DallasNews : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Dividend - Form 8-K

03/03/2022 | 05:44pm EST
DallasNewsCorporationAnnouncesSecond Quarter 2022 Dividend

﻿

DALLAS-DallasNewsCorporation(Nasdaq:DALN)announced today that the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share on March3, 2022. The dividend will be payable on June3, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May13, 2022.

﻿

AboutDallasNewsCorporation

﻿

DallasNews Corporation is the Dallas-based holding company of The Dallas Morning News and Medium Giant. The Dallas Morning News is Texas' leading daily newspaper with a strong journalistic reputation, intense regional focus and close community ties. Medium Giant is a media and marketing agency of divergent thinkers who devise strategies that deepen connections, expand influence, and scale success for clients nationwide. For additional information, visit dallasnewscorporation.com or email invest@dallasnews.com.

﻿

Statements in this communication concerning DallasNews Corporation's business outlook or future economic performance, revenues, expenses, and other financial and non-financial items that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's expectations relating to the reverse stock split, are "forward-looking statements" as the term is defined under applicable federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those statements. Such risks, trends and uncertainties are, in most instances, beyond the Company's control, and include changes in advertising demand and other economic conditions; consumers' tastes; newsprint prices; program costs; labor relations; cybersecurity incidents; technological obsolescence; and the current and future impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Among other risks, there can be no guarantee that the board of directors will approve a quarterly dividend in future quarters; as well as other risks described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company's other public disclosures and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements, which are as of the date of this filing, are not updated to reflect events or circumstances after the date of the statement.

﻿

Disclaimer

Dallasnews Corporation published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 22:41:53 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
