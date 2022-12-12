Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Dalmia Bharat Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DALBHARAT   INE00R701025

DALMIA BHARAT LIMITED

(DALBHARAT)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05:27 2022-12-12 am EST
1906.30 INR   +3.19%
05:28aDalmia Bharat unit to buy Jaiprakash's cement, power assets for $687 million
RE
11/29Jefferies Adjusts Dalmia Bharat's Price Target to 2,060 Indian Rupees From 1,900 Rupees, Keeps at Buy
MT
11/21RHI Magnesita celebrates Indian acquisition as global demand weakens
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dalmia Bharat unit to buy Jaiprakash's cement, power assets for $687 million

12/12/2022 | 05:28am EST
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian conglomerate Dalmia Bharat's unit will acquire the cement and power businesses of Jaiprakash Associates for 56.66 billion rupees ($686.70 million), including debt, as it looks to expand its footprint into the country's central region.

The deal includes cement capacity of 9.4 million tonnes situated in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, along with clinker capacity of 6.7 million tonnes (MT) and thermal power plants of 280 MW, the companies said in a statement.

The acquisition comes amid intense competition in domestic cement industry as companies look to expand their footprint and increase capacity.

The country's top cement maker, UltraTech Cement, in June charted out a plan to increase its annual capacity to 159.25 million tonnes per annum to stave off competition from the sector's newest entrant, Adani Group.

Dalmia said the deal was a significant step towards reaching 110 MT to 130 MT capacity by fiscal year 2031, with its capacity currently pegged at 37 MT.

($1 = 82.5100 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DALMIA BHARAT LIMITED 3.19% 1906.3 Delayed Quote.-0.02%
JAIPRAKASH ASSOCIATES LIMITED 2.20% 10.68 End-of-day quote.7.12%
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED 0.98% 7146.85 Delayed Quote.-6.77%
Analyst Recommendations on DALMIA BHARAT LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2023 133 B 1 607 M 1 607 M
Net income 2023 6 672 M 80,9 M 80,9 M
Net Debt 2023 33 098 M 401 M 401 M
P/E ratio 2023 52,2x
Yield 2023 0,36%
Capitalization 346 B 4 200 M 4 200 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,86x
EV / Sales 2024 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 5 652
Free-Float 36,9%
Chart DALMIA BHARAT LIMITED
Dalmia Bharat Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DALMIA BHARAT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 1 847,45 INR
Average target price 1 882,35 INR
Spread / Average Target 1,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Puneet Yadu Dalmia CEO, Co-Managing Director & Executive Director
Rajiv Bansal President & Chief Transformation Officer
Dharmender Tuteja Chief Financial Officer
Pradip Kumar Khaitan Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Pankaj Rastogi Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DALMIA BHARAT LIMITED-0.02%4 200
HOLCIM LTD4.56%31 710
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-22.98%22 400
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD-37.56%11 906
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED-9.43%10 693
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC2.06%9 947