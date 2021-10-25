DallasNews : Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results - Form 8-K

DallasNewsCorporationAnnouncesThird Quarter 2021Financial Results

DALLAS- DallasNewsCorporation(Nasdaq:DALN)todayreportedthirdquarter2021net incomeof $1.6 million, or $0.30pershare, and an operating loss of $2.6 million. In the third quarter of2020, the Company reported a net loss of $0.1 million, or $(0.02) per share, and an operating loss of $2.4million.Third quarter 2021 net income includes a tax benefit of $2.4 million primarily related to the release of a non-cash uncertain tax reserve whereby the federal statute of limitations lapsed.

For the third quarter of 2021, on a non-GAAP basis, DallasNewsreported an operating lossadjusted for certain items ("adjusted operating loss") of $1.2million, a decline of $1.1million when compared to an adjusted operating loss of $0.1 millionreported in the third quarter of 2020. The decline is due to increases of $0.9 million in employee compensation and benefits expense and $0.7 million in revenue-related outside services expense, partially offset by an increase in total revenue of $0.6 million.

Robert W. Decherd, chairman, president and Chief Executive Officer, said, "While employment expense was adjusted back to pre-pandemic levels and there were some reserves released in the prior year third quarter, operating trends were generally positive. We are particularly pleased that total revenue was slightly higher than the prior year and that digital subscription growth continued at a positive pace. Adjusted operating income / loss will be under pressure for the next 15 months as TheDallasMorningNews continues to invest in digital products and digital marketinginitiatives. These investments have the highest potential for long-term returns for the Company and its shareholders."

Third Quarter Results

Total revenue was $38.3million in the third quarter of 2021, anincrease of $0.6million or1.5percent when compared to thethird quarter of 2020.

Revenue from advertising and marketing services, including print and digital revenues, was $18.1 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $0.6million or 3.6percent when compared to the $17.5 million reportedforthe third quarter of 2020. The improvement is primarily due to a $0.9 million increasein digital advertising revenue.

Circulation revenue was $16.2million in the third quarter of 2021, a slight increase when compared to the $16.1 million reported for the third quarter of 2020. Digital-only subscription revenue increased $0.7 million or 42.5 percent, offset by a print circulation decline of $0.7 million or 4.9 percent.

Printing, distribution and other revenue decreased $0.1 million, or 2.5 percent, to$4.1 million, primarily due to a reduction in commercial printingrevenue.

Total consolidated operating expense in the third quarter of 2021, on a GAAP basis,was $40.9million, an increaseof $0.7million or 1.8percent compared to thethird quarter of 2020.The change is primarily due to increases of $0.7 million in revenue-related outside services expense and $0.6 million in employee compensation and benefits expense, partially offset by a decrease of $0.7 million in depreciation expense. The employee compensation and benefits expense increase is primarily due to medical cost savings in the third quarter of 2020 and restoring employees' base salaries to pre-pandemic amounts.

In the third quarter of 2021, on a non-GAAP basis,adjusted operating expensewas$46.2million, an increase of $5.2million or 12.7percent whencompared to $41.0 million of adjusted operating expense in the third quarter of2020. The change is primarily due to increases of $3.6 million in contra expense, which includes items like certain cost of sales, $0.7 million in outside services expense, and $0.9 million in employee compensation and benefits expense.

As of September 30, 2021, the Company had 672 employees, a decrease of 78 full-time equivalents, or 10.4 percent,when compared to the prior year period. Cash and cash equivalents were $34.7 million and the Company had no debt.

Non-GAAPFinancialMeasures

Reconciliationsof operating loss to adjusted operating loss, total net operating revenue to adjusted operating revenue,and total operating costs and expense to adjusted operating expense areincludedin the exhibits to this release.