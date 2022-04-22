Log in
    AHC   US2350501019

DALLASNEWS CORPORATION

(AHC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/22 04:00:00 pm EDT
6.880 USD   -1.29%
05:04pDALLASNEWS CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:59pDALLASNEWS : Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
04:31pDallasNews Corporation Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
AQ
DallasNews : Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K

04/22/2022 | 04:59pm EDT
DallasNewsCorporationAnnouncesFirst Quarter 2022Financial Results

﻿

DALLAS- DallasNewsCorporation(Nasdaq:DALN)todayreporteda firstquarter2022net lossof $2.6 million, or $(0.49)pershare, and an operating loss of $2.5 million. In the first quarter of2021, the Company reported a net loss of $2.8 million, or $(0.52) per share, and an operating loss of $3.7million.

For the first quarter of 2022, on a non-GAAP basis, DallasNewsreported an operating lossadjusted for certain items ("adjusted operating loss") of $1.6million, an improvementof $0.7millionor 30.6 percent when compared to an adjusted operating loss of $2.4 millionreported in the first quarter of 2021.The improvement is primarily due to a decrease of $1.5 million in employee compensation and benefits, partially offset by a decrease in total revenue of $0.5 million.

Robert W. Decherd, chairman, president and Chief Executive Officer, said, "DallasNews Corporation continued to experience encouragingoperating trends during the first quarter, and financial results reflect these. Membership growth in digital subscriptionswas strong andThe Dallas Morning Newscontinues to achieve favorable pricing for both digital and print subscriptions.The Newshas thus far been able to manage through increased costs in newsprint and gasoline, and broader plans are in place to respond to inflation over the next few planning periods. The Company's balance sheet remains strong and we continue to expect full payment by July 1 of the promissory note relatedto the sale ofThe News'former campus in downtown Dallas."

DallasNewsCorporationAnnouncesFirstQuarter2022Financial Results

April 22, 2022

Page2

First Quarter Results

﻿

﻿

Total revenue was $36.3million in the first quarter of 2022, adecrease of $0.5million or1.4percent when compared to thefirst quarter of 2021.

Revenue from advertising and marketing services, including print and digital revenues, was $16.3 million in thefirst quarter of 2022, adecrease of $0.5million or 3.0percent when compared to the $16.8 million reportedforthe first quarter of 2021. The decline is due to a $0.6 million decrease in print advertising revenue, partially offset by a $0.1 million increase indigital advertising and marketing services revenue.

Circulation revenue was $16.1million in the first quarter of 2022, a slight increase when compared to the $16.0 million reported for the first quarter of 2021. Digital-only subscription revenue increased $0.9 million or 45.5 percent, offset by a print circulation decline of $0.9 million or 6.1 percent.

Printing, distribution and other revenue decreased $0.1 million, or 2.4 percent, to $3.9million, primarily due to a reduction in commercial printingand distribution revenue.

Total consolidated operating expense in the first quarter of 2022, on a GAAP basis,was $38.8million, an improvementof $1.8million or 4.3percent compared to thefirst quarter of 2021.The improvement is primarily due to decreases of $1.5 million in employee compensation and benefits expense and $0.4 million in distribution expense.

In the first quarter of 2022, on a non-GAAP basis,adjusted operating expensewas$43.9million, an improvement of $1.4million or 3.1percent when compared to $45.3 million of adjusted operating expense in the first quarter of2021.

As of March 31, 2022, the Company had 662 employees, a decrease of 51 full-time equivalents, or 7.2 percent,when compared to the prior year period. Cash and cash equivalents were $30.9 million and the Company had no debt.

DallasNewsCorporationAnnouncesFirstQuarter2022Financial Results

April 22, 2022

Page3

Non-GAAPFinancialMeasures

﻿

﻿

Reconciliationsof operating loss to adjusted operating loss, total net operating revenue to adjusted operating revenue,and total operating costs and expense to adjusted operating expense areincludedin the exhibits to this release.

DallasNewsCorporationAnnouncesFirstQuarter 2022Financial Results

April 22, 2022

Page4

Financial Results Conference Call

﻿

﻿

DallasNews Corporation will conduct a conference call on Monday, April25,2022, at 10:00 a.m. CDT to discuss financial results. The conference call will be available via webcast by accessing the Company's website atinvestor.dallasnewscorporation.com/events. An archive of the webcast will be available at dallasnewscorporation.com in the Investor Relations section.

To access the listen-only conference call, dial 1-844-291-6362 and enter the following access code when prompted: 8280267.A replay line will be available at 1-866-207-1041 from 1:00 p.m. CDT on April 25, 2022 until 11:59 p.m. CDT on May1,2022. The access code for the replay is 3340914.

DallasNewsCorporationAnnouncesFirstQuarter 2022Financial Results

April 22, 2022

Page5

AboutDallasNewsCorporation

﻿

﻿

DallasNews Corporation is the Dallas-based holding company of The Dallas Morning News and Medium Giant. TheDallasMorningNews is Texas' leading daily newspaper with a strong journalistic reputation, intense regional focus and close community ties. Medium Giant is a media and marketing agency of divergent thinkers who devise strategies that deepen connections, expand influence, and scale success for clients nationwide. For additional information, visit dallasnewscorporation.com or email invest@dallasnews.com.

