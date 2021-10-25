DallasNews : Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results - Form 8-K

DALLAS- DallasNewsCorporation(Nasdaq:DALN)todayreportedthirdquarter2021net incomeof $1.6 million, or $0.30pershare, and an operating loss of $2.6 million. In the third quarter of2020, the Company reported a net loss of $0.1 million, or $(0.02) per share, and an operating loss of $2.4million.Third quarter 2021 net income includes a tax benefit of $2.4 million primarily related to the release of a non-cash uncertain tax reserve whereby the federal statute of limitations lapsed.
For the third quarter of 2021, on a non-GAAP basis, DallasNewsreported an operating lossadjusted for certain items ("adjusted operating loss") of $1.2million, a decline of $1.1million when compared to an adjusted operating loss of $0.1 millionreported in the third quarter of 2020. The decline is due to increases of $0.9 million in employee compensation and benefits expense and $0.7 million in revenue-related outside services expense, partially offset by an increase in total revenue of $0.6 million.
Robert W. Decherd, chairman, president and Chief Executive Officer, said, "While employment expense was adjusted back to pre-pandemic levels and there were some reserves released in the prior year third quarter, operating trends were generally positive. We are particularly pleased that total revenue was slightly higher than the prior year and that digital subscription growth continued at a positive pace. Adjusted operating income / loss will be under pressure for the next 15 months as TheDallasMorningNews continues to invest in digital products and digital marketinginitiatives. These investments have the highest potential for long-term returns for the Company and its shareholders."
Third Quarter Results
Total revenue was $38.3million in the third quarter of 2021, anincrease of $0.6million or1.5percent when compared to thethird quarter of 2020.
Revenue from advertising and marketing services, including print and digital revenues, was $18.1 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $0.6million or 3.6percent when compared to the $17.5 million reportedforthe third quarter of 2020. The improvement is primarily due to a $0.9 million increasein digital advertising revenue.
Circulation revenue was $16.2million in the third quarter of 2021, a slight increase when compared to the $16.1 million reported for the third quarter of 2020. Digital-only subscription revenue increased $0.7 million or 42.5 percent, offset by a print circulation decline of $0.7 million or 4.9 percent.
Printing, distribution and other revenue decreased $0.1 million, or 2.5 percent, to$4.1 million, primarily due to a reduction in commercial printingrevenue.
Total consolidated operating expense in the third quarter of 2021, on a GAAP basis,was $40.9million, an increaseof $0.7million or 1.8percent compared to thethird quarter of 2020.The change is primarily due to increases of $0.7 million in revenue-related outside services expense and $0.6 million in employee compensation and benefits expense, partially offset by a decrease of $0.7 million in depreciation expense. The employee compensation and benefits expense increase is primarily due to medical cost savings in the third quarter of 2020 and restoring employees' base salaries to pre-pandemic amounts.
In the third quarter of 2021, on a non-GAAP basis,adjusted operating expensewas$46.2million, an increase of $5.2million or 12.7percent whencompared to $41.0 million of adjusted operating expense in the third quarter of2020. The change is primarily due to increases of $3.6 million in contra expense, which includes items like certain cost of sales, $0.7 million in outside services expense, and $0.9 million in employee compensation and benefits expense.
As of September 30, 2021, the Company had 672 employees, a decrease of 78 full-time equivalents, or 10.4 percent,when compared to the prior year period. Cash and cash equivalents were $34.7 million and the Company had no debt.
Reconciliationsof operating loss to adjusted operating loss, total net operating revenue to adjusted operating revenue,and total operating costs and expense to adjusted operating expense areincludedin the exhibits to this release.
DallasNews Corporation will conduct a conference call on Tuesday, October26,2021, at 9:00 a.m. CDT to discuss financial results. The conference call will be available via webcast by accessing the Company's website atinvestor.dallasnewscorporation.com/events. An archive of the webcast will be available at dallasnewscorporation.com in the Investor Relations section.
To access the listen-only conference call, dial 1-844-867-6169 and enter the following access code when prompted: 670105.A replay line will be available at 1-866-207-1041 from 12:00 p.m. CDT on October26, 2021 until 11:59 p.m. CDT on November1, 2021. The access code for the replay is 2131223.
DallasNews Corporation is the leading local news and information publishing company in Texas. The Company has a growing presence in emerging media and digital marketing, and maintains capabilities related to commercial printing, distribution and direct mail. DallasNews delivers news and information in innovative ways to a broad range of audiences with diverse interests and lifestyles. For additional information, visit dallasnewscorporation.com or email invest@dallasnews.com.
Statements in this communication concerning DallasNews Corporation's business outlook or future economic performance, revenues, expenses, and other financial and non-financial items that are not historical facts, including statements about theCompany's expectations relating to the reverse stock split, are "forward-looking statements" as the term is defined under applicable federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those statements. Such risks, trends and uncertainties are, in most instances, beyond the Company's control, and include changes in advertising demand and other economic conditions; consumers' tastes; newsprint prices; program costs; labor relations; cybersecurity incidents; technological obsolescence; and the current and future impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Among other risks, there can be no guarantee that the board of directors will approve a quarterly dividend in future quarters; as well as other risks described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company's other public disclosures and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements, which are as of the date of this filing, are not updated to reflect events or circumstances after the date of the statement.
