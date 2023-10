Dalmia Bharat Limited is an India-based cement manufacturing company. The Company is principally engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of cement and its related products. The Company's segments include Cement division and Others. Its Cement segment produces various grades of cement and its related products. Its Others segment includes Investment division and management services. The Company's products include Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC), Portland Slag Cement (PSC), Portland Pozzolana Cement (PPC), Portland Composite Cement (PCC) and other specialty cements. Its specialty cements include sulfate-resisting Portland cement, railway sleeper cement, oil well cement and special cements for air strips and nuclear power plants construction. The Company's brands include Dalmia DSP Cement, Dalmia Cement, Konark Cement, Dalmia Infra PRO, Dalmia Infra Green, Dalmia Insta Pro and Dalmia Magic. The Company offers its products to individual consumers and institutional customers.

Sector Construction Materials