualification or Emphasis of a Matter as Stated within the External Auditor Opinion
None
Reclassification of Comparison Items
Elements and notes of the comparatives Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements have been reclassified and regrouped to meet with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) that are endorsed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Additional Information
Earnings-per-share is calculated based on the weighted average number of standing shares amounted to 90,000,000 shares for the nine-months ended 30 September 2021. (compared to 85,512,000 shares for the nine-months 30 September 2020)
The company issued 15 million shares on 13/09/2020 to increasing the company's capital through distribution of free shares with a ratio of 20.0% to increase the number of outstanding shares from 75 million to 90 million shares.
Number of treasury shares was excluded from the average shares outstanding which were traded out in November 2020.
We would like to draw the attention to the shareholders that the interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the period ended 30 September 2021 will be available through the following link on the company 's Website after submitting them to the related authorities. http://www.dallahhealth.com/english/investors
The company would like also to draw the attention of the financial analysts and investors to send their inquiries to the company's email: ir@dallahhealth.com during 3 days from publishing of the financial statements.
The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.
Dallah Healthcare Company SJSC published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 05:47:07 UTC.