DallasNews Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
In thousands, except share and per share amounts (unaudited)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net Operating Revenue:
Advertising and marketing services
$
18,101
$
17,474
$
53,471
$
52,392
Circulation
16,157
16,111
48,272
48,248
Printing, distribution and other
4,053
4,157
12,051
12,860
Total net operating revenue
38,311
37,742
113,794
113,500
Operating Costs and Expense:
Employee compensation and benefits
17,131
16,499
53,194
52,512
Other production, distribution and operating costs
20,041
19,307
59,282
58,958
Newsprint, ink and other supplies
2,439
2,476
7,158
8,018
Depreciation
1,018
1,753
3,127
5,320
Amortization
-
63
64
191
Loss on sale/disposal of assets, net
30
61
29
56
Asset impairments
232
-
232
-
Total operating costs and expense
40,891
40,159
123,086
125,055
Operating loss
(2,580)
(2,417)
(9,292)
(11,555)
Other income, net
1,827
2,095
4,694
4,778
Loss Before Income Taxes
(753)
(322)
(4,598)
(6,777)
Income tax benefit
(2,384)
(224)
(1,982)
(1,644)
Net Income (Loss)
$
1,631
$
(98)
$
(2,616)
$
(5,133)
Per Share Basis
Net income (loss)
Basic and diluted(1)
$
0.30
$
(0.02)
$
(0.49)
$
(0.96)
Number of common shares used in the per share calculation:
Basic and diluted(1)
5,352,490
5,352,490
5,352,490
5,352,490
(1)
All share and per share amounts have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the one-for-four reverse stock split effective June 8, 2021. All fractional shares were settled in cash in connection with the reverse stock split.
DallasNews Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
September 30,
December 31,
In thousands (unaudited)
2021
2020
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
34,659
$
42,015
Accounts receivable, net
14,249
16,562
Notes receivable
22,400
22,775
Other current assets
7,417
6,754
Total current assets
78,725
88,106
Property, plant and equipment, net
9,208
11,959
Operating lease right-of-use assets
18,219
20,406
Intangible assets, net
-
64
Deferred income taxes, net
102
76
Other assets
2,203
2,604
Total assets
$
108,457
$
123,215
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
6,197
$
7,759
Accrued compensation and other current liabilities
Reconciliation of Operating Loss to Adjusted Operating Loss
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
In thousands (unaudited)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Total net operating revenue
$
38,311
$
37,742
$
113,794
$
113,500
Total operating costs and expense
40,891
40,159
123,086
125,055
Operating Loss
$
(2,580)
$
(2,417)
$
(9,292)
$
(11,555)
Total net operating revenue
$
38,311
$
37,742
$
113,794
$
113,500
Addback:
Advertising contra revenue
6,596
3,012
18,908
5,400
Circulation contra revenue
106
104
296
205
Adjusted Operating Revenue
$
45,013
$
40,858
$
132,998
$
119,105
Total operating costs and expense
$
40,891
$
40,159
$
123,086
$
125,055
Addback:
Advertising contra expense
6,596
3,012
18,908
5,400
Circulation contra expense
106
104
296
205
Less:
Depreciation
1,018
1,753
3,127
5,320
Amortization
-
63
64
191
Severance expense
115
418
1,721
621
Loss on sale/disposal of assets, net
30
61
29
56
Asset impairments
232
-
232
-
Adjusted Operating Expense
$
46,198
$
40,980
$
137,117
$
124,472
Adjusted operating revenue
$
45,013
$
40,858
$
132,998
$
119,105
Adjusted operating expense
46,198
40,980
137,117
124,472
Adjusted Operating Loss
$
(1,185)
$
(122)
$
(4,119)
$
(5,367)
The Company calculates adjusted operating income (loss) by adjusting operating income (loss) to exclude depreciation, amortization, severance expense, (gain) loss on sale/disposal of assets, and asset impairments ("adjusted operating income (loss)"). The Company believes that inclusion of certain noncash expenses and other items in the results makes for more difficult comparisons between years and with peer group companies.
The Company adopted the new revenue guidance(Topic 606) using the modified retrospective approach as of January1, 2018.While the Company adjusts operating revenue and expense for non-GAAP presentation, these adjustments have no effect on adjusted operating income (loss).
Adjusted operating income (loss)is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Management uses adjusted operating income (loss)and similar measures in internal analyses as supplemental measures of the Company's financial performance, and for performance comparisons versus its peer group of companies. Management uses this non-GAAP financial measure for the purposes of evaluating consolidated Company performance. The Company therefore believes that the non-GAAP measure presented provides useful information to investors by allowing them to view the Company'sbusiness through the eyes of management and the Board of Directors, facilitating comparison of results across historical periods and providing a focus on the underlying ongoing operating performance of its business. Adjusted operating income(loss) should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss), cash flows provided by (used for) operating activities or other comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, this non-GAAP measure may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies.
Dallasnews Corporation published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 20:45:20 UTC.