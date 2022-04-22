DallasNews : Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K

DallasNewsCorporationAnnouncesFirst Quarter 2022Financial Results

DALLAS- DallasNewsCorporation(Nasdaq:DALN)todayreporteda firstquarter2022net lossof $2.6 million, or $(0.49)pershare, and an operating loss of $2.5 million. In the first quarter of2021, the Company reported a net loss of $2.8 million, or $(0.52) per share, and an operating loss of $3.7million.

For the first quarter of 2022, on a non-GAAP basis, DallasNewsreported an operating lossadjusted for certain items ("adjusted operating loss") of $1.6million, an improvementof $0.7millionor 30.6 percent when compared to an adjusted operating loss of $2.4 millionreported in the first quarter of 2021.The improvement is primarily due to a decrease of $1.5 million in employee compensation and benefits, partially offset by a decrease in total revenue of $0.5 million.

Robert W. Decherd, chairman, president and Chief Executive Officer, said, "DallasNews Corporation continued to experience encouragingoperating trends during the first quarter, and financial results reflect these. Membership growth in digital subscriptionswas strong andThe Dallas Morning Newscontinues to achieve favorable pricing for both digital and print subscriptions.The Newshas thus far been able to manage through increased costs in newsprint and gasoline, and broader plans are in place to respond to inflation over the next few planning periods. The Company's balance sheet remains strong and we continue to expect full payment by July 1 of the promissory note relatedto the sale ofThe News'former campus in downtown Dallas."

First Quarter Results

Total revenue was $36.3million in the first quarter of 2022, adecrease of $0.5million or1.4percent when compared to thefirst quarter of 2021.

Revenue from advertising and marketing services, including print and digital revenues, was $16.3 million in thefirst quarter of 2022, adecrease of $0.5million or 3.0percent when compared to the $16.8 million reportedforthe first quarter of 2021. The decline is due to a $0.6 million decrease in print advertising revenue, partially offset by a $0.1 million increase indigital advertising and marketing services revenue.

Circulation revenue was $16.1million in the first quarter of 2022, a slight increase when compared to the $16.0 million reported for the first quarter of 2021. Digital-only subscription revenue increased $0.9 million or 45.5 percent, offset by a print circulation decline of $0.9 million or 6.1 percent.

Printing, distribution and other revenue decreased $0.1 million, or 2.4 percent, to $3.9million, primarily due to a reduction in commercial printingand distribution revenue.

Total consolidated operating expense in the first quarter of 2022, on a GAAP basis,was $38.8million, an improvementof $1.8million or 4.3percent compared to thefirst quarter of 2021.The improvement is primarily due to decreases of $1.5 million in employee compensation and benefits expense and $0.4 million in distribution expense.

In the first quarter of 2022, on a non-GAAP basis,adjusted operating expensewas$43.9million, an improvement of $1.4million or 3.1percent when compared to $45.3 million of adjusted operating expense in the first quarter of2021.

As of March 31, 2022, the Company had 662 employees, a decrease of 51 full-time equivalents, or 7.2 percent,when compared to the prior year period. Cash and cash equivalents were $30.9 million and the Company had no debt.

Non-GAAPFinancialMeasures

Reconciliationsof operating loss to adjusted operating loss, total net operating revenue to adjusted operating revenue,and total operating costs and expense to adjusted operating expense areincludedin the exhibits to this release.