﻿

Statements in this communication concerning DallasNews Corporation's business outlook or future economic performance, revenues, expenses, and other financial and non-financial items that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" as the term is defined under applicable federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those statements. Such risks, trends and uncertainties are, in most instances, beyond the Company's control, and include changes in advertising demand and other economic conditions; consumers' tastes; newsprint prices; program costs; labor relations; cybersecurity incidents; technological obsolescence; and the current and future impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Among other risks, there can be no guarantee that the board of directors will approve a quarterly dividend in future quarters; as well as other risks described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company's other public disclosures and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements, which are as of the date of this filing, are not updated to reflect events or circumstances after the date of the statement.

﻿

﻿

DallasNews Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

Three Months Ended March 31,

In thousands, except share and per share amounts (unaudited)

2022

2021

Net Operating Revenue:

Advertising and marketing services

$

16,264

$

16,769

Circulation

16,096 16,022

Printing, distribution and other

3,927 4,024

Total net operating revenue

36,287 36,815

Operating Costs and Expense:

Employee compensation and benefits

16,410 17,947

Other production, distribution and operating costs

19,249 19,090

Newsprint, ink and other supplies

2,394 2,341

Depreciation

712 1,074

Amortization

-

64

Gain on sale/disposal of assets, net

-

(1)

Total operating costs and expense

38,765 40,515

Operating loss

(2,478) (3,700)

Other income, net

18 1,254

Loss Before Income Taxes

(2,460) (2,446)

Income tax provision

184 319

Net Loss

$

(2,644)

$

(2,765)

﻿

Per Share Basis

Net loss

Basic and diluted (1)

$

(0.49)

$

(0.52)

Number of common shares used in the per share calculation:

Basic and diluted (1)

5,352,490 5,352,490

﻿

﻿

(1)

All share and per share amounts have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the one-for-four reverse stock split effective June 8, 2021. All fractional shares were settled in cash in connection with the reverse stock split on June 9, 2021.

﻿

DallasNews Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

March 31,

December 31,

In thousands (unaudited)

2022

2021

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

30,892

$

32,439

Accounts receivable, net

12,758 16,012

Notes receivable

22,400 22,400

Other current assets

6,514 5,677

Total current assets

72,564 76,528

Property, plant and equipment, net

8,091 8,822

Operating lease right-of-use assets

16,982 17,648

Deferred income taxes, net

232 257

Other assets

2,194 2,197

Total assets

$

100,063

$

105,452

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

5,832

$

7,821

Accrued compensation and other current liabilities

9,986 9,505

Contract liabilities

10,652 10,592

Total current liabilities

26,470 27,918

Long-term pension liabilities

14,365 14,275

Long-term operating lease liabilities

18,529 19,181

Other liabilities

1,492 1,501

Total liabilities

60,856 62,875

Total shareholders' equity

39,207 42,577

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

100,063

$

105,452

DallasNews Corporation - Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliation of Operating Loss to Adjusted Operating Loss

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

Three Months Ended March 31,

In thousands (unaudited)

2022

2021

Total net operating revenue

$

36,287

$

36,815

Total operating costs and expense

38,765 40,515

Operating Loss

$

(2,478)

$

(3,700)

﻿

Total net operating revenue

$

36,287

$

36,815

Addback:

Advertising contra revenue

5,921 6,078

Circulation contra revenue

76 95

Adjusted Operating Revenue

$

42,284

$

42,988

﻿

Total operating costs and expense

$

38,765

$

40,515

Addback:

Advertising contra expense

5,921 6,078

Circulation contra expense

76 95

Less:

Depreciation

712 1,074

Amortization

-

64

Severance expense

132 208

Gain on sale/disposal of assets, net

-

(1)

Adjusted Operating Expense

$

43,918

$

45,343

﻿

Adjusted operating revenue

$

42,284

$

42,988

Adjusted operating expense

43,918 45,343

Adjusted Operating Loss

$

(1,634)

$

(2,355)

﻿

The Company calculates adjusted operating income (loss) by adjusting operating income (loss) to exclude depreciation, amortization, severance expense, (gain) loss on sale/disposal of assets, and asset impairments ("adjusted operating income (loss)"). The Company believes that inclusion of certain noncash expenses and other items in the results makes for more difficult comparisons between years and with peer group companies.

﻿

Advertising contra represents agency fees related to digital advertising and marketing services. Circulation contra represents revenue recorded for the grace period of expired home delivery subscriptions. These adjustments have no effect on adjusted operating income (loss).

﻿

Adjusted operating income (loss)is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Management uses adjusted operating income (loss)and similar measures in internal analyses as supplemental measures of the Company's financial performance, and for performance comparisons versus its peer group of companies. Management uses this non-GAAP financial measure for the purposes of evaluating consolidated Company performance. The Company therefore believes that the non-GAAP measure presented provides useful information to investors by allowing them to view the Company'sbusiness through the eyes of management and the Board of Directors, facilitating comparison of results across historical periods and providing a focus on the underlying ongoing operating performance of its business. Adjusted operating income(loss) should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss), cash flows provided by (used for) operating activities or other comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, this non-GAAP measure may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies.

